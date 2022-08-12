Global Silicon Metal Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Metal Market, by Product Type, by Application, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Silicon metal can withstand temperature changes during the growing process. In addition, it has low gas evolution and excellent thermal conductivity. Additionally, it is easily machined, and is very strong.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing production of automobile and growing installation of solar PV due to increasing demand for renewable source of energy are major factor driving growth of the silicon metal market.

For instance, in 2021, the European Union's 27 member states connected around 25.9 GW of additional solar PV capacity to their networks, a 34% increase in addition to 19.3 GW in the previous year.



On the other hand, lower silicon production in China and impact of Covid-19 worldwide is expected to hinder the market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global silicon metal market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global silicon metal market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Ferroglobe PLC, Elkem, Liasa, Mississippi Silicon, RIMA Industrial, Rusal, Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry Co. Ltd, PCC SE, Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd, Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy, Minasligas, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, and Dow

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global silicon metal market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global silicon metal market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market SILICON METAL, By PRODUCT TYPE

Market SILICON METAL, By APPLICATION

Market SILICON METAL, By REGION

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Growing production of automobile

Lower production of Silicon metal in China

Emerging application in consumer electronic and construction industry

Impact Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Silicon Metal Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Silicon Metal Market, by product type, 2020-2028,(US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Metallurgy Grade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Chemical Grade

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

6. Silicon Metal Market, by application, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Aluminum Alloys

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Million)

Semiconductors

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Million)

Solar Panels

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Million)

Silicones

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Million)

Other Applications

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Million)

7. Silicon Metal Market, By Region, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Ferroglobe PLC

Key Developments

Elkem

Mississippi Silicon

RIMA Industrial

Rusal

Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon Industry Co. Ltd

PCC SE

Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd

Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy

Minasligas

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

Dow

Analyst Views

9. Section

