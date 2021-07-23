Global Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nickel & Nickel Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Titanium Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR



In the global Titanium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

Alfa Laval

API Heat Transfer Inc

Balcke-Durr

Barriquand Technologies Thermiques

Brask Inc

Chicago Bridge and Iron Company

EJ Bowman

Enerfin

GEA Heat Exchangers Group

Hamon Group

Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers

HISAKA

Hrs Heat Exchangers Ltd

Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers Inc

Kelvion Holdings GmbH

Koch Heat Transfer Co

Manning and Lewis

SmartHeat

Sondex

Southern Heat Exchanger Corp

SPX Cooling Technologies

SPX Heat Transfer

Tranter

Vahterus

Xylem

