Global Service Laboratory Market Report 2020: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market is Projected to Reach a Revised $7 Billion by 2027
Oct 28, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Service Laboratory - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Service Laboratory Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Service Laboratory estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Service Laboratory market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Cerium Labs, LLC
- Danaher Corporation
- EAG, Inc
- FEI Company
- Fibics Inc.
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
- JEOL Ltd.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc.
- Nanolab Technologies, Inc.
- Nu Instruments Ltd.
- Tescan Orsay Holding, a. s.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Service Laboratory Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Service Laboratory Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Service Laboratory Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Service Laboratory Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Service Laboratory Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Service Laboratory Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
- Service Laboratory Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
- Service Laboratory Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 44
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44stun
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets