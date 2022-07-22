Global Silicon Carbide Power Electronics Market to 2028: Market Growth is the Result of Rapid Adoption of EV Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Carbide Power Electronics: Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Analysis, 2022-2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 147.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Silicon Carbide represents next generation automation of EVs and home and campus electricity storage, a market in line for significant growth.



The electrical solid state battery energy industry will reshape the future. The integrated business model of storage is becoming an application for energy consumption. Amid a greater industry focus on battery technology, automakers with EVs in their lineups are scrambling to position themselves for the arrival of solid-state battery cells



Rising demand for solid-state batteries among end-use sectors along with the rising research and development activities are focused on commercializing the battery. Solid state batteries drive an immediate shift to EVs



Solid-State Batteries and silicon carbide represent next generation automation of electricity storage, a market in line for significant growth. Rising demand for solid-state batteries among end-use sectors along with the rising research and development activities are focused on commercializing the battery. Lower costs for solid state batteries are expected to propel market growth.



EVs represent a primary market. The electrical solid state battery energy industry will reshape the future. The integrated business model of storage is becoming an application for energy consumption. Amid a greater industry focus on battery technology, automakers with EVs in their lineups are scrambling to position themselves for the arrival of solid-state battery cells soon.



Key Topics Covered:



Silicon Carbide Power Electronics Executive Summary



Silicon Carbide Power Electronics



SiC Power Electronics



1. Silicon Carbide Market Definition and Market Dynamics

1.1 Silicon Carbide

1.2 Description

1.3 Modern SiC Manufacture

1.4 Properties and Applications.



2. Silicon Carbide Market Shares and Market Forecasts

2.1 Silicon Carbide Market Driving Forces

2.2 Silicon Carbide Power Electronics Market Shares

2.3 Silicon Carbide Market Forecasts

2.4 Silicon Carbide Market Segment Forecasts

2.5 Silicon Carbide Pricing

2.5.1 Silicon Carbide Prices

2.5.2 Infineon

2.6 Silicon Carbide Regional Market Segments

2.6.1 US

2.6.2 Europe

2.6.3 Asia-Pacific

2.6.4 China



3 Silicon Carbide Technology and Configurations

3.1 Green Silicon Carbide, Black Silicon Carbide, And Other

3.2 Silicon Carbide Power Electronics Technology

3.2.1 SiC Wide-Bandgap Advantage

3.2.2 Silicon Carbide Research Directions

3.2.3 Wolfspeed Schematic, Pinout, and Performance Plots

3.3 Electronic Chip Manufacture

3.3.1 U.S. Opens First Major Silicon Carbide Chip Plant In New York, Wolfspeed

3.3.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

3.3.3 Wolfspeed Reference Designs and Supporting Tools

3.3.4 Foxconn

3.4 Silicon Carbide Structure - SiC

3.4.1 Bonding in Silicon Carbide - SiC

3.5 Silicon Carbide MOSFETs: Proven Reliability and Performance

3.5.1 Managing Impurities So Silicon Carbides Can Embrace the Electrical Properties of a Semiconductor

3.5.2 SiC Chemical Stability

3.5.3 Production of Silicon Carbide

3.6 Silicon Carbide: An Electro-Chemical Reaction of Silica (Quartz) with Carbon

3.7 n-Type SiC Substrate

3.8 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wide Bandgap Materials

3.9 Silicon Carbide Ceramics Structure

3.10 Silicon Carbide Ceramics Properties

3.11 Silicon Carbide Ceramics Applications

3.12 Silicon Carbide Specifications 2", 4", 6"



4 Silicon Carbide Applications

4.1 Silicon Carbide Applications

4.2 SiC Chemical Compound Images

4.3 Typical Applications of SiC Devices

4.3.1 5G Infrastructure: Communication Power

4.3.2 Application of Flexible Transmission DC Circuit Breaker

4.4 Silicon Carbide Technology

4.4 Tesla's Innovative Power Electronics: The Silicon Carbide Inverter

4.5 Lucid Motors



5 Silicon Carbide Company Profiles

Arrow Electronics/Richardson

Aymont Technology

Bosch

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

CM Advanced Ceramics

Dow Corning

Entegris

GlobalFoundries

Hebei Synlight Crystal

II-VI Incorporated

Infineon

Kyocera

Lucid Motors

Macronix

Microchip Technology

Mitsubishi

Morgan Advanced Materials

Murugappa Group/Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI)

Nippon Steel

NXP Semiconductors

Onsemi

Powerex/G.E. and Mitsubishi

Renesas Electronics

RHI Magnesita GMBH

Rohm

Saint-Gobain Group/GNO Grindwell Norton

Selected Silicon Carbide Companies

Showa Denko

Solitron

ST Microelectronics

Sumitomo Metal

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

TankeBlue

Tesla

Toshiba

Wolfspeed

X-FAB

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlmd73

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets