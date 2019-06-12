Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Workforce Mobility & BYOD Strategies in Enterprises to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units by the Segments:

Types

Swipe Sensors

Area Sensors

End-Use Segments

Notebooks

Physical Access Control

Wireless Devices

The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Egis Technology Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Fingerprint Cards AB ( Sweden )

) FUJITSU ( Japan )

) Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) IDEX ASA ( Norway )

) Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd. ( China )

) Microchip Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) NEXT Biometrics Group ASA ( Norway )

) Synaptics Incorporated ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Types

1) Swipe Sensors

2) Area Sensors

End-Use Segments



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Fingerprint Biometrics: An Introduction

Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits

Review of Fingerprint Biometrics Market

Sensors - A Key Element of Fingerprint System

Limitations of Traditional Technologies Drive Focus on Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Scenario

Outlook

Swipe Sensors Continue to Dominate



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Technological Advancements to Spearhead Market Growth

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor - Evolve as a More Accurate Technology

Stringent Governmental Regulations to Propel Biometric Market

Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities

General Acceptance of Biometric Authentication Technology Bodes Well for Market

Flexible Fingerprint Sensors Add Value to Biometric Applications

Flexible Fingerprint Sensors in IoT Applications

Introducing Flexible Fingerprint sensors into Products

Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems in Logical Access Control Applications - Major Application Area for Silicon Based Fingerprint Sensors

Notebooks with Fingerprint Scanning Feature - The Largest End-Use Application Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors

Wireless Devices to Lend Significant Traction in Coming Years

Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology

Display-Based Fingerprint Sensors Gain Attention

In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to Register Exponential Growth

Vivo Develops World's First In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Based Smartphone

Expected Rise in Use of Fingerprint Recognition for Internet Applications to Drive Demand for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors

Physical Access Control Implementations Turning into Mainstream End-Use Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors

Consumer & Private Sector Fingerprint Recognition Applications - Major Revenue Contributors

Workforce Mobility & BYOD Strategies in Enterprises to Drive Demand for Silicon Based Fingerprint Recognition for Mobile Devices

Key Statistical Data

Growing Adoption in Banking & Financial Services Sector

Fingerprint Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in Retail Vertical

Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in Identity Verification & Access Control at Airports

Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration Control & Travel Document Verification

Market Challenges

Hygiene Issues Take Centre Stage

Fingerprints Forgery - A Major Issue

Challenges Faced by Silicon Chip Fingerprint Sensor Manufacturers

Public Apprehensions Mar Wider Adoption of Fingerprint Identification

Issues with Fingerprint Capturing Pose Significant Challenges



4. BIOMETRICS INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW

Biometrics Technology: A Prelude

Increased Threat of Terrorist Attacks Call for Use of Biometrics Technology

Significance of Biometrics

Biometrics in Government & Enterprise Sector

Global Biometrics Market (2007-2015): Analysis of Demand in Public Sector by Application Areas - Integrated eBorders, eID and eGovernment

Global Biometrics Market (2007-2015): Analysis of Demand in Commercial Sector by Application Areas - Enterprise Security, Information Transactions and Financial Transactions

Fingerprint Identification: The Most Widely Used Biometrics Technology

Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits

Select Organizations Governing the Use of Biometrics

Biometric Consortium

Biometrics Security Consortium (BSC)

Biometrics Working Group (BWG)

European Biometrics Forum (EBF)

International Association for Biometrics (iAfB)

International Biometric Foundation (IBF)

International Biometrics Industry Association (IBIA)

Nederlands Biometrie Forum (NBF)

National Biometric Security Project (NBSP)

National Biometric Test Center (NBTC)



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction to Fingerprint Authentication

Phases of Fingerprint Recognition

Enrollment

Authentication

Performance Criteria of Fingerprint Recognition Systems

Types of Fingerprint Security Systems

Optical Fingerprint Security Systems

Thermal Fingerprint Security Systems

Ultrasound Fingerprint Security Systems

Silicon Chip Fingerprint Security Systems

Area Sensors

Swipe Sensors



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Asian Manufacturers Steadily Penetrate the Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Fingerprints Launches FPC1511 Fingerprint Sensor for Smartphones

IDEX Launches Fingerprint Sensor for Contactless Cards

IDEX Expands Fingerprint Solutions with Launch of Glass and Ceramic Touch Sensors



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Japan Display Announces the Development of Transparent Glass-Based Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor

Microchip Technology Acquires Atmel



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29)

The United States (9)

(9) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (4)

(4)

Germany (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)



