Global Silica Fume Market Report 2018 - Projected to Exceed $603 Million by 2022

Global silica fume market will post a revenue of more than USD 603 million by 2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is use of silica fume in self-compacting concrete (SCC). SCC is defined as a concrete mix that can be placed completely by means of its own weight and with little or no vibration. As a high-performance concrete, SCC delivers attractive benefits while maintaining the concrete's durability and mechanical characteristics.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of building and construction sector. Several emerging countries in APAC such as China, India Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are estimated to generate huge revenue to the global construction industry. These emerging markets are constantly competing for the development of high-quality infrastructure.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of silica fume. Silica fume is one of the major components in manufacturing concrete for the construction of buildings, roads, and other developments activities. Condensed silica fume is generally used as a replacement for Portland cement by mass, ranging from 9% to 15%.
