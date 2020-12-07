Global Shared Mobility Market Report 2020: Stagnant Growth in 2020 Due to COVID-19 with Markets Expected to Recover by the End of 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Convergence and Disruptive Technologies are Key Growth Areas of the Global Shared Mobility Market, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to analyze and present forecasts for the global shared mobility market from 2019 to 2030.



It deals with the short-, medium-, and long-term growth opportunities in the shared mobility market while covering evolving business models and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market. This study will benefit mobility service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), car rental and leasing companies, technology solution providers, and many other industry participants looking to understand the latest trends in the mobility market and their implications.



In the last decade, there has been rapid progress towards a new paradigm for transporting people in cities. Driven by quickly evolving technologies, new business models, and shifting societal expectations, mobility has become more sustainable, equitable, efficient, and convenient. However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global mobility sector after governments all over the world instituted travel bans and stringent lockdowns.



The study looks at car-sharing, e-hailing, ride-sharing, micro-mobility, mobility-as-a-service, autonomous mobility, and last-mile delivery in detail. The market analysis has been prepared for 2019 to 2030. Every shared mobility segment has been affected by the pandemic, predominantly due to declines in bookings and journeys because of people staying in and working from home.



Cities are repurposing their existing infrastructure toward active transport modes, such as biking and walking. Globally, shared mobility operators are losing revenue due to low utilization rates. In the short term, the focus is on gaining revenue from alternate streams, such as last-mile delivery, by repurposing fleets. Adoption of single-occupancy shared mobility modes such as bike-sharing, car-sharing, and ride-hailing is expected to increase.



With the lockdown being phased-out gradually in different parts of the world, companies are beginning to function with a smaller proportion of their workforce returning. With the necessary support from cities, demand for public transport, demand-responsive transport (DRT), and MaaS solutions is expected to increase in the medium-to-long term, leading to an uptake in technology-enabled safe transport.



Market measurements are analysed for the year of 2019 and forecasted till 2030. An extensive list of key trends to watch for the short, mid and long term is discussed in this report. The key metrics discussed in the study is Gross Market value forecasted to 2030 for the applicable business models. The research service also discusses key trends that affect these segments. The report expects the shared mobility market to observe a stagnant growth in 2020 due to the onset of Covid-19 affecting the various shared mobility modes, expecting the markets to recover by the end of 2021.



Several operators and market participants across industries will soon shift their focus to mobility technology to create a comprehensive solution.



This study analyzes the global shared mobility market from multiple facets to unravel the main growth opportunities for companies and key stakeholders in the future.



Research Scope

Short, Mid and Long term growth opportunities for key shared mobility (Car sharing, e-Hailing, Ridesharing, Micromobility, Mobility-as-a-Service, Autonomous Mobility and Last mile delivery)

Key Trends shaping the market

Impact of Covid-19 on Shared Mobility

Covid-19 market realignment strategy

Key Shared Mobility Statistics 2019, forecasted to 2030

Key Issues Addressed:

What is the GMV of the various shared mobility business models: Traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, eHailing, dynamic shuttles, ridesharing, micromobility, corporate carsharing, and integrated mobility

What would be the impact of COVID-19 on shared mobility

When will the market recover from COVID-19

Which segments would be the first ones to make recovery

Key Growth Drivers and Restraints

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Strategic Imperative on the Shared Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Shared Mobility Market Overview

Shared Mobility Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Shared Mobility Market

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers in the Shared Mobility Market

Growth Restraints in the Shared Mobility Market

Forecast Considerations

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Shared Mobility Market

GMV Forecast Discussion

GMV Forecast by Segment

GMV Forecast Discussion

3. Key Findings

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Shared Mobility Market

How to Achieve Economies of Scale: M&As and Funding

Key Market Trends

Short-Term Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility

Medium-Term Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility

Long-Term Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility

4. Global Shared Mobility Market Analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Urban Mobility In Cities

Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility: Short, Medium, and Long Terms

Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility: Short Term

Healthy and Sustainable Modes Such as Bike-Sharing to Pick Up in Demand

Bike-Sharing: Current Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Market Realignment

Bike-Sharing: Key Market Trends

Last-Mile Delivery: Regional Review of Delivery Segments

Last-Mile Delivery: Big Opportunity for Shared Mobility Operators

Last-Mile Delivery Key Trends: Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Implications

Car-Sharing: Current Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Market Realignment

Car-Sharing: Key Market Trends

Market Trends: Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Implications

Ride-Hailing: Review of Global Operations

Ride-Hailing: Current Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Market Realignment

Ride-Hailing: Key Market Trends

Ride-Hailing Market Trends: Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Implications

Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility: Medium Term

COVID-19 Pandemic Expected to Significantly Increase Work-from-Home Policies

Shuttle Technology and Coach Fleet Providers Partner for Safe Transport of Workers

Strong Government Support and Stimulus Required to Drive Demand for Public Transport

MaaS: Current Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Market Realignment

Increasing Preference for MaaS Platform as It Provides Personalization, Convenience, Transparency, and Localization

Mobility-as-a-Service Key Market Trends: Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Implications

Growth Opportunities in Shared Mobility: Long Term

Mobility Technology Ecosystem: Growing Cross-Industry Partnerships

Mobility Technology: Intel (Mobileye + Moovit) Focus on CASE

Didi's Smart Transportation Brain to Solve Cities' Mobility Problems

Mobility Technology Market Trends: Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Implications

Autonomous Shared Mobility: Highly Efficient Operating Models to Fit into Revolutionary City Visions

Rising Supply Chain Complexity Paving the Way for Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Solutions to Meet Dynamic Customer and Business Requirements

Mobility Patterns in Cities

5. Growth Opportunities Universe

Growth Opportunity: Single-Occupancy Self-Driven Shared Mobility to Bounce Back Stronger Than Other Shared Mobility Markets

Growth Opportunity: Shift in Commuting Patterns and Demand for Shared Mobility Modes to Resume Post-COVID-19 Pandemic with Appropriate Security Measures

Growth Opportunity 3: Partnerships, New Business Models, and New Technology Will Underpin the Growth of Shared Mobility in the Long Term

6. Next Steps

