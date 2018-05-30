Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market 2018-2022 with Applied Materials, LAM Research, Screen Holdings, SEMES & Tokyo Electron Dominating

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor wafer cleaning systems market's CAGR is expected to be more than 6%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.
Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increase in the wafer size. The semiconductor industry is progressing with the advent of technological advancements and transitions such as miniaturization of nodes and increase in the wafer sizes.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in capital spending. The semiconductor industry across the world is expected to witness a significant increase in capital spending. The increasing capital spending is driving the global semiconductor wafer cleaning system market positively.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complexity of technology transitions. A major challenge to the growth of the global semiconductor wafer cleaning systems market is the complexity of technology transitions that are happening across the semiconductor industry.
Key vendors
- Applied Materials
- LAM RESEARCH
- SCREEN Holdings
- SEMES
- Tokyo Electron
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Single-wafer processing systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Auto wet stations - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Scrubbers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY WAFER SIZE
- Segmentation by wafer size
- Comparison by wafer size
- 150 mm - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- 200 mm - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- 300 mm - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by wafer size
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Foundries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Memory manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- IDMs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- China
- Japan
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in the wafer size
- Development of the Chinese semiconductor industry
- Use of NEMS
- Transition toward 3D structures
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Applied Materials
- LAM RESEARCH
- SCREEN Holdings
- SEMES
- Tokyo Electron
PART 17: APPENDIX
