Global Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market Report 2018 - Key Vendors are ASE, Amkor Technology, Intel, Samsung, SPIL & TSMC

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor assembly and packaging services market to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advances in wafer size. The semiconductor industry has seen a drastic transition in wafer size since 1910. The industry has migrated to large diameter wafers to cut down costs by almost 20%-25%. The industry presently uses 300-mm wafers to manufacture ICs.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising number of fabs. Semiconductor fabs manufacture a range of semiconductor devices and components. These components are either designed in-house by IDMs or manufactured as per designs provided by the client to foundries.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is requirement of high initial capital investment. The establishment of a whole manufacturing setup requires a significant amount of capital investment, as new fab costs on an average $3-4 billion. Therefore, companies that have comparatively low-scale production of ICs outsource the manufacturing to foundries and OSATs such as TSMC and ASE.
Key vendors
- ASE
- Amkor Technology
- Intel
- Samsung Electronics
- SPIL
- TSMC
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Communication sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Computing and networking sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial and automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Consumer electronics sector - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PACKAGING TYPE
- Comparison by packaging type
- WLP - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Die level packaging - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE PROVIDER
- Comparison by service provider
- OSATs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- IDMs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Foundries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by service provider
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Advances in wafer size
- Integration of semiconductor components in automobiles
- Short product lifecycle of mobile devices
- Growing number of OSAT vendors in APAC
- Rising trend of M&A in semiconductor packaging industry
- Growing requirement for semiconductor memory devices
- Rising acceptance of wearable devices
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43hxgg/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-semiconductor-assembly-and-packaging-services-market-report-2018---key-vendors-are-ase-amkor-technology-intel-samsung-spil--tsmc-300642109.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article