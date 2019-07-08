Global Sensor Technologies & Markets 2018-2024 with Profiles on Major Players Accel, Alps Electric Co, American Electronic Components, American Sensor Technologies, Ametek, Continental, and Many More
DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of sensors and their applications, including explanations of variations in industry growth by region. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.
As technological advances in electronic control systems increase sensor efficiency, users are calling for advances in sensor accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization, and communication capability. The sensor industry is robust, and it is expected to experience sound growth during the five-year forecast period.
Advances in micromachining have made it possible to produce micron-sized devices on a silicon wafer, an attractive process for large-volume applications using mass production processes. This technology is particularly important in the sensor market, as silicon has been shown to be a very good material for use in sensors.
In the near future, the manufacturing costs and power consumption of wireless sensors will decrease, and wireless sensors will be fully integrated into wireless networks, replacing hardwired configurations. A broad spectrum of wireless communications hardware and software is already available, and the communication industry is the largest consumer of this technology, primarily in mobile phones and base stations. Fiber-optic sensors will also play roles in networks and communications.
Magnetic field sensors will play roles in magnetic storage media and customer terminals.
Photodetectors for local area networks (LANs) will also see growth in regional, municipal and long-distance network applications. Nanotechnology, which involves manipulating and harnessing chemical reactions and molecular processes of living cells in designs aimed at specific technological functions, will experience strong growth within the sensor market, especially for chemical detection.
Among the industrial sensor segments, pressure, force and load, and level sensors will experience strong growth. Image sensors will experience the highest growth due to their increased use in smartphones and many other portable devices. Biosensors and chemical sensors will also experience growth in the wake of terrorist threats to key industrial facilities (e.g., chemical plants) and due to increased use in medical applications.
Scope
- 117 data tables and 10 additional tables
- A detailed overview and industry analysis of the global markets for sensors within the industry
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and Middle Eastern Countries
- A detailed study of sensor growth in terms of accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization, communications capability and efficiency
- Identification of factors influencing the global sensors market such as drivers, restraints; and assessment of current and future trends
- Explanation of technology and innovations behind sensor development and production
- Comparative study of charge-coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor technologies and discussion of their applications areas
- Information on touchless and pseudo-touchless biosensors
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Accel, Alps Electric Co, American Electronic Components, American Sensor Technologies, Ametek, and Continental
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Sensor Technologies
- Basic Sensor Technologies
- Sensor Types
- Internet of Things
- IoT Sensors
- Industrial Internet of Things
- Image Sensors
- Image Sensor Types
- Comparison of CCD and CMOS Image Sensor Technologies
- New Developments in Image Sensor Technologies
- Biosensors
- Features of Biosensors
- Biosensor Types
- Chemical Sensors
- Chemical Sensor Types
- Other Chemical Sensors
- Fingerprint Sensors
- Fingerprint Sensor Types
- Radar Sensors
- Radar Sensors by Technology
- Radar Sensors by Type
- Load, Force and Torque Sensors
- Load and Force Sensors
- Torque Sensors
- Position Sensors
- Displacement Position Sensors
- Proximity Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Pressure Sensor Types
- Temperature Sensors
- Temperature Sensor Types
- Flow Sensors
- Flow Sensor Types Based on Flow Type
- Flow Sensor Types Based on Technology
- Level Sensors
- Continuous Level Sensors
- Point and Multipoint Level Sensors
- Level Sensor Device Classification
- Miscellaneous Sensors
- Smart Sensors
- LIDAR Sensors
- Wireless Sensors
- Fiber-Optic Sensors
- SQUID Sensors
- Automotive Inertial Sensors
- Ultrasonic Sensors
- Infrared Sensors
- Magnetic Field Sensors
- Photoelectric Sensors
- Combination Sensors
- Ultraviolet Sensors
- Biometric Sensors
- Sensor Applications
