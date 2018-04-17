Global Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market Anticipated to Reach $5,045.3 Million by 2021

Silicon germanium technology is expanding into varied end-markets such as telecommunications, computers, consumer electronics, automotive and military and aerospace. New developments in silicon germanium market such as expansion of bandwidth, high frequency applications and thermoelectric capabilities is expected to further boost the commercialization process. Moreover, rapid expansion of internet, high mobile adoption and growth in the global autonomous driving industry are the major opportunities lined up in the silicon germanium market in coming future. Several semiconductor companies are extensively tracking market opportunities for SiGe technology by forming partnerships along the value chain, with auto OEMs, telecom sector giants and wireless network providers.



Market growth over the forecast period will be driven by certain factors such as increasing internet traffic requiring high bandwidth functionality, increasing smartphone adoption and rising demand for advanced radio frequency (RF) devices in various industries. One of the major factors restraining the growth of SiGe market is the high competition from III-V semiconductors.



The report is a compilation of the different segments of the global silicon germanium materials & devices market, including market breakdown by material type, device type, and different application areas. Herein, the revenue generated from the different materials and device types in different end-users such as; telecommunication, computers, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense are tracked to calculate the overall market size. While highlighting the key driving, and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the market.



The report answers the following questions about the global silicon germanium materials & devices market:

What was the size, in terms of value ($million) of the silicon germanium materials & devices market in 2016, and what will be the growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2021?

What are different materials & devices being supplied by the key players in the silicon germanium materials & devices market?

What was the revenue generation of silicon germanium materials & devices market for different end-uses in 2016, and what is their growth prospect?

What is the market size of different materials and devices, in terms of value and their respective growth prospects and key developments?

What is the silicon germanium materials & devices market size for different regions, on the basis of various types and end-users?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market, pertaining to the countries included in different geographical regions?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry by analyzing the futuristic scenario of silicon germanium materials & devices market?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for silicon germanium materials & devices market during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global silicon germanium materials & devices market?

What kind of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their footprint in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the silicon germanium materials & devices market by market share analysis?

Who are the key market players in the market, along with their detailed analysis & profiles (including company snapshots, their financials, key products & services, and SWOT analysis)?

The prominent players operating in the global Silicon germanium materials & devices market are IBM, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, TowerJazz, IQE Plc, MACOM, TSMC, Hitachi, RIBER, GlobalFoundries, Toshiba and Aixtron, among others

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope & Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Huge Data Transfer & Bandwidth Requirements

2.1.2 Large-scale Internet Connectivity & Smartphone Adoption

2.1.3 Application of Silicon Germanium (SiGe) Devices in Radio Frequency (RF) and Cellular Base Station

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 Intense Competition from Alternative Technologies

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Development of Silicon Germanium Technologies for 5G Network

2.3.2 Extensive Demand for SiGe Devices in the Automotive Electronics Sector

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

3.1.3 Product Launches

3.1.4 Business Expansion

3.1.5 Others (Awards & Recognitions)

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.2.1 Market Share Analysis of the Global Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Opportunity Matrix by Region

4.2 Country Share Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat from Substitutes

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Regulatory Bodies

4.4.1 Silicon Germanium Materials and Devices Industry Regulations

4.4.2 North America

4.4.3 Europe

4.4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Research Institutes Working on SiGe Technology

5 Global Silicon Germanium Market Overview

5.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

5.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Silicon Germanium Materials & Devices Market

5.3 Market Overview

6 Global Silicon Germanium Materials Market by Type

6.1 Source Materials

6.2 Substrate Materials

6.3 Epitaxial Wafers

7 Global Silicon Germanium Devices Market by Type

7.1 Wireless Devices

7.2 Radio & Global Positioning Devices

7.3 Fibre Optic Transceiver (FOT) Devices

7.4 Other Devices

8 Global Silicon Germanium Devices Market by End-Users

8.1 Telecommunications & Computers

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Aerospace & Defense

8.5 Other End-Users

9 Global Silicon Germanium Market by Region

10 Company Profiles



AIXTRON SE

Analog Devices Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Atmel Corporation

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

IHP Microelectronics GmbH

IQE PLC

Infineon Technologies Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Riber S.A.

STMicroelectronics N.V

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

