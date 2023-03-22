Global Semiconductor Displays Market Report 2022: A $7.77 Billion Market by 2027 from $4.7 Billion in 2020 Controlled by Countries in Asia-Pacific and the United States

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Displays Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor displays market size is estimated to be at US$7.774 billion by 2027 from US$4.708 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2020 to 2027

A display using functional semiconductors whose main role is to provide visual data is referred to as a semiconductor display. The commercial and consumer electronics industries are where it is most commonly utilized. Reliability, accuracy, safety, and efficiency are key driving elements in various sectors because of the rising demand for goods and the swiftly developing technology.

Additionally, this renewable energy source is safe, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. Demand from the automotive and medical industries, in addition to the electronic sector, drives this market. Displays are quick to execute colour and organic light emitting diode and liquid crystal display interfaces owing to characteristics like touch screen as well as non-touchscreen paired with an intelligent graphical user interface.



This market has developed as a consequence of the low cost and ease of implementing semiconductor display manufacture, as well as the desire for goods that utilize them.



The expanding use of semiconductor displays has led to a variety of device options, including LCDs in phones and televisions, display watches, laptops, and computer equipment, among others.

Additionally, these semiconductor displays are used in the automobile sectors for communication, displays, and imaging applications. The manufacturing of semiconductor displays, their sales, and the sales of the gadgets integrating them have all expanded in recent years as a result of the numerous options customers have at their disposal.

For instance, according to their annual report, ROHM Semiconductors reported sales of around US$2.3 billion from semiconductor displays devices like ICs and LED colour chips in 2021 which also contributed to about 87% of ROHM's total sales and the 2021 financial stability of TCL Technology Group Corporation was aided by the semiconductor display business, the new energy solar industry, and the semiconductor materials business. The corporation generated operating revenue of US$23.46 billion, a net profit of US$2.15 billion, and a net profit of US$1.44 billion that was attributable to the shareholders of the listed company.



The expansion of this industry has been aided by ground-breaking items as well as innovations made by major market participants to promote various digital operations.



The Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform, which offers AR technology that unveils a new generation of glasses, was unveiled by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. at Snapdragon Summit 2022.

To reinvent the face-glass sleek design and usher in an era age of digital interactive experiences for the blending of the real world and metaverse, the company created Snapdragon AR2. The business created a multi-chip cloud computing architecture along with specialized IP blocks to aid in the creation of the AR glass.

The platform as a whole provides 2.5x greater AI performance while using 50% less power, and the primary CPU fits onto a glass surface with a 40% smaller2 PCB area. This makes it possible to deliver rich AR experiences on glasses that can be worn continuously and satisfy the needs of both consumer and business use cases.



The bulk of the global market for semiconductor displays is controlled by countries in Asia-Pacific and the United States. However, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific nations would continue to outgrow this market in the years to come.



In North America, manufacturing research and development activities are expanding and developing mechanized hardware technology, which is increasing the user acceptance of display devices in fields such as healthcare, automotive, industrial, and defense, among others. The endless array of end device manufacturers in the Asia Pacific area is projected to drive the market.

This region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth for liquid crystal displays due to emerging nations like China, Japan, and India continually expanding the use of displays in a variety of industry segments, such as fitness trackers, cellphones, interactive whiteboards, advertisements, healthcare, automobiles, and other areas.

According to their yearly projections, Samsung Semiconductors sales through display panels and semiconductors were roughly US$ 24 billion in the Americas and almost US$ 90 billion in Asia in 2020.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfj5ix

