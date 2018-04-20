Global Service Robotics Market 2012-2022: Surging Investments and Increasing Demand from Defense, Logistics and Healthcare Sectors

The "Global Service Robotics Market By Operating Environment (Land, Aerial & Marine), By Application (Professional Vs Personal), By End User (Healthcare, Defense, Field, Logistics & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global service robotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% by 2022, owing to surging investments and increasing demand for service robotics from defense, logistics and healthcare sectors.

Rising acceptance of humanoids, increasing adoption of personal robotics, and growing demand for telepresence & mobile service robotics are among the key factors expected to fuel the global service robotics market during forecast period.

Moreover, growing popularity of socially intelligent service robotics and highly advanced technology enabled service robotics is anticipated to result in generation of huge opportunities for global service robotics companies in the coming years.

Global Service Robotics Market 2012 - 2022, discusses the following aspects of service robotics market globally:

  • Service Robotics Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Operating Environment (Land, Aerial & Marine), By Application (Professional Vs Personal), By End User (Healthcare, Defense, Field, Logistics & Others), By Region
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Market Trends & Developments

  • Increasing Popularity of Humanoids
  • Rising Adoption of Exoskeletons
  • Increasing Presence of Autonomous Service Robotics
  • Growing Acceptance of Social Intelligent Service Robotics
  • Technology-enabled Service Robotics
  • Service Robotics Gaining Traction in Public Relation Operations
  • Growing Demand for Personal Robots
  • Surge in Service Robotics R&D Investment
  • Rapid Application of Commercial Autonomous UAVs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Service Robotics Market Landscape

6. Global Service Robotics Market Outlook

7. Global Service Robotics Market Attractiveness Index

8. Europe Service Robotics Market Outlook

9. North America Service Robotics Market Outlook

10. Asia-Pacific Service Robotics Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Service Robotics Market Outlook

12. South America Service Robotics Market Outlook

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends & Developments

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
  • NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
  • SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
  • iRobot Corporation
  • AeroVironment, Inc.
  • Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd
  • Kongsberg Maritime AS
  • KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • The Boeing Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9gs2qg/global_service?w=5

