Global Service Robotics Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $103.7 Billion by 2030 - Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth

Global Service Robotics Market to Reach $103.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Service Robotics estimated at US$31 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$103.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.4% CAGR and reach US$71.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 18.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report begins with a global economic update, followed by an exploration of how service robots have emerged as critical resources in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. It highlights the increased emphasis on social distancing and cleanliness, which has led to a greater focus on service robots across various sectors.

Specific use cases of service robots during the pandemic are discussed, underscoring their significance in government investments and adoption by industries such as hotels to adapt to socially distanced living. The competitive scenario in the service robotics market is analyzed, along with recent innovations and advancements. The report notes the continued growth in funding for robotics companies and highlights select startups in the service robotics sector.

A comprehensive overview of robots and their types, including personal robots and professional service robots, is provided. The report emphasizes the versatility of service robots across industries and their role as valuable team players. In terms of market outlook, developing countries are expected to drive future growth, leveraging the benefits and technological advances in the professional service robots market. However, challenges confronting the service robotics market are also addressed.

Recent industry activity and the presence of world brands in the service robotics market are highlighted, providing insights into the current landscape and key players shaping the industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.3% CAGR



The Service Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 13.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Artificial Intelligence Brings in a Transformation in Service Robotics

AI & Robotics - The Future

Promising Research Areas

Service Robots & AI: Bundle of Joy Bearing Symbolic Relationship with Service Sector

AI Integration into Service Robotics to be More Rampant Going Forward but Challenges Remain

Applications of AI-Powered Service Robots Across Industries

AI-Powered Robots to Zoom in Both Industrial and Non-Industrial Environments

Proliferation of Technologies to Create Job Loss and Lead to Data and Ethical Concerns - Mitigation Methods Needed

Need for More Comprehensive and Balanced Regulations Around AI and Robotics

Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth in the Non-Industrial Robots Market

Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS) Garners Attention

Innovative RaaS Platforms

Manufacturers Focus on Service Robots with Impressive Computing Power

Blossoming of Service Robotics with Unabated Technological Advances

Approaches to Overcome Technological Challenges

Despite Being Young, Service Robots Market Posts Startling Progress & Entails Lucrative Avenues

Customer Interactions: Service Robots versus Self-Service & Human Staff

Customer Service Eyes on Big Change with Strides in Service Robot Designs & Perceptions

Medical Applications: An Expanding Market for Professional Service Robotics

Service Robots in Surgeries

Service Robots Aid in Patient Rehabilitation

Defense Applications: A Key Market for Professional Service Robots

Exoskeleton Robots Set to Register Strong Growth

Government Spending on Military & Defense: A Determinant of Growth in Defense Robots Market

Field Applications Drive Growth in Professional Service Robotics Market

Milking Systems with Advanced Features to Improve Adoption Rate

Positive Outlook for Dairy Industry Augurs Well for Robotic Milking Systems

Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth

Rising Penetration of Robotics in Agricultural Sector Bodes Well

Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest in Autonomous/Robotic Tractors

Automated & Robotic Equipment to Foray into Food Service Sector

Robot Chefs - Revolutionizing Restaurant Operations

Contact-less Machines and Robots Address the Shifting Consumer Mindset

Logistics Application Segment to Catalyze Growth of Professional Service Robots Market

Growing Investments in Warehouse Automation to Drive Increased Spending on Warehouse Robotic Solutions

Package Delivery Gains Significance amid Rise in e-commerce

Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks

Robotics in Hospitality Industry: Promising Future Ahead

AI-Driven Service Robots for Hospitality Sector to Bring in New Possibilities for Improving Customer Experience and Loyalty

Implications of Service Robotics for Hospitality Players

Personal Robots Garner Momentum

Expanding Application Possibilities Broadens the Market

Advanced Service Robots for Homeowners

Aging Population Lends Traction to Eldercare-Assistive Robots

Home-Help Robots for Retirees: The Next Frontier of Robotic Advancements

Handicap Assistance Robots: A Key Opportunity

Sales of Mobile Robots on the Rise

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market for Home Use: Promising Growth Opportunities

Telepresence to Revolutionize Service Robots Industry

Customizable & Networked Robots: Emerging Revenue Spinners

Challenges on the Block for Service Robotic Market that Warrant Attention

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 188 Featured)

Hitachi Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Omron Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

