Global Silicon Carbide Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Players Include Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, Renesas Electronics and ROHM

Jul 06, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicon Carbide Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Silicon Carbide Market is estimated to be USD 766.32 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1395.11 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.73%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Silicon Carbide Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
- The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Silicon Carbide Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
- The report analyses the Global Silicon Carbide Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
- Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Silicon Carbide Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Application from the Power Electronics and Semiconductor Industry
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Small Devices to Enable Size Reduction
4.1.3 Rising Demand from the Steel Industry for Various Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Relatively High Cost Attributed to Low Manufacturing Yield and Volume
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Emerging Demand for Electric Vehicle Across the World
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Other Substitutes Such as Gallium Nitride
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Black Silicon Carbide
6.3 Green Silicon Carbide
7 Global Silicon Carbide Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aerospace & Aviation
7.3 Chemical
7.4 Consumer Electronic
7.5 Medical & Healthcare
7.6 Military & Defense
7.7 Steel & Energy
8 Americas' Silicon Carbide Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas
9 Europe's Silicon Carbide Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe
10 Middle East and Africa's Silicon Carbide Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA
11 APAC's Silicon Carbide Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 AGSCO
13.2 CUMI EMD
13.3 EETech Media
13.4 Entegris
13.5 Fuji Electric
13.6 General Electric Company
13.7 GeneSiC Semiconductor
13.8 II-VI
13.9 Infineon Technologies AG
13.10 Microchip Technology
13.11 Renesas Electronics
13.12 ROHM
13.13 Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials
13.14 SEMIKRON International
13.15 STMicroelectronics
13.16 The Dow Chemical Company
13.17 Toshiba
13.18 Versum Materials
13.19 Wolfspeed
13.20 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73y8x5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article