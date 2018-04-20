Global Service Robotics Market 2012-2022: Surging Investments and Increasing Demand from Defense, Logistics and Healthcare Sectors

Global service robotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% by 2022, owing to surging investments and increasing demand for service robotics from defense, logistics and healthcare sectors.



Rising acceptance of humanoids, increasing adoption of personal robotics, and growing demand for telepresence & mobile service robotics are among the key factors expected to fuel the global service robotics market during forecast period.



Moreover, growing popularity of socially intelligent service robotics and highly advanced technology enabled service robotics is anticipated to result in generation of huge opportunities for global service robotics companies in the coming years.



Global Service Robotics Market 2012 - 2022, discusses the following aspects of service robotics market globally:

Service Robotics Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Operating Environment (Land, Aerial & Marine), By Application (Professional Vs Personal), By End User (Healthcare, Defense, Field, Logistics & Others), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Humanoids

Rising Adoption of Exoskeletons

Increasing Presence of Autonomous Service Robotics

Growing Acceptance of Social Intelligent Service Robotics

Technology-enabled Service Robotics

Service Robotics Gaining Traction in Public Relation Operations

Growing Demand for Personal Robots

Surge in Service Robotics R&D Investment

Rapid Application of Commercial Autonomous UAVs

Companies Mentioned



Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

AeroVironment, Inc.

Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd

Kongsberg Maritime AS

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

