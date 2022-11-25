Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Low Upfront Cost as Compared to Riding Mowers Driving Adoption

Nov 25, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study & Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global self propelled lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during 2022-2027.
MARKET INSIGHTS
The growth is driven by the rising demand for economical equipment that does a great job in challenging areas such as uneven surfaces and hilly regions. Also, these mowers are powered by transmission and do not require manual strength, which is expected to propel their demand in the global market.
The continuous investments by vendors in R&D activities have made self propelled mowers more user-friendly. For instance, most self propelled mowers are equipped with automatic choke recovery systems that help start the cold engine without choking. Also, there have been several developments in features such as height adjustments, speed control, discharge bag attachments, and others. Hence, such advancements are supporting the global self propelled lawn mowers market.
The pollution from gasoline-powered self propelled lawn mowers, and other lawn and garden machinery impacts the climate; as a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is tightening emission requirements for compact motors such as those found in lawn mowers. Also, companies are looking for alternative fuel sources for mowers to reduce air and noise pollution. Hence, such factors will propel the demand for battery-powered self-propelled lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as water shortages, growing usage of artificial grass, and increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers due to the rising inclination towards technology-driven products are expected to create hurdles in the self-propelled lawn mowers market growth during the forecast period.
MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement
- The changing lifestyle needs are one of the key factors driving the demand for home improvements worldwide. The increasing income and standard of living are boosting the single residential ownership rates globally. According to U.S. Census Bureau, the homeownership rate across the U.S. increased from 64.2% in Q4 2017 to 65.5% in Q4 2021. In 2020, the average home improvement spending across the U.S. was more than $8,300. Hence, such expansion of home ownership and home improvements is leading to the growth of landscaping services and, thus, the demand strengthening the self-propelled lawn mowers market
Growing Landscaping Industry
- The growing need to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the lawns & gardens in residential and commercial areas is boosting the demand for landscaping services globally. The construction of decorative structures, ponds, patios, and green winding paths is gaining traction worldwide in the outdoor landscaping market. Also, the growing U.S. economy and the rising demand for new homes and offices indirectly expand the landscaping facilities, increasing the need for self propelled lawnmowers. Investments to beautify and enhance parks and gardens in public, residential, and commercial areas are projected to increase over the next four years, thereby boosting the demand for landscaping services and the global self propelled lawn mowers market
Low Upfront Cost as Compared to Riding Mowers
- The cost of self propelled lawn mowers is one of the key factors driving the demand for the product in the market. These lawn mowers are less expensive than ride-on and robotic lawn mowers due to low-end technology and less engine power.
SEGMENTATION
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Battery-Powered
- Electric-Corded
- Propane-Powered
Segmentation by Start Type
- Recoil Start
- Push Start
- Key Start
Segmentation by End-User
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Residential
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Key Vendors
- AriensCo
- Deere & Co
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- Cobra
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak Group
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
- Makita
- Masport
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Positecgroup
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC Group Corp
- Swisher Inc
- Techtronic Industries
- Wright Manufacturing
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Fuel Type
14 End-User
15 Drive-Type
16 Start Type
17 Blade Type
18 Distribution Channel
19 Geography
20 North America
21 Europe
22 APAC
23 Latin America
24 Middle East & Africa
25 Competitive Landscape
26 Key Company Profiles
27 Other Prominent Vendors
28 Report Summary
29 Quantitative Summary
30 Appendix
