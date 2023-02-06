Global Share for Business Jets Market Projected to Surpass USD 41.82 Billion By 2030, Expecting 4.17% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Business Jet Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Platform; By System (Propulsion System, Aerostructure, Avionics, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



According to the research report, the global business jets market size & share was valued at USD 29.18 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41.82 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period.

What is Business Jets? How Big is Business Jets Market Share?

Report Overview & Summary

A business jet is a jet aircraft designed for transporting small groups of people. They may be adapted for other roles, such as the evacuation of casualties or express parcel deliveries. The rapidly rising demand for the business jet market can be attributed to the fact that these jets save time, money, and efforts which can be invested in other business activities.

Over the last few years, there has been exceptional growth in high-net-worth travelers generating a high demand for private aviation and procurement of enhanced private jets worldwide. Additionally, fleet modernization programs by developed and emerging economies to improve fleet capabilities generate demand for new charter services and enhanced cabin interiors and advanced avionics.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Airbus SAS

The Boeing Company

Bombardier

Dassault Aviation

Embraer SA

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

HondaJet

Textron

Aircraft

Zunum Aero

Joby Aviation

Honeywell International

Collins Aerospace

Ametek

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing participation in fractional ownership programs to push the market

High-net individuals live an international lifestyle and are the key stakeholders in the worldwide general aviation business. Therefore, frequent long-haul flights are necessary for them. The business jet market size is expanding as, in addition to owning private aircraft, they frequently charter private aircraft or participate in fractional ownership programs. For ultra-high net individuals using a private aircraft is a practical and economical way to accommodate their hectic schedules across many nations and time zones.

In recent years, several manufacturers have been making modern business jets emphasizing improved passenger experience and fuel efficiency. Business jet market sales are soaring as by introducing newer models and luring in more clients; several manufacturers are seeking to increase their level of competition in the market and incorporating sophisticated sub-systems and cutting-edge technologies on board a modern business aircraft was made possible by implementing new safety standards and emission norms.

Recent trends influencing the market

The capacity to fly long distances with consumption of less fuel to drive the market

The main aircraft types in the market are light, mid-sized, large business jets, and airliner business jets. The light business jet, sometimes known as a personal or a microjet, is a category of tiny business airplane that accommodates 4-8 passengers. A light jet may fly long distances at high speed while consuming little fuel. The systems used in business jets include propulsion systems, aerostructures, avionics, and others.

Advancements in technology, such as fighter technology in business jets with advanced safety features, the largest cabin, innovative flight deck, and other features. Key players focus on launching technologically advanced business jets to offer customers an unmatched experience with all safety features.

Segmentation assessment

Light bizjet segment to grow at an exponential rate

Based on type, light bizjet are the industry's largest market segment. The market for light aircraft used for private jets is expanding as intercity travel demand rises. But the fact that bizjets are inexpensive and pleasant for short fights is also helping to increase demand for these vehicles. Business jet market demand is growing because these state-of-the-art aircraft developments will soon lead to an abundance of brand-new aircraft designs and business models for the aviation industry.

On-demand service segment will account for a higher share of the market

Based on the platform, the on-demand service segment will account for a higher market share. The reason is the rising demand for new business aircraft in US, China, and UAE. Business jet market trends include both developed and emerging economies having many private jet service providers, which contributes to the rise.

Geographic Overview

Rising demand for electric-powered jets to propel the North American market

North America held the most significant business jet market share due to the existence of key players, the rising demand for electric-powered jets, and the presence of robust infrastructure. The rise in the demand for the product in the US and Canada is currently driving the adoption of bizjets in the region. In 2019, North America accounted for roughly 71% of all private aircraft, with Europe accounting for approximately 13%. It is estimated that there will be 6362 new jet sales worth USD 217.5 billion between 2020 to 2029.

Browse the Detail Report "Business Jet Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Platform; By System (Propulsion System, Aerostructure, Avionics, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/business-jet-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the business jet market report based on type, platform, system, and region:

By Type Outlook

Light Bizjet

Mid-Size Bizjet

Large Bizjet

By Platform Outlook

On-Demand Service

Aircraft Management Service

By System Outlook

Propulsion System

Aerostructure

Avionics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

SOURCE Polaris Market Research