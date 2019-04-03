Global Sexual Wellness Market to Reach Revenues of $39 Billion During the Period 2018−2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global sexual wellness market is expected to reach revenues of around $39 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 7% during 2018−2024.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

$13 billion incremental revenue opportunities in the sexual wellness market to be capitalized in the next five years Digital/Online sales for sexual wellness products to grow due to cultural taboos related with physical purchasing With close to 37 million people living with HIV globally in 2017, the condoms market is projected to shoot up significantly Government regulations with regard to sex education play a crucial role in setting up the market in developing and emerging countries Targeting young population (18–27 years) with innovative product designs and gender-neutral tone in product offerings provides significant market opportunity for vendors

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by product types, distribution types, and geographies

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 60 prominent players.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/sexual-wellness-market-size-analysis-2024#requestsample

Sexual Wellness Market– Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed segmentations of the market by product types, distribution types, and geographies.

The sex toys segment is the largest one holding more than half of market share in 2018, followed by the condoms market

The retail segment comprising mass market, drug stores, and specialty and grocery stores, occupies more than 60% of the sales

Market Segmentation by Product Types

Sex Toys

Vibrators



Rubber Penises



Cock Rings



Anal Beads



Rubber Vaginas



Blindfolds/Feathers



Harness & Strap-On-Penises



Bondage Gear

Condoms

Male



Female

Exotic Lingerie

Sexual Lubricants

Water-based



Silicone-based



Oil-based



Hybrid

Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Types

Retail

Specialty Stores



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Drug and Grocery Stores

Online

Sexual Wellness Market– Dynamics

With the rising awareness among end-users and rapid technological advancements to explore healthy aspects of their sexual life, the market for sexual wellness is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. The global sexual wellness market is primarily observing a significant growth while focusing on women customers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling the Growth of the Global Market:

Integration of Sex Education with Sexual Wellness

Evolvement of Gender-Neutral Tone in Market

Increase in the Incidences of AIDS/HIV and STDs

Sexual Wellness Market–Geography

APAC is the largest segment of the global sexual wellness market, accounting for a market share of over 40% due to the presence of the world's two largest populated countries, China and India. The market in Europe is characterized by high demand for premium sex toys and condoms along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/sexual-wellness-market-size-analysis-2024#requestsample

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Nigeria



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Geographical Market Size & Forecast | 2018−2024

Product Types

Key Countries

Major Vendors in the global market:

Lifestyles

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Other prominent vendors include BeateUhse, Beijing Aimer, Bijoux Indiscrets, BILLY BOY, BioFilm, BMS Factory, Bodywise, B. Cumming, CalExotics, Calvin Klein, Convex Latex, Cosmo Lady, Cupid Limited, Doc Johnson, Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances, Embry, Empowered Products, Fuji Latex, Good Clean Love, Guy & O'Neill, Hathor Professional Skincare, HBM Group, HLL Lifecare Ltd., ID Lubricants, Innova Quality, Innovus Pharma, IXu, Karex Berhad, L Brands, La Maison Lejaby, La Perla, LELO, European Lingerie Group AB (ELG), Live Well Brands, Lovehoney Group, Mayor Laboratories, MD Science Lab, MTLC Latex, Orient Industry, PHE, pjur group, Sagami Rubber Industries, Sensuous Beauty, Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.,Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/PATH, Silk Parasol, Sliquid, StaySafe Condoms (by AdvaCare Pharma), STRATA Various Product Design, Suki (OhMiBod), Tenga, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR), The Yes Yes Company, Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co., Topco Sales, Trigg Laboratories, Triumph, Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company, XR, and Kaamastra.

Explore our Health & Wellness profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is a premium and innovation-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence