Global Silicon Dioxide Nanoparticles/Powders (Nanosilica) Market Report 2021 with Profiles of 49 Silicon dioxide (TiO2) Nanoparticles/Powders Producers and Suppliers
Silicon dioxide nanoparticles/powders (Si-NPs) also known as silica nanoparticles or nano-silica are inorganic engineered materials ranging in size from 1 to 100 nm.
They have unique characteristics including:
- high surface area;
- high pore volume;
- tunable pore size;
- excellent biocompatibility;
- ability to encapsulate hydrophilic as well as hydrophobic materials;
- low production costs;
- scalable synthetic availability.
Applications of Si-NPs include fillers for composites and rubber, absorbents, catalysts, advanced coating additives, toners and inorganic carriers in biomedicine, cosmetics and the food industry
Report contents include:
- Market drivers and trends.
- Properties and synthesis methods.
- Market segment analysis. Markets covered include adhesives, biomedicine, catalysts, cement, coatings, composites, rubber, electronics, lubricants, food additives, cosmetics, printer toners, batteries and supercapacitors.
- Global market structure.
- Global regulations and safety.
- Price and price drivers.
- Market consumption of Silicon dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticles/powders, total, by market and by region.
- Profiles of 49 Silicon dioxide (TiO2) nanoparticles/powders producers and suppliers. Companies profiled include US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd., Dupont, Evonik, Elkem ASA, Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co., Ltd., American Elements and more.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Aims and objectives of the study
2.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
2.3 Market definition
2.3.1 Properties of nanomaterials
2.4 Categorization
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 The global market for nanoparticles/powders
3.2 Silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanoparticles/powders market
4 PROPERTIES
5 SYNTHESIS METHODS
5.1 Stober method
5.2 Microemulsion method
5.3 Gas phase method
5.4 Precipitation method
6 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
6.1 Adhesives
6.1.1 Motivation for use
6.1.2 Applications
6.2 Biomedicine
6.2.1 Motivation for use
6.2.2 Applications
6.2.2.1 Drug delivery and cancer therapy
6.2.2.2 Biosensors
6.2.2.3 Bioimaging
6.2.2.4 Implants
6.3 Catalysts
6.3.1 Motivation for use
6.3.2 Applications
6.4 Cement
6.4.1 Motivation for use
6.4.2 Applications
6.5 Coatings
6.5.1 Motivation for use
6.5.2 Applications
6.5.2.1 Scratch resistant
6.5.2.2 Anti-reflection
6.5.2.3 Anti-corrosion
6.5.2.4 Flame retardant
6.6 Composites
6.6.1 Motivation for use
6.6.2 Applications
6.7 Electronics
6.7.1 Motivation for use
6.7.2 Applications
6.8 Lubricants
6.8.1 Motivation for use
6.8.2 Applications
6.9 Rubber
6.9.1 Motivation for use
6.9.2 Applications
6.10 Other
6.10.1 Food additives
6.10.2 Cosmetics
6.10.3 Printer toners
6.10.4 Batteries and supercapacitors
7 MARKET STRUCTURE
8 REGULATIONS AND SAFETY
8.1 Regulations
8.1.1 Europe
8.1.2 North America
8.1.3 Asia-Pacific
8.2 Toxicity and safety
9 TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL) CHART
10 PRICE AND PRICE DRIVERS
11 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND FOR SILICON DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS
11.1 Silicon dioxide nanoparticles/powders market share 2020
11.2 Demand in tons, 2010-2030
11.2.1 Total global demand
11.2.2 Demand by market 2019-2030
11.3 Consumption by region
12 PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES
13 EX-PRODUCERS
14 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- American Elements
- Dupont
- Elkem ASA
- Evonik
- Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co., Ltd.
- US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.