- Sensor Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Consumer Goods Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Aircraft and Aerospace Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Shipbuilding Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Cement Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Paper Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Mining and Metal Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Power Generation Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Building Material Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Chemical Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Petrochemical Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Sensor Applications in General Industries
- Sensor Applications in Traffic Management
- Sensor Applications in the Medical Field
- Sensor Applications in Water Management
- Sensor Applications in Environmental Monitoring
- Sensor in Offshore Applications
- Sensor Applications in Alternative Energy Production
- Sensor Applications in Wastewater Treatment Plants
- Sensor Applications in Environmental Protection
- Sensor Applications in Tests and Measurements
- Technological Developments
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Other Innovations in Sensor Technology
- Sensor Life Cycle Assessment
- Technology Life Cycle
- History of Sensors
- History of Mechanical and Electrical Measurement Technologies
- History of Strain Gauges
- History of Load Cell Sensors
- History of Accelerometers
- History of MEMS Sensors
- History of Biosensors
- History of Fingerprint Sensors
- History of the Internet of Things and Connected Sensors
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Overview
- Global Market for Sensors by Technology
- Global Market for Sensors by Region
- North American Market for Sensors by Technology
- European Market for Sensors by Technology
- Asia-Pacific Market for Sensors by Technology
- Rest of World Market for Sensors by Technology
- Global Market for Internet of Things Sensors
- Global Market for Internet of Things Sensors by Type
- Global Market for Internet of Things Sensors by Region
- Global Biosensor Market
- Global Biosensor Market by Type
- Global Biosensor Market by Region
- Global Image Sensor Market
- Global Image Sensor Market by Type
- Global Linear Image Sensor Market
- Global Image Sensor Market by Region
- Global Chemical Sensor Market
- Global Chemical Sensor Market by Type
- Global Chemical Sensor Market by Region
- Global Fingerprint Sensor Market
- Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Type
- Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Region
- Global Radar Sensor Market
- Global Radar Sensor Market by Type
- Global Radar Sensor Market by Region
- Global Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market
- Global Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors by Type
- Global Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market by Region
- Global Market for Position Sensors
- Global Market for Position Sensors by Type
- Global Market for Position Sensors by Region
- Global Market for Pressure Sensors
- Global Market for Pressure Sensors by Type
- Global Market for Pressure Sensors by Region
- Global Market for Temperature Sensors
- Global Market for Temperature Sensors by Type
- Global Market for Temperature Sensors by Region
- Global Market for Flow Sensors
- Global Market for Flow Sensors by Type
- Global Market for Flow Sensors by Region
- Global Market for Level Sensors
- Global Market for Level Sensors by Type
- Global Market for Level Sensors by Region
- Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors
- Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors by Type
- Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors by Region
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Sensor Applications by End User
- Global Market for Sensor Applications by End User
- Sensor Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Standard Sensors Used in Various Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Special Sensors in Automotive Applications
- Automotive Airbag Sensors
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in the Automobile Industry by Type
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in the Automobile Industry by Region
- Sensor Applications in Process Industries
- Sensor Applications in Petrochemical, Oil and Gas Industry
- Sensor Applications in the Food, Dairy and Beverage Industry
- Sensor Applications in Manufacture of Pharmaceuticals
- Sensor Applications in the Chemical Industry
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Process Industries
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in the Process Industries by Region
- Sensor Applications in Consumer Electronics
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Consumer Electronics by Type
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Consumer Electronics by Region
- Sensor Applications in the Medical Field
- Applications of Sensors in the Medical Field
- Special Applications of Sensors in the Medical Field
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in the Medical Field by Type
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in the Medical Field by Region
- Sensor Applications in Machinery Manufacture
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Machinery Manufacturing by Type
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Machinery Manufacturing by Region
