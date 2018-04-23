Global Silica Fume Market Report 2018 - Projected to Exceed $603 Million by 2022

The "Global Silica Fume Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global silica fume market will post a revenue of more than USD 603 million by 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of silica fume in self-compacting concrete (SCC). SCC is defined as a concrete mix that can be placed completely by means of its own weight and with little or no vibration. As a high-performance concrete, SCC delivers attractive benefits while maintaining the concrete's durability and mechanical characteristics.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of building and construction sector. Several emerging countries in APAC such as China, India Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are estimated to generate huge revenue to the global construction industry. These emerging markets are constantly competing for the development of high-quality infrastructure.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of silica fume. Silica fume is one of the major components in manufacturing concrete for the construction of buildings, roads, and other developments activities. Condensed silica fume is generally used as a replacement for Portland cement by mass, ranging from 9% to 15%.


Key Vendors


  • DowDuPont
  • Ferroglobe
  • Kryton International
  • Sika
  • Wuhan Newreach Microsilica
  • Xypex Australia

    Key Topics Covered

    PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

    PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
    Market ecosystem
    Market characteristics
    Market segmentation analysis

    PART 05: MARKET SIZING
    Market definition
    Market sizing 2017
    Market size and forecast 2017-2022

    PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
    Bargaining power of buyers
    Bargaining power of suppliers
    Threat of new entrants
    Threat of substitutes
    Threat of rivalry
    Market condition

    PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
    Segmentation by application
    Comparison by application
    Global silica fume market in construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
    Global silica fume market in marine - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
    Global silica fume market in oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
    Global silica fume market in others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
    Market opportunity by application

    PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

    PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
    Geographical segmentation
    Regional comparison
    Silica fume market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
    Silica fume market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
    Silica fume market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
    Key leading countries
    Market opportunity

    PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

    PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
    Market drivers
    Market challenges

    PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
    Use of silica fume in self-compacting concrete (SCC)
    Prevention of chloride and sulfate attacks
    Growing popularity of geopolymer

    PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
    Overview
    Landscape disruption
    Competitive scenario
    Key market vendors

    PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
    Vendors covered
    Vendor classification
    Market positioning of vendors
    DowDuPont
    Ferroglobe
    Kryton International
    Sika
    Wuhan Newreach Microsilica
    Xypex Australia

    PART 15: LIST OF ABBREVIATIONS

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j2pqrw/global_silica?w=5

