Global Service Design & Orchestration (SDO) Industry Outlook to 2023 - Detailed Spending in Activation, Inventory Management, Engineering Systems, and Order Management Applications

The overall SDO market will grow at a CAGR of 1.1% between 2018 and 2023 to reach about USD10 billion in revenue, but NFV- and SDN-related revenue will grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during this period.



This report provides forecasts for a communications service provider (CSP) spending on service design and orchestration (SDO) software systems and related services for 2019-2023.



CSPs will embrace intent-based orchestration to take full advantage of the flexible infrastructure of virtualised networks, enabling an automated, top-down approach to creation, provisioning and lifecycle management of services. This will require important changes to the way fulfilment systems are built (for example, using new approaches such as TOSCA for service modelling).

This forecast report provides:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the service design and orchestration software market, split into:

four application segments: activation, inventory management, engineering systems and order management



two delivery types: product-related and professional services



four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed



eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

(CEE), developed (DVAP), emerging (EMAP), (LATAM), the and (MENA), (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and (WE) an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the service design and orchestration software systems market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for CSPs and vendors.

