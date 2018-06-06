Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 20 Percent Year-to-Year in April; Double-Digit Annual Growth Projected for 2018

"The global semiconductor industry has posted consistently strong sales so far in 2018, and the global market has now experienced year-to-year growth of greater than 20 percent for 13 consecutive months," said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Although boosted in part by impressive growth in the memory market, sales of non-memory products also grew by double digits in April on a year-to-year basis, and all major regional markets posted double-digit year-to-year gains. The global market is projected to experience significant annual growth this year, with more modest growth expected next year."

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (34.1 percent), China (22.1 percent), Europe (21.4 percent), Japan (14.6 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (10.2 percent). Compared with last month, sales were up in China (3.2 percent), Japan (2.7 percent), Europe (1.4 percent), and the Americas (0.8 percent), but down slightly in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.8 percent).

Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Spring 2018 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects the industry's worldwide sales will be $463.4 billion in 2018. This would mark the industry's highest-ever annual sales, a 12.4 percent increase from the 2017 sales total. WSTS projects year-to-year increases across all regional markets for 2018: the Americas (14.0 percent), Europe (13.4 percent), Asia Pacific (including China) (12.3 percent), and Japan (8.6 percent). In 2019, growth in the semiconductor market is expected to moderate, with sales increases of between 4-5 percent expected across each of the regions. WSTS tabulates its semi-annual industry forecast by convening an extensive group of global semiconductor companies that provide accurate and timely indicators of semiconductor trends.

Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 8.10 8.16 0.8% Europe 3.58 3.63 1.4% Japan 3.21 3.30 2.7% China 11.98 12.36 3.2% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.23 10.15 -0.8% Total 37.09 37.59 1.4%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 6.08 8.16 34.1% Europe 2.99 3.63 21.4% Japan 2.88 3.30 14.6% China 10.12 12.36 22.1% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.21 10.15 10.2% Total 31.28 37.59 20.2%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Nov/Dec/Jan Feb/Mar/Apr % Change Americas 8.63 8.16 -5.5% Europe 3.40 3.63 6.6% Japan 3.21 3.30 2.8% China 12.01 12.36 2.9% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.35 10.15 -1.9% Total 37.60 37.59 0.0%

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the U.S. semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – microchips that control all modern electronics – enable the systems and products we use to work, communicate, travel, entertain, harness energy, treat illness, and make new scientific discoveries. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. In 2017, U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $189 billion, and semiconductors make the global trillion-dollar electronics industry possible. SIA seeks to strengthen U.S. leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration and other key industry stakeholders to encourage policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

