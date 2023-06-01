Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Report 2023-2028: Expansion of Worldwide Maritime Trade Bodes Well for Sector

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the report, the global ship spares and equipment market attained a value of USD 8670.65 million in 2022.

Aided by the growing shipbuilding industry and the expansion of global maritime trade, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 11168.73 million by 2028.



Ship spares and equipment refer to the parts, machinery, and systems that are essential for the operation, maintenance, and repair of ships, including cargo vessels, tankers, passenger ships, and naval vessels, among others. These components play a vital role in ensuring the efficient and safe operation of ships in various maritime activities, such as transportation, defence, and leisure.



One of the primary drivers of the ship spares and equipment market is the expansion of global maritime trade. As international trade continues to grow, the demand for efficient and sustainable transportation of goods and passengers across the globe has increased significantly. This has led to the need for the construction of new ships and the modernisation of existing fleets, driving the demand for the ship spares and equipment market.



The shipbuilding industry plays a crucial role in driving the growth of the market for ship spares and equipment. With the increased demand for new ships and the need for fleet modernisation, the shipbuilding industry is experiencing a surge in demand. This, in turn, has positively impacted the demand for various ship spares and equipment, propelling the ship spares and equipment market growth.



Technological advancements and innovation in the shipbuilding industry have led to the development of more efficient, sustainable, and sophisticated ships, which require advanced ship spares and equipment. This has resulted in increased demand for modern ship spares and equipment, such as advanced propulsion systems, navigation equipment, and communication systems, accelerating the ship spares and equipment market expansion.



The increasing focus on maritime safety and the implementation of stringent regulations by various governing bodies have also driven the demand for high-quality ship spares and equipment. Ship owners and operators are required to adhere to these regulations and standards to ensure the safety of their vessels, crew, and cargo, leading to increased demand for reliable and efficient ship spares and equipment.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on product type, type, ship type, end use, and region.



Market Breakup by Product Type

Ship Fittings and Equipment

Shipbuilding and Shipyard Industrial Equipment and Spare Parts

Propulsion Systems and Equipment

Auxiliary Systems and Equipment

Ship Operation Equipment

Rigging and Lifting Equipment

Electrical and Electronic Equipment

Others

Market Breakup by Type

OEM

Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Ship Type

Containers

Bulk Carriers

Transportation and General Cargo

Cruise / Passengers Carriers

Others

Market Breakup by End Use

Cargo Ships

Passengers Ships

Defence Ships

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global ship spares and equipment companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Wartsila Corporation

Fincantieri S.pA

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Market Snapshot



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market



8 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis



9 North America Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis



10 Europe Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis



12 Latin America Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis



14 Market Dynamics



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



Companies Mentioned

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Fincantieri S.p.A

MAN Energy Solutions SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9gw53

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets