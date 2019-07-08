Global Sensor Technologies & Markets 2018-2024 with Profiles on Major Players Accel, Alps Electric Co, American Electronic Components, American Sensor Technologies, Ametek, Continental, and Many More

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of sensors and their applications, including explanations of variations in industry growth by region. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

As technological advances in electronic control systems increase sensor efficiency, users are calling for advances in sensor accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization, and communication capability. The sensor industry is robust, and it is expected to experience sound growth during the five-year forecast period.

Advances in micromachining have made it possible to produce micron-sized devices on a silicon wafer, an attractive process for large-volume applications using mass production processes. This technology is particularly important in the sensor market, as silicon has been shown to be a very good material for use in sensors.

In the near future, the manufacturing costs and power consumption of wireless sensors will decrease, and wireless sensors will be fully integrated into wireless networks, replacing hardwired configurations. A broad spectrum of wireless communications hardware and software is already available, and the communication industry is the largest consumer of this technology, primarily in mobile phones and base stations. Fiber-optic sensors will also play roles in networks and communications.

Magnetic field sensors will play roles in magnetic storage media and customer terminals.

Photodetectors for local area networks (LANs) will also see growth in regional, municipal and long-distance network applications. Nanotechnology, which involves manipulating and harnessing chemical reactions and molecular processes of living cells in designs aimed at specific technological functions, will experience strong growth within the sensor market, especially for chemical detection.



Among the industrial sensor segments, pressure, force and load, and level sensors will experience strong growth. Image sensors will experience the highest growth due to their increased use in smartphones and many other portable devices. Biosensors and chemical sensors will also experience growth in the wake of terrorist threats to key industrial facilities (e.g., chemical plants) and due to increased use in medical applications.



Scope

117 data tables and 10 additional tables

A detailed overview and industry analysis of the global markets for sensors within the industry

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada , Mexico , Germany , France , Italy , Russia , China , India , Japan , Brazil , South Africa , and Middle Eastern Countries

, , , , , , , , , , , and Middle Eastern Countries A detailed study of sensor growth in terms of accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization, communications capability and efficiency

Identification of factors influencing the global sensors market such as drivers, restraints; and assessment of current and future trends

Explanation of technology and innovations behind sensor development and production

Comparative study of charge-coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor technologies and discussion of their applications areas

Information on touchless and pseudo-touchless biosensors

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Accel, Alps Electric Co, American Electronic Components, American Sensor Technologies, Ametek, and Continental



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Sensor Technologies

Basic Sensor Technologies

Sensor Types

Internet of Things

IoT Sensors

Industrial Internet of Things

Image Sensors

Image Sensor Types

Comparison of CCD and CMOS Image Sensor Technologies

New Developments in Image Sensor Technologies

Biosensors

Features of Biosensors

Biosensor Types

Chemical Sensors

Chemical Sensor Types

Other Chemical Sensors

Fingerprint Sensors

Fingerprint Sensor Types

Radar Sensors

Radar Sensors by Technology

Radar Sensors by Type

Load, Force and Torque Sensors

Load and Force Sensors

Torque Sensors

Position Sensors

Displacement Position Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Pressure Sensor Types

Temperature Sensors

Temperature Sensor Types

Flow Sensors

Flow Sensor Types Based on Flow Type

Flow Sensor Types Based on Technology

Level Sensors

Continuous Level Sensors

Point and Multipoint Level Sensors

Level Sensor Device Classification

Miscellaneous Sensors

Smart Sensors

LIDAR Sensors

Wireless Sensors

Fiber-Optic Sensors

SQUID Sensors

Automotive Inertial Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Magnetic Field Sensors

Photoelectric Sensors

Combination Sensors

Ultraviolet Sensors

Biometric Sensors

Sensor Applications

Sensor Applications in the Automotive Industry

Sensor Applications in the Consumer Goods Industry

Sensor Applications in the Aircraft and Aerospace Industry

Sensor Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry

Sensor Applications in the Shipbuilding Industry

Sensor Applications in the Cement Industry

Sensor Applications in the Paper Industry

Sensor Applications in the Mining and Metal Industry

Sensor Applications in the Power Generation Industry

Sensor Applications in the Building Material Industry

Sensor Applications in the Chemical Industry

Sensor Applications in the Petrochemical Industry

Sensor Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Sensor Applications in General Industries

Sensor Applications in Traffic Management

Sensor Applications in the Medical Field

Sensor Applications in Water Management

Sensor Applications in Environmental Monitoring

Sensor in Offshore Applications

Sensor Applications in Alternative Energy Production

Sensor Applications in Wastewater Treatment Plants

Sensor Applications in Environmental Protection

Sensor Applications in Tests and Measurements

Technological Developments

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Other Innovations in Sensor Technology