- Sensor Applications in Building Construction
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Building Construction by Type
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Building Construction by Region
- Sensor Applications in Aircraft and Ships
- Sensor Applications in Aircraft
- Sensors in Intelligent Aircraft Tires
- Sensor Applications in Ships
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Aircraft and Ships by Type
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Aircraft and Ships by Region
- Sensor Applications in Miscellaneous Fields
- Environmental Applications
- Mining Applications
- Power Plant Applications
- Microwave-Resonator-Based Sensors
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Miscellaneous Fields by Type
- Global Market for Sensor Applications in Miscellaneous Fields by Region
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Applications by Type of Sensor
- Applications of IoT Sensors
- Smart Cities Applications
- Smart Environment Applications
- Security Applications
- Industrial Control and Smart Manufacturing Applications
- Building and Home Automation Applications
- Automotive Applications
- Wearables Applications
- Healthcare Applications
- Miscellaneous Applications
- Global Market for Internet of Things Sensor Applications
- Biosensor Applications
- Medical Applications
- Biodefense Applications
- Environmental Monitoring Applications
- Global Market for Applications of Biosensors
- Image Sensor Applications
- Flexible Image Sensors
- Photographic Applications
- Smartphone Applications
- Handset Camera Applications
- High Definition in Mobile Handsets and Smartphones
- Image Sensors for Tracking and Mapping Environments
- Entertainment Applications of Image Sensors
- Industrial Applications of Image Sensors
- Automotive Applications of Image Sensors
- Security Applications of Image Sensors
- Miscellaneous Applications of Image Sensors
- Global Market for Applications of Image Sensors
- Chemical Sensor Applications
- Chemical Sensors in Industrial Applications
- Chemical Sensors in Automobiles
- Chemical Sensors in the Aerospace Industry
- Chemical Sensors in Food and Beverage Manufacture
- Chemical Sensors in Metallurgical Industries
- Chemical Sensors in Medical Applications
- Chemical Sensors in Environmental Monitoring Applications
- Chemical Sensors in Security Applications
- Chemical Sensors in Miscellaneous Applications
- Global Market for Chemical Sensor Applications
- Fingerprint Sensor Applications
- Mobile and Laptop Applications
- Law Enforcement and Forensic Applications
- Military, Defense and Aerospace Applications
- Healthcare Applications
- Travel and Hospitality Sector Applications
- Commercial Security, Banking and Finance Applications
- Miscellaneous Applications
- Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors by Application
- Radar Sensor Applications
- Global Market for Radar Sensor Applications
- Load, Force and Torque Sensor Applications
- Applications of Load Sensors and Load Cells
- Applications of Torque Sensors
- Applications of MEMS Accelerometers
- Global Market for Applications of Load, Force and Torque Sensors
- Position Sensor Applications
- Applications in Machine Tools, Power Plants and Process Industries
- Applications in Medical Field
- Applications in Automobiles
- Miscellaneous Applications of Position Sensors
- Global Market for Applications of Position Sensors
- Pressure Sensor Applications
- Miniature Barometric Pressure Sensors in Smartphones
- Pressure Sensors in Industrial Applications
- Pressure Sensors for Automotive Applications
- Pressure Sensors in General and Consumer Applications
- Pressure Sensors in Medical Applications
- Pressure Sensors in Aerospace and Aircraft Applications
- Global Market for Pressure Sensor Applications
- Temperature Sensor Applications
- Temperature Sensors in HVAC Applications
- Temperature Sensors in Industrial Applications
- Temperature Sensors in Process Control Applications
- Temperature Sensors in Medical Applications
- Temperature Sensors in Other Miscellaneous Applications
- Global Market for Applications of Temperature Sensors
- Flow Sensor Applications
- Global Market for Flow Sensor Applications
- Level Sensor Applications
- Global Market for Level Sensor Applications
- Miscellaneous Sensor Applications
- Applications of Smart Sensors
- Wireless Sensors Applications
- Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensor Applications
Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments
- Patent Analysis
- Technological Developments in Sensors
- New Developments in Sensors and Sensor Technologies
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Overview
- Analysis of Global Market for Sensors by Region
- North American Sensor Market
- European Sensor Market
- Asia-Pacific Sensor Market
- Analysis of the Market for Various Types of Sensors
- Analysis of Sensor Applications in Various Fields
- Market Influences
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Sensor Industry
- Government Regulations
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- AB Electronik Gmbh
- Accel Ab
- Aleph America Corp.
