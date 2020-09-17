Global Serological Transplant Diagnostics Market 2020-2027: U. S. Market is Estimated at $90.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Serological Transplant Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Serological Transplant Diagnostics estimated at US$335.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$401.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Reagents & Accessories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$310.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $90.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Serological Transplant Diagnostics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$90.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Avioq, Inc.

Bag Health Care GmbH

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson & Company

Biocell Medicare

Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt. Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DIAGAST

Grifols SA

Hemo bioscience, Inc.

Immucor, Inc.

Institut de Biotechnologies Jacques Boy S. A. S.

Lorne Laboratories Ltd.

MTC med. Produkte GmbH

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Quotient Biodiagnostics

REAGENS Kft.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tulip Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Serological Transplant Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mr8p93

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

