Global Shale Oil Market 2018-2022: Market Positioning of Vendors - BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell & Statoil

The global shale oil market to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Shale Oil Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is supercritical carbon dioxide in shale oil fracking. Hydraulic fracturing or fracking process uses gallons of water and chemicals for opening the pores of the rock formation. However, non-aqueous fracking fluids such as supercritical carbon dioxide have been increasingly adopted as a replacement of water in the fracking process.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. With the rising industrialization and urbanization, the consumption of oil and gas has increased considerably over the last few years. According to this research report on the shale oil market, this increased consumption of crude oil and gas across different end-user segments will be one of the key factors fueling the market's growth during the next few years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices. The oil and gas industry depend vastly on the commodity prices. Any fluctuation in the crude oil prices defines the performance of the majority of the upstream sector companies.

