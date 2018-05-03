Global Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market Report 2018 - Key Vendors are ASE, Amkor Technology, Intel, Samsung, SPIL & TSMC

The global semiconductor assembly and packaging services market to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advances in wafer size. The semiconductor industry has seen a drastic transition in wafer size since 1910. The industry has migrated to large diameter wafers to cut down costs by almost 20%-25%. The industry presently uses 300-mm wafers to manufacture ICs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising number of fabs. Semiconductor fabs manufacture a range of semiconductor devices and components. These components are either designed in-house by IDMs or manufactured as per designs provided by the client to foundries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is requirement of high initial capital investment. The establishment of a whole manufacturing setup requires a significant amount of capital investment, as new fab costs on an average $3-4 billion. Therefore, companies that have comparatively low-scale production of ICs outsource the manufacturing to foundries and OSATs such as TSMC and ASE.

Key vendors

ASE

Amkor Technology

Intel

Samsung Electronics

SPIL

TSMC

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Communication sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Computing and networking sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial and automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Consumer electronics sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PACKAGING TYPE



Comparison by packaging type

WLP - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Die level packaging - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE PROVIDER



Comparison by service provider

OSATs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

IDMs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Foundries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by service provider

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Advances in wafer size

Integration of semiconductor components in automobiles

Short product lifecycle of mobile devices

Growing number of OSAT vendors in APAC

Rising trend of M&A in semiconductor packaging industry

Growing requirement for semiconductor memory devices

Rising acceptance of wearable devices

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



