Global Sensor Market by Type, Technology, & End Use: Analysis, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities for the Forecast Period, 2017-2025

Considering the regional trends of the sensors market, Asia-Pacific is projected to account for the largest market size. On the other hand, LAMEA is in the introductory phase in terms of adoption of sensors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The sensors have penetrated in almost every industry vertical but have highest usage in consumer electronic products, followed by automotive and IT & telecom. Smartphones incorporate sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and temperature detector, to keep a track on parameters and provide a centralized system for automatic control.



Increase in the trend of robotics in the production process is anticipated to boost the growth in the overall sensor market. There is an increase in the adoption of wearable devices for various purposes such as health trackers, heartbeat monitoring devices, and wearable fitness trackers. These devices incorporate various sensors, such as a speedometer, temperature detector, and accelerometer.



Factors such as advancement in sensors and rise in usage of smartphones and other electronics devices, advancements in automation sector, increase in demand for sensors in development of smart cities, and surge in IoT trends are expected to fuel the sensors market. However, incorporating the sensor in devices incurs extra value and reduces life of the device, which are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, surge in adoption of wearable devices and innovative application in the biomedical sector and rise in advancements in the automotive sector are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.



Key Findings of the Sensor Market:



In 2017, the radar sensors subsegment generated the highest revenue in the global sensor market.

In 2017, the MEMS segment generated the highest revenue among the technology in the global sensor market.

In 2017, the electronics segment generated the highest revenue among the end user in the market.



Comprehensive analysis of recent developments and growth curves of various companies have helped to understand the growth strategies adopted by them and their potential effect on the market. For instance, on February 2019, Infineon Technologies launched fourth generation of its REAL3 image sensor IRS2771C, which is designed to meet the requirements of the mobile consumer device market and demand for higher resolution with small lenses. In addition, in 2018Panasonic Corporation develop time-of-flight (TOF) image sensor, which uses avalanche photodiode (APD) pixels and capable of capturing range imaging of objects up to 250 m. This sensor is applied in variety of fields including automotive range imaging and wide-area surveillance in the dark.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models



Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis (2017)

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis By Type

3.4.2. Market Share Analysis By Technology

3.4.3. Market Share Analysis By End User

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth In Trend Of Internet Of Things (Iot)

3.5.1.2. Growth In Demand For Sensors In Development Of Smart Cities

3.5.1.3. Advancement In Sensors And Its Increasing Usage In Smartphones, And Other Electronics Devices

3.5.1.4. Advancement In Automation Sector

3.5.1.5. Emerging Applications Of Radar In Remote Sensing

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Incorporating The Sensor In Devices Incurs Extra Value And Reduces Life Of Device

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rise In Adoption Of Wearable Devices And Innovative Application In Biomedical Sector

3.5.3.2. Surge In The Automotive Sector



Chapter: 4: SENSORS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Radar Sensor

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis By Country

4.3. Optical Sensor

4.4. Biosensors

4.5. Touch Sensor

4.6. Image Sensor

4.7. Pressure Sensor

4.8. Temperature Sensor

4.9. Proximity & Displacement Sensor

4.10. Level Sensor

4.11. Motion & Position Sensor

4.12. Humidity Sensor

4.13. Accelerometer & Speed Sensor

4.14. Others



Chapter: 5: SENSORS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cmos

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis By Country

5.3. Mems

5.4. Nems

5.5. Others



Chapter: 6: SENSORSMARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Electronics

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis By Country

6.3. It & Telecom

6.4. Industrial

6.5. Automotive

6.6. Aerospace & Defense

6.7. Healthcare

6.8. Others



Chapter: 7: SENSORS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Technology

7.2.4. Market Size And Forecast, By End User

7.2.5. Market Analysis By Country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.5.1. U.K.

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.4. Italy

7.3.5.5. Rest Of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.2. Japan

7.4.5.3. India

7.4.5.4. South Korea

7.5. Lamea

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.2. Middle East

7.5.5.3. Africa



Chapter: 8: COMPANY PROFILE

8.1. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe)

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

8.2. Infineon Technologies Ag

8.3. Microchip Technology Inc.

8.4. Nxp Semiconductor

8.5. Panasonic Corporation

8.6. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

8.7. Stmicroelectronics

8.8. Sony Corporation

8.9. Texas Instruments

8.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited



