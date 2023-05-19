Global Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2023: Surging Utilization of Silicon Photonics Technology in Short-Reach Communication Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicon Photonics Market with Recession Impact Analysis by Product (Transceivers, Switches, Sensors), Application (Data Centers & High-Performance Computing, Telecommunications), Waveguide, Component and Geography - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The silicon photonics market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2023 to 2028. Increasing government and stakeholder funding, growing deployment of 5G networks, emerging applications of silicon photonics, and surging utilization of silicon photonics technology in short-reach communication provide lucrative opportunities to the silicon photonics market.

Transceivers in product segment are expected to account for largest share of silicon photonics market during forecast period

The Transceivers segment is expected to dominate the silicon photonics market during the forecast period. Owing to the growing need for high-speed data transmission in data centers, transceivers are used in various applications, such as high-performance computing, data centers, and telecommunications. Technological advancements in silicon photonics have made it possible to transfer data at a speed of up to 800 Gbps. Intel Corporation's 100G Parallel Single Mode 4-lane (PSM4) QSFP28 optical transceiver supports a data transfer rate of up to 100 Gbps over four parallel single-mode fibers, each operating at 25 Gbps.

Military, defense, and aerospace segments to exhibit significant growth in silicon photonics market, by application, during forecast period

Increasing procurement of military communication solutions due to security-related concerns, disputes among countries, and the need to replace legacy communication systems is the primary factor driving the adoption of silicon photonics in the defense industry. Along with it, the rise in the volume of IP-based data, such as remote sensor data and situational awareness video, requires fast connectivity, accelerating the growth of the silicon photonics market for military applications.

Stringent regulatory policies to replace outdated systems, enhanced focus on travel safety and accident aversion, and increased investments to innovate wireless technology are some of the major factors that drive the demand for silicon photonics in the aerospace industry. Additionally, the increasing use of SATCOM for monitoring purposes and antennas for air-to-ground signal transmission drives the demand for silicon photonics in this industry.

China in Asia Pacific is expected to record highest CAGR during forecast period

China is the largest and fastest-growing silicon photonics market in Asia Pacific. This is primarily because data centers and high-performance computing are expected to be one of the country's leading applications for silicon photonics. Many technology giants plan to have their data centers in the country, providing an excellent opportunity for the silicon photonics market in this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for CMOS-Integrated Silicon Photonics Technology in Data Centers

Growing Focus on Reducing Power Consumption Using Silicon Photonics Transceivers

Increasing Requirement for High Bandwidth and Data Transfer Capabilities

Surging Demand for High-Speed Broadband Services

Restraints

Risk of Thermal Effect

Complexity in Integration of On-Chip Laser

Opportunities

Increasing Government and Stakeholder Funding

Growing Deployment of 5G Networks

Emerging Applications of Silicon Photonics

Surging Utilization of Silicon Photonics Technology in Short-Reach Communication

Challenges

Embedding Silicon Photonic Components into Small Circuits

Inefficient Electroluminescence of Bulk Crystalline Silicon

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Silicon Photonics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lasers

6.2.1 Increasing Utilization in Photonic Devices to Ensure High-Speed Data Transmission to Boost Demand

6.3 Modulators

6.3.1 Growing Requirement for High-Speed Networks to Accelerate Demand

6.4 Photodetectors

6.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Photodetectors in Various Applications to Favor Market Growth

7 Silicon Photonics Market, by Waveguide

7.1 Introduction

7.2 400-1,500 Nm

7.2.1 Use in Healthcare Diagnostics to Drive Market

7.3 1,310-1,550 Nm

7.3.1 Deployment in Data Centers and Telecommunications to Boost Market

7.4 900-7,000 Nm

7.4.1 Utilization in Lidar and Gas Sensors to Fuel Market Growth

8 Silicon Photonics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Data Centers and High-Performance Computing

8.2.1 Increasing R&D Investments in Data Centers and High-Performance Computing Industry to Boost Market

8.3 Telecommunications

8.3.1 Surging Adoption of Silicon Photonics to Ensure Improved Network Performance to Drive Market

8.4 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

8.4.1 Increasing Use of Silicon Photonics in Surveillance Systems to Drive Market

8.5 Medical and Life Sciences

8.5.1 Rising Deployment of Silicon Photonics in Lab-On-Chip Solutions to Boost Market Growth

8.6 Other Applications

8.6.1 Automotive Lidar

8.6.2 Silicon Photonics Thermometers

9 Silicon Photonics Market, by Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transceivers

9.2.1 Increasing Installation of Silicon Photonic Transceivers in Data Centers to Drive Market

9.3 Variable Optical Attenuators

9.3.1 Growing Adoption of Broadband Internet and Testing and Deployment of 5G to Fuel Market Growth

9.4 Switches

9.4.1 Growing Use of Optical Switches to Ensure Transmission of Large Volumes of Data in Minimal Time to Propel Demand

9.5 Cables

9.5.1 Rising Adoption of Silicon Photonics due to Higher Bandwidth Capacity to Augment Market Growth

9.6 Sensors

9.6.1 Increasing Use of Silicon Photonic Sensors in Medical Applications to Drive Market

10 Silicon Photonics Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

