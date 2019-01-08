Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market 2018-2024: Increasing Demand for Modern SoC Designs Leading to Semiconductor IP Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market by Design IP (Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP), IP Source (Royalty & Licensing), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Industrial, Automotive, Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall semiconductor IP market was worth USD 4,687.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 6,535.9 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.78% between 2018 and 2024.

The market is segmented into 4 major market segments-IP source, design IP, vertical, and geography. The major factors responsible for the upsurge of the global semiconductor IP market include advancement in multicore technology for consumer electronics sector, increasing demand for modern SoC designs leading to semiconductor IP market growth, mitigation of the continuously rising chip design cost and expenditure and growing demand for connected devices.

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market has been expanding and developing into a strong, well-connected value chain; moreover, robust development is expected to occur over the next few years. The semiconductor IP core, also known as IP core or IP block, is a unit of architectural layout of a specific or whole part of a semiconductor chip. IP cores are generally licensed to semiconductor chip manufacturers after being developed by third parties. There is a significant increase in the number of vendors because of the increasing adoption of semiconductor IP solutions by chip manufacturers to reduce the time and expenditure of chip design.

The ever-increasing adoption of third-party IP cores for diverse end-user applications such as computers and peripherals, network technologies, mobile and tablets, and security have paved the way to success for the global semiconductor IP market. Third-party IP developer is the most rapidly growing segment of the semiconductor IP value chain. New entrants among semiconductor IP manufacturers can easily adopt IPs provided by third-party IP vendors.

The semiconductor IP value chain has grown on a vast network of players involved in various segments. There have been tremendous changes in the landscape of the semiconductor IP industry value chain with several developments in all the stages such as IP core developers, licensing vendors, open-source vendors, aggregators, and customers such as fabless, fab, integrated device manufacturer (IDM) assembly segments.

Processor IP holds the largest size of the semiconductor IP market; processor IPs include system-on-chip (SoC) and integrated circuit (IC) cores. However, the market for processor IP is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% between 2018 and 2024. Moreover, the market for memory IP is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.85% owing to its benefit such as high switching speed, power efficiency, and their suitability with various consumer electronics and devices. The rising focus on multicore technology has paved the way for huge revenues of the market for embedded IP designs.



