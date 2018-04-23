Global Silica Fume Market Report 2018 - Projected to Exceed $603 Million by 2022

Global silica fume market will post a revenue of more than USD 603 million by 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of silica fume in self-compacting concrete (SCC). SCC is defined as a concrete mix that can be placed completely by means of its own weight and with little or no vibration. As a high-performance concrete, SCC delivers attractive benefits while maintaining the concrete's durability and mechanical characteristics.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of building and construction sector. Several emerging countries in APAC such as China, India Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are estimated to generate huge revenue to the global construction industry. These emerging markets are constantly competing for the development of high-quality infrastructure.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of silica fume. Silica fume is one of the major components in manufacturing concrete for the construction of buildings, roads, and other developments activities. Condensed silica fume is generally used as a replacement for Portland cement by mass, ranging from 9% to 15%.



Key Vendors



DowDuPont

Ferroglobe

Kryton International

Sika

Wuhan Newreach Microsilica

Xypex Australia

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global silica fume market in construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global silica fume market in marine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global silica fume market in oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global silica fume market in others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Silica fume market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Silica fume market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Silica fume market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of silica fume in self-compacting concrete (SCC)

Prevention of chloride and sulfate attacks

Growing popularity of geopolymer



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Key market vendors



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

DowDuPont

Ferroglobe

Kryton International

Sika

Wuhan Newreach Microsilica

Xypex Australia



PART 15: LIST OF ABBREVIATIONS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j2pqrw/global_silica?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-silica-fume-market-report-2018---projected-to-exceed-603-million-by-2022-300634468.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

