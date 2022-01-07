Global Semiconductor Wafer Market (2021 to 2027) - by Wafer Size, Technology, Product Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Wafer Market By Wafer Size, By Technology, By product type, By end User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Semiconductor Wafer Market size is expected to reach $22.03 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

A semiconductor wafer is defined as a thin slice of semiconductor material like silicon or gallium arsenide. These wafers are crucial elements of integrated circuits (ICs). They can be utilized for various applications in smartphones, computers, laptops, digital & electrical gadgets, and others

As semiconductors have become the crucial component of every new technology, the developments and innovations in this domain are directly influencing all downstream technologies. The semiconductor silicon wafer is one of the major elements of various microelectronic devices and is the building block of the electronics industry. These products find potential applications in various types of devices due to the rapid pace of digitization and electronic mobility being the prevalent trends in the market.

The rise in demand for consumer electronic goods like tablets, smartphones, and laptops is expected to boost the demand for reclaimed as well as virgin products which are the crucial elements of the integrated circuits utilized in these devices. Moreover, the semiconductor wafer market is expected to be driven by the rising installations of solar panels, particularly in the Mexico, U.S., and China.

Based on Wafer Size, the market is segmented into 6 Inch, 8 Inch, 12 inch, and others. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Packaging & Assembly, Wafer Bumping, Testing & inspection, and others. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Processor, Memory, Analog, and others. Based on end User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunications, and others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The electronics and semiconductor industry has been severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies and manufacturing facilities across several nations were shut down, due to the stringent lockdown restrictions in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Moreover, the pandemic has created uncertainty in the stock market and led to declined business confidence, remarkable disruption in supply chin, and a rise in panic among the customer segments.

Due to strict lockdown restrictions, the Asia and European nations have experienced a massive loss of business and revenue owing to the closure of manufacturing facilities. The global pandemic has severely impacted the activities of production and manufacturing firms; thereby hampered the growth of the semiconductor wafer market during the pandemic.

Market Growth Factors:

Growing demand and popularity of Electric vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are witnessing massive popularity and demand globally. This is credited to the rising concerns about the environment. As per the estimates of the International Energy Agency, the sale of EVs is expected to cross 250 million by 2030, thereby decreasing the demand for oil by around 4.3 million barrels each day. In addition, governments around the world are introducing initiatives and policies to adopt EVs on a wide scale.

Massive demand across vehicular safety

The traction of self-driving vehicles is constantly increasing as process automation is increasing inroads in the worldwide automotive sector. In addition, the various complicated chips controlling the functions of all systems should be safeguarded against electrical errors which may diminish sophisticated features like collision avoidance. As per the Industrial Standard ISO26262, the automotive sector makes it a priority to provide mechanical engineering more superior in terms of safety. The standard provides stringent regulations for manufacturing chips impenetrable to erroneous signals and effects that occurred by sunlight, overlocking, age, and other radiation kinds.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Complicated nature of manufacturing

Factors such as the consistently changing semiconductor market and the complicated nature of the manufacturing process are anticipated to slow down the growth and demand for semiconductor wafers during the forecasting period. In addition, one of the barriers to the growth of the market is the massive production costs of semiconductor wafers. Moreover, massive initial costs with an uncertain return on investment is expected to hamper the growth of the semiconductor wafers during the forecasting period.

Wafer Size Outlook

The Semiconductor Wafer Market is segregated into 6 Inch, 8 Inch, 12 inch, and others. Among these, the 12 Inch segment contributed the largest revenue share in the semiconductor wafer market in 2020. This is credited to the high demand for the product across several industries.

Product Type Outlook

The Semiconductor Wafer market is segregated into Processor, Memory, Analog, and others. In 2020, the memory segment garnered the maximum revenue share of the semiconductor wafer market.

End-user Outlook

The Semiconductor Wafer Market is divided into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunications, and others. Moreover, the segment significantly uses the semiconductor wafer in consumer electronic devices such as laptops, computers, smartphones, and other systems in order to improve energy efficiency and for high-frequency rectification.

Regional Outlook

The Semiconductor Wafer Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. APAC region procured the maximum revenue share of the overall semiconductor wafer market in 2020. Moreover, the segment is likely to showcase a promising growth rate throughout the forecasting period. This is credited to the massive growth of the consumer electronics industry.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ASM International N.V., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Okmetic Oy (National Silicon Industry Group NSIG), GlobalWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.), ASML Holding N.V., Elkem ASA, Lanco Infratech, Applied Materials, Inc., and Sumco Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Semiconductor Wafer Market



Chapter 4. Global Semiconductor Wafer Market by Wafer Size

4.1 Global 12 Inch Market by Region

4.2 Global 6 Inch by Region

4.3 Global 8 Inch Market by Region

4.4 Global Others Wafer Size Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Semiconductor Wafer Market by Technology

5.1 Global Packaging & Assembly Market by Region

5.2 Global Wafer Bumping Market by Region

5.3 Global Testing & Inspection Market by Region

5.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Semiconductor Wafer Market by Product Type

6.1 Global Memory Market by Region

6.2 Global Processor Market by Region

6.3 Global Analog Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Semiconductor Wafer Market by End User

7.1 Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region

7.2 Global Automotive Market by Region

7.3 Global Industrial Market by Region

7.4 Global Telecommunication Market by Region

7.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Semiconductor Wafer Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 ASM International N.V

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.1.4 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.1.5 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.6 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.6.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.6.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.2.4 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.2.5 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.6 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.6.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3 Okmetic Oy (National Silicon Industry Group)

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.4 GlobalWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Sino-American Silicon Products, Inc.)

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.4.4 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.4.5 Research & Development Expenses

9.4.6 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.6.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.6.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5 ASML Holding N.V.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.6 Elkem ASA

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.7 Lanco Infratech

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.8 Applied Materials, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9 Sumco Corporation

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expenses