Sensor Life Cycle Assessment

Technology Life Cycle

History of Sensors

History of Mechanical and Electrical Measurement Technologies

History of Strain Gauges

History of Load Cell Sensors

History of Accelerometers

History of MEMS Sensors

History of Biosensors

History of Fingerprint Sensors

History of the Internet of Things and Connected Sensors

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Overview

Global Market for Sensors by Technology

Global Market for Sensors by Region

North American Market for Sensors by Technology

European Market for Sensors by Technology

Asia-Pacific Market for Sensors by Technology

Rest of World Market for Sensors by Technology

Global Market for Internet of Things Sensors

Global Market for Internet of Things Sensors by Type

Global Market for Internet of Things Sensors by Region

Global Biosensor Market

Global Biosensor Market by Type

Global Biosensor Market by Region

Global Image Sensor Market

Global Image Sensor Market by Type

Global Linear Image Sensor Market

Global Image Sensor Market by Region

Global Chemical Sensor Market

Global Chemical Sensor Market by Type

Global Chemical Sensor Market by Region

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Type

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Region

Global Radar Sensor Market

Global Radar Sensor Market by Type

Global Radar Sensor Market by Region

Global Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market

Global Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors by Type

Global Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market by Region

Global Market for Position Sensors

Global Market for Position Sensors by Type

Global Market for Position Sensors by Region

Global Market for Pressure Sensors

Global Market for Pressure Sensors by Type

Global Market for Pressure Sensors by Region

Global Market for Temperature Sensors

Global Market for Temperature Sensors by Type

Global Market for Temperature Sensors by Region

Global Market for Flow Sensors

Global Market for Flow Sensors by Type

Global Market for Flow Sensors by Region

Global Market for Level Sensors

Global Market for Level Sensors by Type

Global Market for Level Sensors by Region

Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors

Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors by Type

Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors by Region

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Sensor Applications by End User

Global Market for Sensor Applications by End User

Sensor Applications in the Automotive Industry

Standard Sensors Used in Various Applications in the Automotive Industry

Special Sensors in Automotive Applications

Automotive Airbag Sensors

Global Market for Sensor Applications in the Automobile Industry by Type

Global Market for Sensor Applications in the Automobile Industry by Region

Sensor Applications in Process Industries

Sensor Applications in Petrochemical, Oil and Gas Industry

Sensor Applications in the Food, Dairy and Beverage Industry

Sensor Applications in Manufacture of Pharmaceuticals

Sensor Applications in the Chemical Industry

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Process Industries

Global Market for Sensor Applications in the Process Industries by Region

Sensor Applications in Consumer Electronics

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Consumer Electronics by Type

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Consumer Electronics by Region

Sensor Applications in the Medical Field

Applications of Sensors in the Medical Field

Special Applications of Sensors in the Medical Field

Global Market for Sensor Applications in the Medical Field by Type

Global Market for Sensor Applications in the Medical Field by Region

Sensor Applications in Machinery Manufacture

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Machinery Manufacturing by Type

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Machinery Manufacturing by Region

Sensor Applications in Building Construction

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Building Construction by Type

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Building Construction by Region

Sensor Applications in Aircraft and Ships

Sensor Applications in Aircraft

Sensors in Intelligent Aircraft Tires

Sensor Applications in Ships

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Aircraft and Ships by Type

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Aircraft and Ships by Region

Sensor Applications in Miscellaneous Fields

Environmental Applications

Mining Applications

Power Plant Applications

Microwave-Resonator-Based Sensors

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Miscellaneous Fields by Type

Global Market for Sensor Applications in Miscellaneous Fields by Region

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Applications by Type of Sensor

