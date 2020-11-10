Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Markets, 2019-2020 & 2027 - Point-of-Care Tests, Hemoglobin Electrophoresis, High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market accounted for $223.04 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $397.79 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase the uptake of screening products, increasing implementation of strategies to minimize the sickle cell disease burden, rising prevalence of sickle cell disease across the globe. However, infrastructural challenges associated with screening and diagnosis of sickle cell disease is restricting the market growth.



Sickle cell hemoglobin variants are inclusive of HbS, HbA, and HbC. Different tests have been developed to perform a clear distinction between all the three above-mentioned hemoglobin variants. Development of a deep learning framework designed to perform automated screening of sickle cell anemia in blood smear sample of patients via a smartphone microscope is set to open up new avenues for the market in the near future.



By age group, the adult screening segment is expected to grow at the significant rate throughout the forecast period. SCD treatment and management differ at distinct levels based on the patient's stage. This is attributed to the observed differences in the SCD associated pain, comorbidities, psychosocial impact, and healthcare expenditure with respect to the age group of sickle cell anemia patients.



Additionally, increasing number of research activities are aimed at analyzing the impact of age-specific healthcare strategies on improving the management of sickle cell disease population. Employment of targeted screening with respect to age group of sickle cell patients has also extended life span of these patients into adulthood.



On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period.



Rising acknowledgment and recognition of sickle cell screening targeted towards newborns have been recently witnessed in the Asia-Pacific countries, specifically India. Additionally, these developing countries are devising strategies to address challenges associated with newborn screening programs across high-income countries, which is inclusive of streamlining follow-up screening or diagnosis. This is set to offer a significant momentum to the Asia-Pacific market in the near future.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market, By Age Group

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Adult Screening (25 to 60 Years)

5.3 Newborn Screening (12 Months and Below)

5.4 Other Age Groups (1 to 25 & Above 60 Years)



6 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Point-of-Care Tests

6.2.1 Paper-Based Rapid Diagnostics

6.2.2 Lateral Flow Immunoassay

6.3 Hemoglobin Electrophoresis

6.3.1 Isoelectric Focusing

6.4 High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)



7 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market, By Sector Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Corporate Labs

7.3 Government Labs

7.4 Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP)

7.5 Private Labs



8 Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Request A Test, Ltd.

10.2 Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated

10.3 Silver Lake Research Corporation

10.4 Streck, Inc.

10.5 Daktari Diagnostics

10.6 Biomedomics Inc.

10.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

10.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

10.9 Quest Diagnostics

10.10 Hemotype

10.11 Hemex Health

10.12 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



