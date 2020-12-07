Global Server Virtualization Software Markets, 2020-2027 - Changing ICT Landscape to Influence Server Virtualization Software Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Server Virtualization Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wondering What's the Future for Server Virtualization? Current Dynamics Point Towards a $11.1 Billion Opportunity by 2027



The global market for Server Virtualization Software is expected to witness a 13.3% spurt in revenues for the year 2020 and thereafter reach US$11.1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.



While most industries remain severely impacted, IT technologies & datacenters are reaping rich dividends from the continuing transition towards digital delivery. COVID-19 has emerged to be the biggest driver of digital transformation. IT and technology landscape today remains irreversibility changed with companies migrating to new operating models; reassessing IT security architectures; resetting security systems to plug-in digital holes; and adopting innovative remote working technologies.



Highlighting the acceleration in digital transformation is the fact companies have digitally transformed within weeks to ensure business continuity as lockdowns and restrictions confine billions of people to their homes. Over 60% of companies in North America, Europe and Asia expect to witness a higher velocity of change in digital transformation during the years 2020 through 2023. Digital transformation is now visible in all industrial sectors.



Digital technologies provide productivity, security, efficiency, agility, workforce re-skilling, and customer experience advantages, all of which are vital during times of crisis like the current pandemic. The pandemic is helping test the effectiveness of digital solutions and in the post pandemic world digital innovation will accelerate even further. The swift departure from traditional approaches represents the first major step towards digitalization.



Given the positive long term outlook and encouraging flow of investments despite the current COVID-19 induced difficult economic conditions, virtualization market offers tremendous opportunities for vendors seeking to establish their presence in this domain. Virtualization strategies have been largely adopted in network function and desktop virtualization areas, making them the largest market segments in the global virtualization market.



However, growth in the short to medium term period is expected to stem largely from software-defined storage, as well as from network function virtualization markets. With advantages such as, reduced TCO (total cost of ownership), better asset utilization, low system complexity, reduction in time taken for implementation & management and improved speed and agility of IT deployments, stacked in its favor, the trend towards virtualization is not surprisingly pushing up the demand for virtualization software.



Given that enterprise virtualization software packages are offering easier deployment, management and security, user benefits have become potentially huge. Virtualization is also expected to influence the way individuals and companies regard their personal computers. With the evolution of virtualization technology, a wide range of devices are utilized on host platforms.



As a primary facilitator of virtualization, virtualization software market is emerging into one of the fastest growing market segments within the virtualization environment. Low costs and new technology have transformed virtualization software into a flourishing market of late. With the recession bringing to fore the importance of the advantages offered by virtualization, growth in the virtualization software market is expected to amplify.



Server virtualization has played a substantial part in shaping up the datacenter and web hosting industry. The concept of server virtualization focuses on creation of isolated or virtual environments of a physical server for supporting multiple applications and ensuring optimal utilization of resources. Generally known as virtual private servers, emulations, containers, instances or guests, these virtual servers can be accessed by different users.



Server virtualization is widely utilized in virtual web servers for delivery of cost-effective web hosting services. The technology can also masks server resources such as the identity and number of physical servers, processors and operating system from users. Server virtualization software plays a key role in coordination and management, and also termed as hypervisor. Server virtualization software gained immense popularity during the early 2000s.



The increasing realization across organizations about advantages of consolidation of various physical servers onto a single virtual machine or VM enabled VMware, the pioneer, to exhibit phenomenal gains. Server virtualization enabled companies to optimize resources and played a critical role in driving the IT industry. Once limited to development and testing domains, server virtualization eventually emerged as a comprehensive ecosystem in production servers. While an increasing number of companies have started moving to cloud infrastructure and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), server virtualization remained relevant for organizations. The concept gained extensive adoption among IT organizations and attracted various players to foray into the market.



In addition, the increasing uptake continues to drive gains for the server virtualization software market. The global market for server virtualization software is gaining from software maintenance revenues along with growing implementation of on-premise server virtualization software. In addition, proliferation of latest technologies including OS container-based virtualization and cloud computing is expected to further bolster the market growth.



Moreover, increasing adoption of hyper-converged integrated systems coupled with availability of software-defined datacenter solutions will facilitate market expansion.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Accenture PLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Capgemini SE

ALLNET GmbH

Alliance Integrated Technology

ARC Systems

AFODIS ADMX

Cinetica

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Virtualization and Virtualization Software: A Review

Server Virtualization

Development of the Server Virtualization Market

Rising Uptake and Software Maintenance Revenues Help Server Virtualization Software Market Post Decent Growth

Market Drivers & Restraints

North America to Retain Commanding Position in Server Virtualization Software Market

to Retain Commanding Position in Server Virtualization Software Market Competitive Scenario

Vendor Focus on Sophisticated Features Catalyzes Server Virtualization Software Market

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Server Virtualization: An Important Cog in the IT Wheel

Cost Benefits from Server Consolidation Drive the Business Case for Server Virtualization

Server Virtualization: Enabling Green IT Strategy

Changing ICT Landscape to Influence Server Virtualization Software Market

Proliferation of Cloud and OS Technologies Drive Server Virtualization

Status of Serverless Computing, Containers, and Modern Applications

Data Center Virtualization Trends

Select Innovations in Server Virtualization Space

Challenges Facing the Server Virtualization Software Market

Server Virtualization: Technology Overview

Virtualization Technology: A Background Study

An Introduction to Server Virtualization Software

Future of Server Virtualization Software

Server Virtualization Approaches

Virtual Server

Key Steps in Implementation of Server Virtualization

Key Benefits Package

Disadvantages of Virtualization

Backup Issues

Data Recovery

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

