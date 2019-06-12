Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Workforce Mobility & BYOD Strategies in Enterprises to Drive Demand
DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units by the Segments:
Types
- Swipe Sensors
- Area Sensors
End-Use Segments
- Notebooks
- Physical Access Control
- Wireless Devices
The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Egis Technology Inc. (Taiwan)
- Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden)
- FUJITSU (Japan)
- Hangzhou Synochip Data Security Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- IDEX ASA (Norway)
- Jiangsu Winch Corp., Ltd. (China)
- Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
- NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Norway)
- Synaptics Incorporated (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Types
1) Swipe Sensors
2) Area Sensors
End-Use Segments
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fingerprint Biometrics: An Introduction
Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits
Review of Fingerprint Biometrics Market
Sensors - A Key Element of Fingerprint System
Limitations of Traditional Technologies Drive Focus on Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors Market Scenario
Outlook
Swipe Sensors Continue to Dominate
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Technological Advancements to Spearhead Market Growth
Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor - Evolve as a More Accurate Technology
Stringent Governmental Regulations to Propel Biometric Market
Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities
General Acceptance of Biometric Authentication Technology Bodes Well for Market
Flexible Fingerprint Sensors Add Value to Biometric Applications
Flexible Fingerprint Sensors in IoT Applications
Introducing Flexible Fingerprint sensors into Products
Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems in Logical Access Control Applications - Major Application Area for Silicon Based Fingerprint Sensors
Notebooks with Fingerprint Scanning Feature - The Largest End-Use Application Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Wireless Devices to Lend Significant Traction in Coming Years
Select Smartphone Models with Fingerprint Recognition Technology
Display-Based Fingerprint Sensors Gain Attention
In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor Technology Based Phones Set to Register Exponential Growth
Vivo Develops World's First In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Based Smartphone
Expected Rise in Use of Fingerprint Recognition for Internet Applications to Drive Demand for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Physical Access Control Implementations Turning into Mainstream End-Use Market for Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensors
Consumer & Private Sector Fingerprint Recognition Applications - Major Revenue Contributors
Workforce Mobility & BYOD Strategies in Enterprises to Drive Demand for Silicon Based Fingerprint Recognition for Mobile Devices
Key Statistical Data
Growing Adoption in Banking & Financial Services Sector
Fingerprint Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in Retail Vertical
Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in Identity Verification & Access Control at Airports
Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration Control & Travel Document Verification
Market Challenges
Hygiene Issues Take Centre Stage
Fingerprints Forgery - A Major Issue
Challenges Faced by Silicon Chip Fingerprint Sensor Manufacturers
Public Apprehensions Mar Wider Adoption of Fingerprint Identification
Issues with Fingerprint Capturing Pose Significant Challenges
4. BIOMETRICS INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW
Biometrics Technology: A Prelude
Increased Threat of Terrorist Attacks Call for Use of Biometrics Technology
Significance of Biometrics
Biometrics in Government & Enterprise Sector
Global Biometrics Market (2007-2015): Analysis of Demand in Public Sector by Application Areas - Integrated eBorders, eID and eGovernment
Global Biometrics Market (2007-2015): Analysis of Demand in Commercial Sector by Application Areas - Enterprise Security, Information Transactions and Financial Transactions
Fingerprint Identification: The Most Widely Used Biometrics Technology
Comparative Analysis of Various Biometric Technology Traits
Select Organizations Governing the Use of Biometrics
Biometric Consortium
Biometrics Security Consortium (BSC)
Biometrics Working Group (BWG)
European Biometrics Forum (EBF)
International Association for Biometrics (iAfB)
International Biometric Foundation (IBF)
International Biometrics Industry Association (IBIA)
Nederlands Biometrie Forum (NBF)
National Biometric Security Project (NBSP)
National Biometric Test Center (NBTC)
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction to Fingerprint Authentication
Phases of Fingerprint Recognition
Enrollment
Authentication
Performance Criteria of Fingerprint Recognition Systems
Types of Fingerprint Security Systems
Optical Fingerprint Security Systems
Thermal Fingerprint Security Systems
Ultrasound Fingerprint Security Systems
Silicon Chip Fingerprint Security Systems
Area Sensors
Swipe Sensors
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Asian Manufacturers Steadily Penetrate the Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Fingerprints Launches FPC1511 Fingerprint Sensor for Smartphones
IDEX Launches Fingerprint Sensor for Contactless Cards
IDEX Expands Fingerprint Solutions with Launch of Glass and Ceramic Touch Sensors
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Japan Display Announces the Development of Transparent Glass-Based Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor
Microchip Technology Acquires Atmel
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29)
- The United States (9)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (4)
- Germany (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
