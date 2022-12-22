Global Signals Intelligence Market Report to 2030 - Players Include BAE Systems, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Signals Intelligence Market By Type, By Application, By Mobility: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market was valued at $15,513.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $23,348.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

SIGINT capabilities have primarily been used by the government and defense sectors, but SIGINT solutions are expanding their reach into other areas such as seaborne consciousness, radio waves (RF) spectrum mapping, snooping, jamming, satellite technology hijacking, and cyber-surveillance.

The most fully grown marketing SIGINT application is maritime domain awareness, which provides an effective understanding of any vessel or object in the maritime domain that could affect security, safety, economy, or the environment.

The increasing digital revolution of this sector is likely to open new avenues for cybercriminal action, and the risk is greater than that in any other industry. The compromise of a nation's existing cyber defense strategies has the potential to result in substantial monetary, and resource loss is common.



SIGINT is critical to government and defense authorities. Furthermore, SIGINT solutions have expanded their reach in recent years to include Radio Frequency (RF) spectrum mapping, maritime domain awareness, jamming, eavesdropping, and cyber-surveillance. SIGINT systems are being used in a variety of industries to improve security and protection.

For example, in January 2019, Elbit Systems Ltd., a global high-technology organization engaged in homeland security defense, and commercial programs, announced that it had received $15 million in contracts from Energean plc to provide enhanced security solutions for the offshore Karish-Tanin gas fields' Offloading platform.

Furthermore, increased defense budget coupled with modernization of defense system for national safety in the developed as well as developing countries are projected to propel the demand for advanced solutions, which may further fuel the market growth in the coming years.



However, the variety of threats is a major challenge for the SIGINT market. The growing use of the electromagnetic radiation for civil and commercial applications including broadband, live TV streaming, and navigation has facilitated use of different frequencies for a wide variety of devices.

This has made detector frequencies complicated. Militaries all around globe are concentrating on assembling threat data by detecting frequency band, a strategic indicator that displays danger category, regularity of transmission, signal variables, event processing, and other pertinent information. The goal is to stop, search for, recognize, and pinpoint the references of the opponent's electromagnetic energy. This aids in the identification of various threats and the suitable use of military forces. However, in order to successfully implement these functions, current defense SIGINT must be updated.



The global signals intelligence (SIGINT) market is segmented on the basis of type, solution, and region. By type, the market is classified into ELINT and COMINT. By solution, the analysis has been divided into airborne, ground, naval, cyber, and space. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include BAE Systems., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Lockheed Martin Corporation., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and Mercury Systems, Inc.

