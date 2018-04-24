Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 35.73%

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 35.73% from 2018-2022.
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
A power device is a semiconductor, which is used as a switch or a rectifier in the power electronic system. SiC is a compound semiconductor comprised of silicon and carbon and has 10 times the dielectric breakdown field strength, bandgap, and thermal conductivity than silicon.
The special characteristics of SiC power devices include high-temperature operation stability, high thermal conductivity, high-energy bandgap, and faster switching time. These characteristics of SiC power devices are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt these devices over traditional Si power devices.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the growing demand for power electronics. One trend in the market is the transition toward larger SiC wafer. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the high SiC material cost.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- CREE
- Infineon Technologies
- Mitsubishi Electric
- ROHM Semiconductor
- STMicroelectronics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
UPS&PS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PV inverters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
IMDs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EV/HEVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Diodes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Transistors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Modules - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Transition toward larger SiC wafer
Entrance of multiple suppliers of SiC wafers
Implementation of automation in industries
Use of SiC power devices for extreme operations
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive scenario
Overvie
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l4g34w/global_silicon?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-silicon-carbide-sic-power-devices-market-2018-2022---market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-35-73-300635292.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article