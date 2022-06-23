Global Shared Mobility Industry Outlook to 2030: The 20-Minute City, Urban Air Mobility, Digital Curbsides, Personalization-as-a-Service and Mega Mobility-as-a-Service App

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2030 Vision of the Global Shared Mobility Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the last decade, technology has changed the way people move from point A to point B. With the rise of platform apps, transportation services have become more connected, integrated, and shareable.

Over the next decade, the analyst believes that this technology-led transformation will create profound changes in terms of commute and travel; particularly, shared mobility will witness changes with regard to vehicles types, infrastructure, and value-added services.



The study offers an in-depth analysis of the key trends likely to shape the shared mobility industry until 2030; it also examines future business models.

The study discusses how cities will be redesigned to reflect the increasing use of shared mobility and how virtual reality will open up new business opportunities for shared mobility companies. It also lists the companies that will play a major role in this ongoing shift and the stakeholder landscape of the mobility ecosystem of the future.



The study concludes by discussing the major growth opportunities in the industry, and it offers recommendations to companies to leverage these opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry

2030 Vision of Shared Mobility - The 3 Key Pillars

Shared Mobility - Total Market Opportunity

Shared Mobility Universe - Key Partnerships for the Future

Shared Mobility - Key Innovators

Shifting OEM Strategies

Shared Mobility Ecosystem Map

2030 Vision of Shared Mobility - Technology of the Future

Vision 1 - Artificial Intelligence



Vision 2 - Autonomous Modular Transport



Vision 3 - Shared Mobility and the Metaverse

2030 Vision of Shared Mobility - Infrastructure of the Future

Vision 4 - The 20-minute City



Vision 4 - The 20-minute Neighbourhood



Vision 5 - Autonomous Tunnels



Vision 6 - Urban Air Mobility

2030 Vision of Shared Mobility - Service of the Future

Vision 7 - Digital Curbsides



Vision 8 - Personalization-as-a-service



Vision 9 - Lifestyle-as-a-service



Vision 10 - Mega Mobility-as-a-service App

2. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Standardization of Data Protocol Between Cities and Shared Mobility Providers

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanding the Shared Mobility Market for Non-technology Companies

Growth Opportunity 3 - Virtual Reality to Drive Ancillary Revenue Streams for Mobility Companies

3. List of Exhibits



