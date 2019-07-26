Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing (Test Services, Diagnostics) Markets Report 2019: Focus on Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, HPV, HIV, HSV, TV
Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are a major public health issue. There occur approximately 550 million new STDs annually worldwide. In the US, there are more than 35 million each year. Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Markets (Test Services, Diagnostics) analyzes the current and potential world market from 2018 to 2023 for tests and systems used to diagnose STDs.
The key STDs and diagnostics covered in the report are the following:
- Chlamydia
- Gonorrhea
- Syphilis
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV)
- Herpes simplex virus (HSV)
- Trichomonas vaginalis (TV)
Geographic Analysis
STD government initiatives worldwide along with advances in healthcare infrastructure are projected to provide a basis for STD market growth. The market for STD diagnostic systems and tests is being driven by efforts worldwide that aim to screen, diagnose, and treat STD infections. To improve the STD landscape, healthcare systems globally have initiated national screening and also incentivized voluntary screening.
Market Analysis by Disease and Region
Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Markets examines the diagnostics market for different STDs based on key individual country and regional markets. An increasing number of cases necessitate more complete reporting in developed as well as developing economies. Potential market opportunities lie in improved screening and better awareness, although the stigma of the infection may make people hesitant to be tested and may slightly impede the market growth.
Market Analysis by Testing Location and by Laboratory Type
Laboratory-based testing for STDs currently holds a greater share of the STD diagnostics market. Commercialized POC STD diagnostic technologies are in their early stages and continue to evolve into the marketplace.
Market Analysis by Testing Device
There are several possible STD diagnostic methods in the laboratory, including molecular platforms, lateral flow assays, flow cytometry, and ELISA diagnostics. Lateral flow immunoassays are among the more simple and successful rapid diagnostics, technical advances have resulted in the one-step lateral flow test chemistry often used today. The transition to molecular techniques has optimized the validity of procedures and has sped the time to receiving test results. Flow cytometry - a laboratory technique which measures and analyzes several physical characteristics of cells as they move in a stream under a light beam - should increase thanks to the accuracy of the technology. Technological advancements in ELISA test kits for STD detection are expected to foster growth in this segment as well.
Market Trends and Developments
An examination of developing STD trends can reveal opportunities for manufacturers of STD diagnostic tests and systems. Market issues discussed in the report include:
- Incidence, Prevalence, and Cost of STDs
- Antibiotic Resistance
- Non-Reportable STDs
- Emerging STDs
- Newborn Syphilis Cases
- STDs in Women and Infants
- European vs. US Rates
- Highly Susceptible Groups
- Novel Antibiotics Targets Gonorrhea
- At-Home HPV Testing
- First Test to Aid in Diagnosis of Mycoplasma genitalium
- Funding POC Test Development
Competitive Landscape
The growth in the prevalence of STDs has helped spur the market for STD testing that is benefitting the global STD testing manufacturers.
Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Markets (Test Services, Diagnostics) provides profiles of key players in the market, including:
- Alere-Abbott
- Atlas Genetics Ltd. - Binx Health
- Beckman Coulter-Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Biomeme
- bioMrieux
- Cepheid-Danaher
- GenePOC
- Hologic
- Meridian Bioscience
- OraSure Technologies
- QIAGEN
- QuantuMDx
- Quidel
- Roche Diagnostics
- Seegene
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- uBiome
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Overview
- Growth in Cases of STDs
- Overview of STD Markets
- Methodology
2. Introduction
- STDs Defined
- Economic Impact
- Modernizing Surveillance
- Key STDs
- Chlamydia
- Gonorrhea
- Syphilis
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Trichomonas Vaginalis
- Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV)
- Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)
3. Incidence-Prevalence Overview
- US
- International
- STDs in Women and Infants
4. Market Trends and Analysis
- Incidence, Prevalence, and Cost of STDs
- Antibiotic Resistance
- Non-Reportable STDs
- Emerging STDs
- Newborn Syphilis Cases
- STDs in Women and Infants
- European vs. US Rates
- Highly Susceptible Groups
- Table Increased Rates of Syphilis, 2016 to 2017
- STD Test Services Issues
5. Market Developments
- Novel Antibiotics Targets Gonorrhea
- Standard Treatment
- New App for Consumers
- Test Results in 30 Minutes
- At-Home HPV Testing
- Siemens Acquisition
- First Test to Aid in Diagnosis of Mycoplasma genitalium
- Automated RPR Syphilis Analyzer
- HSV Test Gets FDA Clearance
- FDA Clearance for cobas CT/NG for cobas Systems
- Funding POC Test Development
- HPV Test Approval
6. Market Data
- Overview
- Growing Need for Testing
- Geographic Analysis
- Miniaturization and POC
- Market Analysis by Disease and Region
- Market Analysis by Testing Location
- Market Analysis by Testing Device
7. Competitive Landscape
