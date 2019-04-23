Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market 2012-2018 & 2019-2024 with Company Share Analysis of Roche, J&J, & Abbott Diabetes Care

DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market (2012 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the fastest-growing chronic diseases in the world is diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when the glucose levels of the body increase to more than the normal level, and the body unable to produce insulin. Hence, glucometers are used to monitor glucose levels. The Type 1 diabetes population around the world is rising while witnessing a CAGR of 2.13%. As the diabetic population rises, the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is also bound to increase.

Other factors, such as technological innovations, the convenience of conventional glucose monitoring over conventional monitoring, and early detection of hypo- and hyperglycemic diabetes are the major drivers for market growth.

Scope of the Report

The report includes a complete study on self-monitoring blood glucose, which includes glucometer devices, blood glucose test strips, and lancets. The study is further divided into hospital usage and home usage.

Key Market Trends - Most of the Glucometer Market Revenue is Generated from Blood Glucose Test Strips.

Glucometer is considered to be a one-time purchase. However, test strips, on the other hand, are considered to be a continuous investment, as a test strip needs to be disposed off after one use. Thus, it presents a considerable cost impact to the consumers.

Overall, the global demand for blood glucose test strips is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market studied is expected to be spurred by the rising global diabetic population.

The growth in market volumes and share of the test strip is expected to be better than that of glucometers, because of the difference in the use-case frequency. While an average glucose meter lasts anywhere between six months and three years, presenting a one-time cost, during the same time frame, the corresponding use of multiple (in the range of thousands) test strips may occur, causing a recurrent cost impact.

North America has the Largest Market Share, and will Continue to Do So in the Future



The global self-monitoring blood glucose systems market is currently experiencing a boost because diabetic patients have to test their glucose levels throughout the day. Mainly Type 1 diabetic people must, and should, test their blood glucose at least three times per day to take their insulin dosage.

The countries in the North American region have a high prevalence of diabetes. According to WHO in 2015, approximately 1.6 million deaths were attributed directly to diabetes on a global scale. An additional 2.2 million deaths were caused due to high blood glucose in 2012.

According to the ADA (American Diabetes Association), the total assessed cost for diagnosed diabetes in 2017 was USD 327 billion, which was inclusive of USD 237 billion in direct medical costs and USD 90 billion in augmented productivity.

The prevalence of diabetes has increased dramatically during the past two decades, which is a fact driven by the increased prevalence of obesity and lifestyle changes. Diabetes ranks among the fast-growing chronic diseases in the United States.

Competitive Landscape



The global self-monitoring blood glucose market is highly consolidated, with few major manufacturers having a global market presence, while the remaining manufacturers confine to the other local or region-specific manufacturers.

Mergers and acquisitions that occurred between the players in the recent past helped the companies to strengthen their market presence. Panasonic acquired Bayer's diabetes care unit and named it as Ascensia diabetes care, which continued its operations all over the world.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Self-blood Glucose Monitors

5.1.1 By Component (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.2 By End User

5.1.2.1 Hospital USE (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.2.2 Personal Use (Market Size, Value, and Volume)

5.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.2 Geography

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Arkray

7.1.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.6 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.7 Bionime Corporation

7.1.8 Acon

7.1.9 Medisana

7.1.10 Trivida

7.1.11 Rossmax

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