- Allegro Microsystems Llc
- Alpha Mos S.A.
- Alphasense Ltd.
- Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
- American Electronic Components, Inc.
- American Sensor Technologies, Inc.
- Ametek, Inc.
- AMS Ag
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Applied Measurements
- Applied Technology Associates
- Aptina Imaging Corp.
- ATI Industrial Automation
- Autoliv, Inc.
- Automotive Technologies International, Inc.
- Autonics Corp.
- Balluff, Inc.
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Baumer Holdings Ag
- Bebop Sensors, Inc.
- Bei Sensors
- Bindicator, Inc.
- Binmaster, Inc.
- Binsfeld Engineering, Inc.
- Bokam Engineering, Inc.
- Boonton Electronics Corp.
- Bopp & Reuther Messtechnik Gmbh
- Borgwarner Beru Systems Gmbh
- Bosch Sensortec Gmbh
- Bourns Sensors Gmbh
- Cambridge Cmos Sensors Ltd.
- Canatu Oy
- Casco Products Corp.
- City Technology Ltd.
- Cognex Corp.
- Colibrys Sa
- Comus International Bvba
- Conax Technologies
- Contelec Ag
- Continental Ag
- Conti Temic Microelectronic Gmbh
- Cooper Instruments & Systems
- Corrsys-Datron Sensorsysteme Gmbh
- Crane Electronics Ltd.
- Crossbow Technology, Inc.
- CTS Corp.
- Custom Sensors & Technologies
- Cyberoptics Corp.
- Cynergy3 Components Ltd.
- Datalogic S.P.A.
- Datum Electronics Ltd.
- D&R Technology Llc
- Delphi Automotive Plc
- Delphi Corp.
- Denso Corp.
- Der Ee Electrical Instrument Co. Ltd.
- Detcon, Inc.
- Draeger Safety, Inc.
- Dust Networks, Inc.
- E2V Technologies Plc
- Elag Elektronik Ag
- Electricfil Automotive
- Electro-Sensors, Inc.
- Elmos Semiconductor Ag
- Emerson Process Management
- Endress+Hauser Instruments International Ag
- Epcos Ag
- E.S.I. Environmental Sensors, Inc.
- Exergen Corp.
- Fbgs Technologies Gmbh
- Figaro Engineering, Inc.
- Fingerprint Cards Ab
- First Sensor Ag
- Fiso Technologies, Inc.
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.
- Flintec Gmbh
- Flir Systems, Inc.
- Flowline, Inc.
- Flow Technology, Inc.
- Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.
- Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.
- Galaxycore, Inc.
- Ge Measurement & Control
- Gems Sensors & Controls
- Gentech International Ltd.
- George Fischer Corp.
- Gpixel, Inc.
- Grid20/20, Inc.
- Gsi Technologies Llc
- Hamamatsu Photonics Kk
- Hamilton Company
- Hamlin Electronics
- Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Heidenhain Corp.
- Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.
- Hitachi Automotive Systems
- Hitec Sensor Developments, Inc.
- Honeywell Sensing And Controls
- Ibeo Automotive Systems Gmbh
- Idex Asa
- IFM Electronic Gmbh
- I.G. Bauerhin Gmbh
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Innovative Sensor Technology Ist Ag
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd.
- International Sensor Technology
- Integrated Sensing Systems, Inc.
- Interface, Inc.
- Interlink Electronics, Inc.
- Intersema Sensoric Sa
- Invensense
- Invisage Technologies, Inc.
- Ir-Tec International Ltd.
- Isorg
- Jewell Instruments Llc
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- J-Tec Associates, Inc.
- Jumo Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Ka Sensors Ltd.
- Kavilco
- Keihin Corp.
- Keli Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co. Ltd.
- Keyence Corp.
- Key Safety Systems, Inc.
- Kionix, Inc.
- Kistler Instrumente Gmbh
- Leddartech, Inc.
