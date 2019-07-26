Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing (Test Services, Diagnostics) Markets Report 2019: Focus on Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, HPV, HIV, HSV, TV

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Markets (Test Services, Diagnostics)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are a major public health issue. There occur approximately 550 million new STDs annually worldwide. In the US, there are more than 35 million each year. Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Markets (Test Services, Diagnostics) analyzes the current and potential world market from 2018 to 2023 for tests and systems used to diagnose STDs.

The key STDs and diagnostics covered in the report are the following:

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

Syphilis

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV)

Herpes simplex virus (HSV)

Trichomonas vaginalis (TV)

Geographic Analysis



STD government initiatives worldwide along with advances in healthcare infrastructure are projected to provide a basis for STD market growth. The market for STD diagnostic systems and tests is being driven by efforts worldwide that aim to screen, diagnose, and treat STD infections. To improve the STD landscape, healthcare systems globally have initiated national screening and also incentivized voluntary screening.



Market Analysis by Disease and Region



Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Markets examines the diagnostics market for different STDs based on key individual country and regional markets. An increasing number of cases necessitate more complete reporting in developed as well as developing economies. Potential market opportunities lie in improved screening and better awareness, although the stigma of the infection may make people hesitant to be tested and may slightly impede the market growth.



Market Analysis by Testing Location and by Laboratory Type



Laboratory-based testing for STDs currently holds a greater share of the STD diagnostics market. Commercialized POC STD diagnostic technologies are in their early stages and continue to evolve into the marketplace.



Market Analysis by Testing Device



There are several possible STD diagnostic methods in the laboratory, including molecular platforms, lateral flow assays, flow cytometry, and ELISA diagnostics. Lateral flow immunoassays are among the more simple and successful rapid diagnostics, technical advances have resulted in the one-step lateral flow test chemistry often used today. The transition to molecular techniques has optimized the validity of procedures and has sped the time to receiving test results. Flow cytometry - a laboratory technique which measures and analyzes several physical characteristics of cells as they move in a stream under a light beam - should increase thanks to the accuracy of the technology. Technological advancements in ELISA test kits for STD detection are expected to foster growth in this segment as well.

Market Trends and Developments



An examination of developing STD trends can reveal opportunities for manufacturers of STD diagnostic tests and systems. Market issues discussed in the report include:

Incidence, Prevalence, and Cost of STDs

Antibiotic Resistance

Non-Reportable STDs

Emerging STDs

Newborn Syphilis Cases

STDs in Women and Infants

European vs. US Rates

Highly Susceptible Groups

Novel Antibiotics Targets Gonorrhea

At-Home HPV Testing

First Test to Aid in Diagnosis of Mycoplasma genitalium

Funding POC Test Development

Competitive Landscape



The growth in the prevalence of STDs has helped spur the market for STD testing that is benefitting the global STD testing manufacturers.



Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Markets (Test Services, Diagnostics) provides profiles of key players in the market, including:

Alere-Abbott

Atlas Genetics Ltd. - Binx Health

Beckman Coulter-Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Biomeme

bioMrieux

Cepheid-Danaher

GenePOC

Hologic

Meridian Bioscience

OraSure Technologies

QIAGEN

QuantuMDx

Quidel

Roche Diagnostics

Seegene

Sekisui Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Trinity Biotech Plc

uBiome

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Overview

Growth in Cases of STDs

Overview of STD Markets

Methodology

2. Introduction

STDs Defined

Economic Impact

Modernizing Surveillance

Key STDs

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

Syphilis

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Trichomonas Vaginalis

Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV)

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

3. Incidence-Prevalence Overview

US

International

STDs in Women and Infants

4. Market Trends and Analysis

Incidence, Prevalence, and Cost of STDs

Antibiotic Resistance

Non-Reportable STDs

Emerging STDs

Newborn Syphilis Cases

STDs in Women and Infants

European vs. US Rates

Highly Susceptible Groups

Table Increased Rates of Syphilis, 2016 to 2017

STD Test Services Issues

5. Market Developments

Novel Antibiotics Targets Gonorrhea

Standard Treatment

New App for Consumers

Test Results in 30 Minutes

At-Home HPV Testing

Siemens Acquisition

First Test to Aid in Diagnosis of Mycoplasma genitalium

Automated RPR Syphilis Analyzer

HSV Test Gets FDA Clearance

FDA Clearance for cobas CT/NG for cobas Systems

Funding POC Test Development

HPV Test Approval

6. Market Data

Overview

Growing Need for Testing

Geographic Analysis

Miniaturization and POC

Market Analysis by Disease and Region

Market Analysis by Testing Location

Market Analysis by Testing Device

7. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8dc2w



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