Applications of IoT Sensors

Smart Cities Applications

Smart Environment Applications

Security Applications

Industrial Control and Smart Manufacturing Applications

Building and Home Automation Applications

Automotive Applications

Wearables Applications

Healthcare Applications

Miscellaneous Applications

Global Market for Internet of Things Sensor Applications

Biosensor Applications

Medical Applications

Biodefense Applications

Environmental Monitoring Applications

Global Market for Applications of Biosensors

Image Sensor Applications

Flexible Image Sensors

Photographic Applications

Smartphone Applications

Handset Camera Applications

High Definition in Mobile Handsets and Smartphones

Image Sensors for Tracking and Mapping Environments

Entertainment Applications of Image Sensors

Industrial Applications of Image Sensors

Automotive Applications of Image Sensors

Security Applications of Image Sensors

Miscellaneous Applications of Image Sensors

Global Market for Applications of Image Sensors

Chemical Sensor Applications

Chemical Sensors in Industrial Applications

Chemical Sensors in Automobiles

Chemical Sensors in the Aerospace Industry

Chemical Sensors in Food and Beverage Manufacture

Chemical Sensors in Metallurgical Industries

Chemical Sensors in Medical Applications

Chemical Sensors in Environmental Monitoring Applications

Chemical Sensors in Security Applications

Chemical Sensors in Miscellaneous Applications

Global Market for Chemical Sensor Applications

Fingerprint Sensor Applications

Mobile and Laptop Applications

Law Enforcement and Forensic Applications

Military, Defense and Aerospace Applications

Healthcare Applications

Travel and Hospitality Sector Applications

Commercial Security, Banking and Finance Applications

Miscellaneous Applications

Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors by Application

Radar Sensor Applications

Global Market for Radar Sensor Applications

Load, Force and Torque Sensor Applications

Applications of Load Sensors and Load Cells

Applications of Torque Sensors

Applications of MEMS Accelerometers

Global Market for Applications of Load, Force and Torque Sensors

Position Sensor Applications

Applications in Machine Tools, Power Plants and Process Industries

Applications in Medical Field

Applications in Automobiles

Miscellaneous Applications of Position Sensors

Global Market for Applications of Position Sensors

Pressure Sensor Applications

Miniature Barometric Pressure Sensors in Smartphones

Pressure Sensors in Industrial Applications

Pressure Sensors for Automotive Applications

Pressure Sensors in General and Consumer Applications

Pressure Sensors in Medical Applications

Pressure Sensors in Aerospace and Aircraft Applications

Global Market for Pressure Sensor Applications

Temperature Sensor Applications

Temperature Sensors in HVAC Applications

Temperature Sensors in Industrial Applications

Temperature Sensors in Process Control Applications

Temperature Sensors in Medical Applications

Temperature Sensors in Other Miscellaneous Applications

Global Market for Applications of Temperature Sensors

Flow Sensor Applications

Global Market for Flow Sensor Applications

Level Sensor Applications

Global Market for Level Sensor Applications

Miscellaneous Sensor Applications

Applications of Smart Sensors

Wireless Sensors Applications

Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensor Applications

Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments

Patent Analysis

Technological Developments in Sensors

New Developments in Sensors and Sensor Technologies

Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Overview

Analysis of Global Market for Sensors by Region

North American Sensor Market

European Sensor Market

Asia-Pacific Sensor Market

Analysis of the Market for Various Types of Sensors

Analysis of Sensor Applications in Various Fields

Market Influences

Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Sensor Industry

Government Regulations

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

AB Electronik Gmbh

Accel Ab

Aleph America Corp.

Allegro Microsystems Llc

Alpha Mos S.A.

Alphasense Ltd.

Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

American Electronic Components, Inc.

American Sensor Technologies, Inc.

Ametek, Inc.

AMS Ag

Analog Devices, Inc.

Applied Measurements

Applied Technology Associates

Aptina Imaging Corp.

ATI Industrial Automation

Autoliv, Inc.

Automotive Technologies International, Inc.

Autonics Corp.

Balluff, Inc.

Banner Engineering Corp.

Baumer Holdings Ag

Bebop Sensors, Inc.

Bei Sensors

Bindicator, Inc.

Binmaster, Inc.

Binsfeld Engineering, Inc.

Bokam Engineering, Inc.

Boonton Electronics Corp.

Bopp & Reuther Messtechnik Gmbh

Borgwarner Beru Systems Gmbh

Bosch Sensortec Gmbh

Bourns Sensors Gmbh

Cambridge Cmos Sensors Ltd.

Canatu Oy

Casco Products Corp.

City Technology Ltd.

Cognex Corp.

Colibrys Sa

Comus International Bvba

Conax Technologies

Contelec Ag

Continental Ag

Conti Temic Microelectronic Gmbh

Cooper Instruments & Systems

Corrsys-Datron Sensorsysteme Gmbh

Crane Electronics Ltd.

Crossbow Technology, Inc.

CTS Corp.

Custom Sensors & Technologies

Cyberoptics Corp.

Cynergy3 Components Ltd.

Datalogic S.P.A.

Datum Electronics Ltd.

D&R Technology Llc

Delphi Automotive Plc

Delphi Corp.

Denso Corp.

Der Ee Electrical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Detcon, Inc.

Draeger Safety, Inc.

Dust Networks, Inc.

E2V Technologies Plc

Elag Elektronik Ag

Electricfil Automotive

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Elmos Semiconductor Ag

Emerson Process Management

Endress+Hauser Instruments International Ag

Epcos Ag

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors, Inc.

Exergen Corp.

Fbgs Technologies Gmbh

Figaro Engineering, Inc.

Fingerprint Cards Ab

First Sensor Ag

Fiso Technologies, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flintec Gmbh

Flir Systems, Inc.

Flowline, Inc.

Flow Technology, Inc.

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

Galaxycore, Inc.

