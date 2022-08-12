Global Silicon Metal Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Product Type, Application and Region

Aug 12, 2022, 14:30 ET
Silicon metal can withstand temperature changes during the growing process. In addition, it has low gas evolution and excellent thermal conductivity. Additionally, it is easily machined, and is very strong.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing production of automobile and growing installation of solar PV due to increasing demand for renewable source of energy are major factor driving growth of the silicon metal market.
For instance, in 2021, the European Union's 27 member states connected around 25.9 GW of additional solar PV capacity to their networks, a 34% increase in addition to 19.3 GW in the previous year.
On the other hand, lower silicon production in China and impact of Covid-19 worldwide is expected to hinder the market growth.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global silicon metal market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global silicon metal market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Ferroglobe PLC, Elkem, Liasa, Mississippi Silicon, RIMA Industrial, Rusal, Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry Co. Ltd, PCC SE, Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd, Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy, Minasligas, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, and Dow
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global silicon metal market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global silicon metal market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market SILICON METAL, By PRODUCT TYPE
- Market SILICON METAL, By APPLICATION
- Market SILICON METAL, By REGION
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Growing production of automobile
- Lower production of Silicon metal in China
- Emerging application in consumer electronic and construction industry
- Impact Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Silicon Metal Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
- Economic Impact
5. Silicon Metal Market, by product type, 2020-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Metallurgy Grade
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
- Chemical Grade
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)
6. Silicon Metal Market, by application, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Aluminum Alloys
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Million)
- Semiconductors
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Million)
- Solar Panels
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Million)
- Silicones
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Million)
- Other Applications
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Million)
7. Silicon Metal Market, By Region, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Ferroglobe PLC
- Key Developments
- Elkem
- Mississippi Silicon
- RIMA Industrial
- Rusal
- Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry Co. Ltd
- PCC SE
- Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd
- Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy
- Minasligas
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd
- Dow
- Analyst Views
9. Section
