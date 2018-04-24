Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 35.73%

The Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 35.73% from 2018-2022.

Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

A power device is a semiconductor, which is used as a switch or a rectifier in the power electronic system. SiC is a compound semiconductor comprised of silicon and carbon and has 10 times the dielectric breakdown field strength, bandgap, and thermal conductivity than silicon.

The special characteristics of SiC power devices include high-temperature operation stability, high thermal conductivity, high-energy bandgap, and faster switching time. These characteristics of SiC power devices are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt these devices over traditional Si power devices.

Key vendors

CREE

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

UPS&PS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PV inverters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

IMDs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EV/HEVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Diodes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Transistors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Modules - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



Transition toward larger SiC wafer

Entrance of multiple suppliers of SiC wafers

Implementation of automation in industries

Use of SiC power devices for extreme operations



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Competitive scenario

Overvie

Landscape disruption



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



PART 16: APPENDIX



