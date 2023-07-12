Global Silicon Carbide Strategic Business Report 2023: Incessant Drift Towards E-Mobility Drives Growth

12 Jul, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Carbide: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Silicon Carbide estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Black SiC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Green Sic segment is readjusted to a revised 22.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $167.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR
The Silicon Carbide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$167.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured) -
- AGSCO Corporation
- Carborundum Universal Limited
- Entegris, Inc.
- ESK-SIC GmbH
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Grindwell Norton Limited
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- ROHM Co., Ltd.
- Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials GmbH
- Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
- STMicroelectronics AG
- The General Electric Company
- Toshiba Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Silicon Carbide - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact on Silicon Carbide Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
- Silicon Carbide: A Prelude
- Silicon Carbide Emerges as Go-To Solution for Demanding Industrial Applications
- Market Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Production and Consumption
- Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Focus on Power Electronics Drives Uptake of SiC
- Rising Demand for Wide-Bandgap Materials Bodes Well
- Automotive Industry: A Major Market for SiC
- Incessant Drift Towards E-Mobility Drives Uptake
- SiC MOSFETs Gaining Traction in Automotive Sector
- Select Automotive Models & Platforms with SiC MOSFET Inverter Technology
- EVs and Opportunities: Past, Present and Future
- Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
- Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto Industry in 2021 & 2022. EVs to Also Feel the Pain
- Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021
- Growth in 5G Adoption and Prospects Ahead
- Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
- SiC Low Costs Drive Application as Abrasives
- Knoop Hardness of Tooling Materials such as Diamond, Cubic Boron Nitride, Vanadium Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Tungsten Carbide, Hard Steel HRC 65 and Soft Steel HRB 85 - (in x 103)
- SiC to Experience Improved Demand as Material Engineering Gains Traction in Aerospace
- Composites Make Up for About Half of Total Weight of Modern Aircraft: Percentage Breakdown of Structural Weight Composition by Material for Airbus 350XWB and Boeing 787
- Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery, Brightening the Outlook for Aerospace Materials
- Aerospace Industry Recovery to Strengthen by 2022
- Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic Estimates and Forecasts in Billion for the Period 2015-2025
- Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
- Steel: An Important End-Use Market for SiC
- Recovery in Steel Demand Sends Good Vibes for Silicon Carbide Market
- Global Steel Demand (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Product Shape
- Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes: 2010-2020
- Global Steel Consumption in Million Tonnes: 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- SiC as a Refractory Material
- Rising Interest in Graphene Drives Prospects
- SiC Gains as Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix
- Robust Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Solar Lighting Systems: Global Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Growing Investments in Microgrid Systems Drive SiC Components
- Global MicroGrids Market in US$ Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- SiC Seeks Role in Military & Defense Applications
- R&D Developments to Widen Market Prospects
- Nanoscale SiC Powder in Demand
- Silicon Carbide Offers Promise to Avoid False Negatives in COVID-19 Tests
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ct6wdg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article