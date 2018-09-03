Global Service Integration and Management Market to 2023 - Increasing Adoption Of GRC Management Solutions

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Service Integration and Management Market by Solution, by Service, by Organization Type, by Industry, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The service integration and management market is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2023.

Cost reduction, value enhancement, and service quality enhancement leading to process efficiency are the major factors responsible for the high growth of the global service integration and management market. Improvement in service quality leads to smoother flow of end-to-end processes, which include maintaining coordination between the customer organization and service providers and enabling the customer organization to easily switch between the service providers, if needed, to ensure quality. This not only ensures consistent management of services and access to top-notch service technologies but also allows sharing of knowledge and continual improvement in services.







Insights on market segments







The service integration and management market is categorized into technology and business; of which, the business category is projected to witness higher growth during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing investments in governance strategies and procurement activities by many global players. Based on the organization type, large enterprises are expected to continue generating a larger share of the service integration and management revenues, as compared to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).







On the basis on service, the service integration and management market has been categorized into consulting and implementation; assessment and advisory; and integration and automation. Among these, consulting and implementation services are expected to continue holding the largest share in the market in the coming years. Based on industry, the market is divided into telecom and IT; BFSI; retail and manufacturing; energy and utility; and transportation and logistics, out of which, the telecom and IT industry is expected to continue generating the largest revenue in the market in the coming years.







Europe is expected to continue remaining the largest service integration and management market







Europe is expected to continue being the largest service integration and management market in the forthcoming years, on account of the growing need of organizations to adapt their IT system infrastructure to the changing information services environment. Because of the increasing usage of SaaS and IaaS cloud services by the European companies, the demand for the service integration and management model is also growing in the region.







Some of the key players operating in this market are Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, Mindtree Limited, Capgemini SE, and Atos SE.







Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1. Research Background



1.1 Research Objectives



1.2 Market Definition



1.3 Research Scope



1.4 Key Stakeholders







Chapter 2. Research Methodology



2.1 Secondary Research



2.2 Primary Research



2.3 Market Size Estimation



2.4 Data Triangulation



2.5 Assumptions For The Study







Chapter 3. Executive Summary







Chapter 4. Introduction



4.1 Definition Of Market Segments



4.1.1 By Solution



4.1.1.1 Business



4.1.1.1.1 Procurement



4.1.1.1.2 Auditing And Invoicing



4.1.1.1.3 Contract Management



4.1.1.1.4 Grc Management



4.1.1.2 Technology



4.1.1.2.1 Application



4.1.1.2.1.1 Development



4.1.1.2.1.2 Testing



4.1.1.2.1.3 Lifecycle Management



4.1.1.2.2 Infrastructure



4.1.1.2.2.1 Data Center



4.1.1.2.2.2 Security



4.1.1.2.2.3 Mobility



4.1.1.2.2.4 Network



4.1.1.2.2.5 Others



4.1.1.2.3 Training And Support



4.1.2 By Organization Type



4.1.2.1 Large Enterprise



4.1.2.2 Small And Medium Enterprise (Sme)



4.1.3 By Service



4.1.3.1 Assessment And Advisory



4.1.3.2 Consulting And Implementation



4.1.3.3 Integration And Automation



4.1.4 By Industry



4.2 Siam Evolution



4.3 Siam Roadmap



4.4 Siam Tower Model



4.5 Key Elements To Siam In Real World



4.6 Supply Chain Analysis



4.7 Siam Success Strategies



4.8 Considerations For Effective Siam



4.9 Siam Success Factors



4.10 Siam Challenging Areas



4.11 Drivers For Adopting Siam



4.12 Impact Of Siam On The Overall Cost Structure



4.12.1 Reduced Governance Costs



4.12.2 Standardization Benefits



4.12.3 Productivity Enhancement



4.12.4 Business-It Alignment



4.13 Market Dynamics



4.13.1 Trends



4.13.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of Grc Management Solutions



4.13.2 Drivers



4.13.2.1 Service Quality Enhancement Leading To Process Efficiency



4.13.2.2 Cost Efficiency And Value Enhancement



4.13.2.3 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast



4.13.3 Restraints



4.13.3.1 Rising Management Issues In Cross-Functional Teams



4.13.3.2 Lack Of Standardized And Efficient Integrated Siam Process



4.13.3.3 Divergent Tooling Preferences Of Different Service Providers



4.13.3.4 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast



4.13.4 Opportunities



4.13.4.1 Lack Of Flexibility In Business Models



4.14 Future Outlook



4.15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.15.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyers



4.15.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers



4.15.3 Intensity Of Rivalry



4.15.4 Threat Of New Entrants



4.15.5 Threat Of Substitutes







Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast



5.1 By Solution



5.1.1 Technology Solution Market, By Type



5.1.1.1 Infrastructure Technology Solution Market, By Type



5.1.1.2 Application Technology Solution Market, By Type



5.1.2 Business Solution Market, By Type



5.2 By Service



5.3 By Organization Type



5.4 By Industry



5.5 By Region







Chapter 6. Europe Market Size And Forecast



6.1 By Solution



6.1.1 Technology Solution Market, By Type



6.1.1.1 Infrastructure Technology Solution Market, By Type



6.1.1.2 Application Technology Solution Market, By Type



6.1.2 Business Solution Market, By Type



6.2 By Service



6.3 By Organization Type



6.4 By Industry



6.5 By Country







Chapter 7. North America Market Size And Forecast







Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast







Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size And Forecast







Chapter 10. MEA Market Size And Forecast







Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape



11.1 Global Strategic Developments Of Key Players



11.2 Global Infrastructure Outsourcing Players Competitive Analysis







Chapter 12. Company Profiles





Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

Mindtree Limited

Capgemini SE

Atos SE

Accenture PLC

Fujitsu Limited

Wipro Limited

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited

CGI Group Inc.

NTT DATA Corporation