Ge Measurement & Control

Gems Sensors & Controls

Gentech International Ltd.

George Fischer Corp.

Gpixel, Inc.

Grid20/20, Inc.

Gsi Technologies Llc

Hamamatsu Photonics Kk

Hamilton Company

Hamlin Electronics

Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg

Heidenhain Corp.

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Hitec Sensor Developments, Inc.

Honeywell Sensing And Controls

Ibeo Automotive Systems Gmbh

Idex Asa

IFM Electronic Gmbh

I.G. Bauerhin Gmbh

Infineon Technologies Ag

Innovative Sensor Technology Ist Ag

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

International Sensor Technology

Integrated Sensing Systems, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Intersema Sensoric Sa

Invensense

Invisage Technologies, Inc.

Ir-Tec International Ltd.

Isorg

Jewell Instruments Llc

Johnson Controls, Inc.

J-Tec Associates, Inc.

Jumo Gmbh & Co. Kg

Ka Sensors Ltd.

Kavilco

Keihin Corp.

Keli Sensing Technology ( Ningbo ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Keyence Corp.

Key Safety Systems, Inc.

Kionix, Inc.

Kistler Instrumente Gmbh

Leddartech, Inc.

Littelfuse, Inc.

Lord Microstrain Sensing Systems

Lord Sensing

Lti Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg

Magcanica, Inc.

Magna International, Inc.

Maxima Technologies

Mc10, Inc.

Measurement Specialities, Inc.

Meggitt Sensing Systems

Melexis Microelectronic Systems

Memsic, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc.

Micro-Epsilon America

Microe Systems, Inc.

Micronas Semiconductor Holding Ag

Micron Optics, Inc.

Microsemi Corp.

Microstrain, Inc.

Midori Precisions Co. Ltd.

Minda Stoneridge Instruments Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Monitran Ltd.

Moog Crossbow

Motion Sensors, Inc.

Moving Magnet Technologies Sa

MRU Instrument, Inc.

MTI Instruments, Inc.

MTS Systems Corp.

Murata Electronics Oy

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Neoptix, Inc.

Next Biometrics Group Asa

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Nidec Elesys Americas Corp.

Nikkoia Sas

Nippon Aleph Corp.

Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd.

Nonin Medical

Nova Biomedical Corp.

Nova Metrix Llc

Novotechnik U.S., Inc.

NP Photonics, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP USA , Inc.

, Inc. Ocean Optics, Inc.

Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

Omron Corp.

Omron Scientific Technologies, Inc.

Oncque Corp.

Opsens, Inc.

Optek Technology, Inc.

Optex Co. Ltd.

Osram Opto Semiconductors Gmbh

Panasonic Electric Works

PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs

Philips Photonics

Pid Analyzers

Pixart Imaging, Inc.

Pixelplus Co. Ltd.

PLK Technologies Co. Ltd.

Polyic Gmbh & Co. Kg

Preh Gmbh

Proximion Ab

Proximity Controls

Proxitron Gmbh

Qualtr, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Rae Systems, Inc.

Raytek Corp.

RDP Electrosense, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Rfmicron, Inc.

RKI Instruments, Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rosemount, Inc.

Schrader International, Inc.

Sensant Corp.

Sensata Technologies Bv

Senseair Ab

Senseor Sas

Sensirion Ag

Sensitec Gmbh

Sensonar Technologies As

Sensopart Industriesensorik Gmbh

Sensorex, Inc.

Sensormate Ag

Sensornet Ltd.

Sensor Scientific, Inc.

Sentek Ltd.

SGX Sensortech Ltd.

Shanghai Nicera Sensor Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Tm Automation Instruments Co. Ltd.

Sick Ag

Siemens Milltronics Process Instruments, Inc.

Silicon Microstructures, Inc.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.

Smart Sensors And Transducers Ltd.

Smiths Detection, Inc.

SSI Technologies, Inc.

Standard Motor Products Europe

Standex Electronics, Inc.

Standex-Meder Electronics

ST Microelectronics

Stoneridge, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.

Tactual Labs Co.

Takata Corp.

Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd.

TDK-EPC Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tekscan, Inc.

Teledyne Monitor Labs, Inc.

Teledyne Optech, Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Therm-O-Disc, Inc.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Transducer Techniques, Inc.

Tt Electronics Plc

Turck, Inc.

Tyco Gas And Flame Detection

Valeo Sa

Valeport Ltd.

Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.

Velodyne Lidar

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay Precision Group

Visteon Corp.

Wabash Technologies

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.

Xenics Nv

Xensor Corp.

Yokogawa Corp. Of America

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Zephyr Technology Corp.

Zemic Europe

Zettlex

ZF Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

ZSY Group Ltd.

Chapter 10 List of Manufacturers



Chapter 11 Analyzed Patents



