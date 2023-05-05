Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Strategic Business Report 2023 Featuring 3M, Aquatech International, Emerson Electric, Evoqua Water Technologies, Hitachi, & Suez Environnement

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sewage Treatment Facilities: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market to Reach $221.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sewage Treatment Facilities estimated at US$130.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$221.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$121.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Sewage Treatment Facilities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.9 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Impact on Pandemic on Sewage Treatment Facilities

Pandemic Enhances Significance of Wastewater Surveillance

Amidst Pandemic, Researchers Analyze Sewage for COVID-19 Contamination

UK and Indian Researchers Develop New Sensor for COVID-19 Detection in Wastewater

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Sewage Treatment Facilities: Holding Crucial Role in Sewage & Wastewater Treatment

Sewage Generation & Collection

Sewage Characteristics

Sewage Treatment Process

Sewerage Systems

Select Sewage Treatment Technologies

Global Market Outlook

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Sewage Discharge Volumes, Scarce Resources and Need for Clean Water to Drive Need for Sewage Treatment Facilities

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa , Asia , and Latin America & Caribbean

, , and & Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe , Asia , Latin America , and Africa

, , , and Expanding Population & Globalization Necessitates Investments into Sewage Treatment Facilities, Propelling Market Growth

As Urban Population Expands, Demand for Sewage Treatment Facilities Poised to Grow

Growing Pressure from Governments & Stringent Regulatory Landscape Contribute to Rising Investments in Sewage Treatment Facilities

Threat of Micropollutants & Limitations of Conventional Wastewater Treatments Drive Focus onto Advanced Sewage Treatment Technologies

Advanced Treatment to Remove Micro-Pollutants

Increase in Industrial Activities Shifts Focus onto Effective Sewage Treatment Facilities

Low Level of Wastewater Treatment Services in Low-Income Economies: A Major Hurdle

% of Wastewater Treatment in Select Asia-Pacific Countries

Growing Threat of Waterborne Diseases through Sewage Discharges Enhances Importance of Sewage Treatment Plants

Medical Sewage Wastewater Treatment: Vital to Reduce Risk of Infections & Illnesses

Innovative Sewage Waste Management Technologies

Key Challenges Confronting Sewage Treatment Plants