- Littelfuse, Inc.
- Lord Microstrain Sensing Systems
- Lord Sensing
- Lti Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Magcanica, Inc.
- Magna International, Inc.
- Maxima Technologies
- Mc10, Inc.
- Measurement Specialities, Inc.
- Meggitt Sensing Systems
- Melexis Microelectronic Systems
- Memsic, Inc.
- Methode Electronics, Inc.
- Micro-Epsilon America
- Microe Systems, Inc.
- Micronas Semiconductor Holding Ag
- Micron Optics, Inc.
- Microsemi Corp.
- Microstrain, Inc.
- Midori Precisions Co. Ltd.
- Minda Stoneridge Instruments Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Monitran Ltd.
- Moog Crossbow
- Motion Sensors, Inc.
- Moving Magnet Technologies Sa
- MRU Instrument, Inc.
- MTI Instruments, Inc.
- MTS Systems Corp.
- Murata Electronics Oy
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Neoptix, Inc.
- Next Biometrics Group Asa
- NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.
- Nidec Elesys Americas Corp.
- Nikkoia Sas
- Nippon Aleph Corp.
- Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd.
- Nonin Medical
- Nova Biomedical Corp.
- Nova Metrix Llc
- Novotechnik U.S., Inc.
- NP Photonics, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors
- NXP USA, Inc.
- Ocean Optics, Inc.
- Omnivision Technologies, Inc.
- Omron Corp.
- Omron Scientific Technologies, Inc.
- Oncque Corp.
- Opsens, Inc.
- Optek Technology, Inc.
- Optex Co. Ltd.
- Osram Opto Semiconductors Gmbh
- Panasonic Electric Works
- PCB Piezotronics, Inc.
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Philips Photonics
- Pid Analyzers
- Pixart Imaging, Inc.
- Pixelplus Co. Ltd.
- PLK Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Polyic Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Preh Gmbh
- Proximion Ab
- Proximity Controls
- Proxitron Gmbh
- Qualtr, Inc.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc.
- Rae Systems, Inc.
- Raytek Corp.
- RDP Electrosense, Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Rfmicron, Inc.
- RKI Instruments, Inc.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Rosemount, Inc.
- Schrader International, Inc.
- Sensant Corp.
- Sensata Technologies Bv
- Senseair Ab
- Senseor Sas
- Sensirion Ag
- Sensitec Gmbh
- Sensonar Technologies As
- Sensopart Industriesensorik Gmbh
- Sensorex, Inc.
- Sensormate Ag
- Sensornet Ltd.
- Sensor Scientific, Inc.
- Sentek Ltd.
- SGX Sensortech Ltd.
- Shanghai Nicera Sensor Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Tm Automation Instruments Co. Ltd.
- Sick Ag
- Siemens Milltronics Process Instruments, Inc.
- Silicon Microstructures, Inc.
- Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.
- Smart Sensors And Transducers Ltd.
- Smiths Detection, Inc.
- SSI Technologies, Inc.
- Standard Motor Products Europe
- Standex Electronics, Inc.
- Standex-Meder Electronics
- ST Microelectronics
- Stoneridge, Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.
- Tactual Labs Co.
- Takata Corp.
- Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd.
- TDK-EPC Corp.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Tekscan, Inc.
- Teledyne Monitor Labs, Inc.
- Teledyne Optech, Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Therm-O-Disc, Inc.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
- Transducer Techniques, Inc.
- Tt Electronics Plc
- Turck, Inc.
- Tyco Gas And Flame Detection
- Valeo Sa
- Valeport Ltd.
- Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.
- Velodyne Lidar
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
- Vishay Precision Group
- Visteon Corp.
- Wabash Technologies
- Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.
- Xenics Nv
- Xensor Corp.
- Yokogawa Corp. Of America
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Zephyr Technology Corp.
- Zemic Europe
- Zettlex
- ZF Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.
- ZSY Group Ltd.
Chapter 10 List of Manufacturers
Chapter 11 Analyzed Patents
