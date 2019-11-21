Global Sensors for CUI & Structural Monitoring Applications Market Report 2019 - Advanced Sensors & IoT Drive Opportunities in Aerospace, Civil Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, and Other Sectors

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Sensors for CUI and Structural Monitoring Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) is concerned with continuous monitoring of civil and industrial buildings or structures in order to improve human safety and decrease maintenance costs.

The SHM scheme provides data about changes induced by ageing products, environmental action, or accidental occurrences in a single portion or in the entire structure. SHM systems are typically dedicated to tracking parameters such as moisture, temperature, acceleration, vibration, stress on traction, compressive stress, and degradation of construction components. The techniques used are non-invasive and require experienced professionals to deploy sensors at checkpoints. The sensor data is combined with the mathematical models to determine the safety of the structure.



The sensors are intelligent because they are not only able to assess the physical quantity of concern but also to elaborate on it and are willing to communicate data via the Internet in order to make choices or decisions. Each sensor is a smart device and the entire SHM is an Internet-of-Things (IoT) implementation.



3. Industry and Application Impacts

3.1 Smart Sensors in Structural Health Monitoring Applications

3.2 Civil Infrastructure Industry/Piping Industry & Construction/Fertilizer Industry



4. Factors Influencing Technology

4.1 Market Drivers: Aging Infrastructure and IoT

4.2 Demand will be Boosted by the Need to Monitor Aging Infrastructure and IoT

4.3 Market Challenges: Sensor Longevity and Indirect Damage Detection

4.4 Limitations in Indirect Damage Detection and High Investment Cost are Key Challenges



5. Global Patent Landscape

5.1 CUI Sensors and Structural Health Monitoring Sensors - Global Patent Trend Analysis



6. Key Innovations and Technology Developments

6.1 Metal Samples Company - Sensor Probe for Corrosion Detection

6.2 Integrity Diagnostics - Acoustic Sensor for CUI Application

6.3 CorrosionRADAR - Distributed Sensors for Concealed Corrosion Monitoring

6.4 Rohrback Cosasco Systems - Corrosion Monitoring Sensors

6.5 GEMAC - Precision Sensors for Monitoring Bridges and Buildings

6.6 Sensuron - Fiber Optic Sensing for Structural Monitoring

6.7 WaveScan - Beamforming Electromagnetic Wave-based Smart Wireless Non-destructive Testing

6.8 Structural Monitoring Systems Plc - Sensor for SHM Applications

6.9 E-Globaledge Corporation - Seismic Acceleration Sensor for SHM

6.10 Resensys - Wireless Structural Health Monitoring Solutions

6.11 Luna - Distributed Wireless Sensor Network for SHM

6.12 Corr Instruments LLC - Corrosion Monitoring Sensors

6.13 iSensPro - Sensors for Monitoring Moisture Content in Pipelines

6.14 ClampOn AS - Active Ultrasonic Sensors for CUI

6.15 University-based Innovations Enabling SHM/CUI Applications



7. Growth Opportunities & Strategic Insights

7.1 Growth Opportunities and Future Scenarios

7.2 Role of IoT in SHM and CUI Applications

7.3 Strategic Insights



8. Key Industry Contacts



