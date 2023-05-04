Global Silica Sand Market Report 2023: Expansion of the Glass Industry is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silica Sand Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global silica sand market attained a volume of 427.2 MMT in 2022. Driven by the increasing demand for silica sand in various industries such as construction, glass, and foundry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2023 and 2028, to reach a volume of 523.18 MMT by 2028.



Silica sand, also known as industrial sand, is a high-purity quartz sand with excellent characteristics such as durability, high resistance to heat, and chemical inertness. It is widely used in industries such as, glass manufacturing, foundry casting, construction, and water filtration. Silica sand is also employed as a proppant in the oil and gas industry to support the hydraulic fracturing process.

The growth of the silica sand market is fuelled by the increasing demand for silica sand in the construction sector. Silica sand is used as a key ingredient in the production of cement and concrete, which are essential materials for infrastructure development. Moreover, the expansion of the glass industry, driven by the rising demand for flat glass in automotive and construction applications, is also boosting the consumption of silica sand.



The foundry industry relies on silica sand for metal casting processes, such as sand casting and investment casting. The growth of the automotive, aerospace, and machinery industries has increased the demand for metal castings, thereby driving the market for silica sand.

Additionally, silica sand is used in hydraulic fracturing processes to allow the extraction of oil and gas. The expansion of unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, particularly in North America, is a significant driver for the silica sand market. It is also widely employed in water filtration and purification systems due to its high porosity and inertness.

As water scarcity and pollution become increasingly pressing concerns worldwide, the demand for effective water filtration solutions will propel the growth of the market for silica sand.



Other factors contributing towards the growth of the silica sand market include innovations in the mining and processing of silica sand for developing efficient and environmentally friendly techniques.

These advancements have allowed for the extraction of high-quality silica sand with lower impurities, catering to the rising demand for high-purity silica sand in various industries. With growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations, market players are focusing on sustainable mining practices and reducing the environmental impact of silica sand extraction. This trend is expected to shape the future growth of the silica sand market.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on the application and region.



Market Breakup by Application:

Glass Manufacturing

Foundry

Filtration

Hydraulic Fracturing

Abrasives

Chemical Production

Others

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the silica sand companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

SCR-Sibelco N.V

Mitsubishi Corporation

Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co., Ltd

U.S Silica

Quarzwerke GmbH

JFE Mineral & Alloy Company

Mangal Minerals

Badger Mining Corporation

Euroquarz GmbH

Covia Holdings LLC

