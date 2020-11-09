Global Silicon Photonics Market Outlook 2019-2027 - Risk of Thermal Effect is Restraining Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Silicon Photonics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Silicon Photonics Market accounted for $0.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.77 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for high-speed broadband services, deployment of 5G technologies in developing nations, and growing demand for CMOS-integrated silicon photonics technology. However, the risk of thermal effect is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Silicon photonic devices contain optical systems that use silicon as the optical medium. Since silicon is used as a substrate for most ICs, it is easily possible to manufacture hybrid devices in which electronic as well as the optic components are integrated on a single microchip. They are increasingly used in data transfer between microchips, through optical rays. Moreover, they are capable of carrying a large amount of data in a short time as compared to the electrical conductors.



By application, the IT and telecommunication segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the growing demand for smartphone products and the need for maximizing the performance of existing fixed and mobile infrastructures. Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the strong growth in the data centres, long haul & transport networks, and presence of consumer electronics manufacturers.



Some of the key players in Silicon Photonics Market include Intel, Cisco, IBM, Globalfoundries, STMicroelectronics, Rockley Photonics, Inphi, Mellanox, Ranovus, Neophotonics, Lumentum, broadcom, Ii-Vi Incorporated, Macom, and Sicoya.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Technology Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Switches

5.3 Sensors

5.4 Optical Multiplexers

5.5 Cables

5.6 Optical Transceivers

5.6.1 Parallel Channel

5.6.2 Single Channel

5.7 Photovoltaic Cells/Solar Cells

5.8 Light Emitting Diode

5.9 Microring Laser

5.10 Photonic Integrated Circuit

5.11 Variable Optical Attenuators

5.12 Distributed Feedback Integrated Laser

5.13 Optical Interconnects

5.13.1 Intrachip Interconnects

5.13.2 Backplane Interconnects

5.13.3 Interchip Interconnects

5.14 Other Products

5.14.1 Optical Engines

5.14.2 Radio Frequency Circuits



6 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Photonic Integrated Circuits (ICs) Materials

6.2.1 Gallium Arsenide

6.2.2 Lithium Niobate

6.2.3 Indium Phosphide

6.2.4 Silicon on Insulator

6.2.5 Silica on Silicon

6.3 Silicon Photonics Materials

6.3.1 Silicon

6.3.2 Silicon-Germanium Alloys

6.3.3 Indium-Phosphide (InP) Based Alloys

6.3.4 Other III-V Alloys



7 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Range

7.1 Introduction

7.2 400-1,500 nm

7.3 1,310-1,550 nm

7.4 900-7,000 nm



8 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Active Components

8.2.1 Micro-Optics

8.2.1.1 Micro Lens

8.2.1.2 Micromirror

8.2.1.3 Light Diffuser

8.2.1.4 Beam Shapers

8.2.2 Splitters

8.2.3 Waveguide

8.2.3.1 Optical Waveguide

8.2.3.2 Planar Waveguides

8.2.3.3 Strip Waveguides

8.2.3.4 Rib Waveguides

8.2.3.5 Fiber Waveguides

8.2.5 Laser

8.3 Passive Components

8.3.1 Photo Detectors

8.3.2 Optical Modulator

8.3.2.1 Refractive Modulators

8.3.2.1.1 Polarization Changes in Liquid Crystals

8.3.2.1.2 Electro-optic Effect

8.3.2.1.3 Thermo-optic Effect

8.3.2.1.4 Magneto-optic Effect

8.3.2.2 Absorptive Modulators

8.3.2.2.1 Franz-Keldysh

8.3.2.2.2 Plasma Dispersion

8.3.2.2.3 Quantum-confined Stark

8.3.3 Optical Receptacles

8.3.4 AWG Terminals

8.3.5 Optical Isolators

8.3.6 Mux/Demux Modules

8.3.7 Silicon Lens

8.3.7.1 Hemispherical

8.3.7.2 Plano-Convex

8.3.8 Filters

8.3.8.1 Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Filters

8.3.8.2 Micro-Optical Filters



9 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IT and Telecommunication

9.2.1 Fiber to the Home (FTTH)

9.2.2 Metro and Long Haul Applications

9.2.3 Optical Switching

9.2.4 High Speed Modulation

9.2.5 Signal Routers

9.2.6 Free Space Applications

9.2.7 Point to Point (PTP)

9.2.8 Optical Fiber Communication

9.2.9 Information Processing

9.2.10 Optical Down Converter to Microwave

9.2.11 Active Optical Cables (AOCs)

9.3 Data Center and High-Performance Computing

9.3.1 Embedded Optical Modules

9.3.2 Aggregate Bandwidth

9.3.3 Parallel Optic Transceivers

9.4 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

9.5 Consumer Electronics & Display

9.5.1 Connecting PCs with HDTVs

9.5.2 Desktop PC Devices

9.6 Commercial

9.7 Metrology

9.7.1 Time & Frequency Measurement

9.7.2 Range Finding

9.8 Medical and Life Science

9.9 Sensing and Instruments

9.9.1 Automotive Lidar

9.9.2 Silicon Photonic Thermometer

9.10 Research and Development

9.11 Holography

9.12 Spectroscopy

9.13 Data Communication

9.14 Media & Advertising



10 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

10.3 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

10.4 3D Stacking



11 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launches

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Intel

13.2 Cisco

13.3 IBM

13.4 Globalfoundries

13.5 STMicroelectronics

13.6 Rockley Photonics

13.7 Inphi

13.8 Mellanox

13.9 Ranovus

13.10 Neophotonics

13.11 Lumentum

13.12 Broadcom

13.13 Ii-Vi Incorporated

13.14 Macom

13.15 Sicoya



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xf19b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

