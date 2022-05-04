Global Silicon Photonics Market Size Revenue Expected to Grow USD 9.14 Billion by 2030, With 27.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Silicon Photonics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Transceivers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Switches, Cables, and Sensors), By Component (Lasers, Modulators, and Photo Detectors), By Waveguide, By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global silicon photonics market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 27.4% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 1.08 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2030.

What is Silicon Photonics? How Big is Silicon Photonics Market?

Overview

Silicon photonics holds a huge potential to study the photonic system using silicon as an optical medium. Silicon Photonics is used to process, manipulate, generate and transmit data among computer chips. Photonics-based computing promises less energy consumption and faster data transmission than conventional approaches. Silicon photonics technology is also used to create a new generation of miniaturized with low-cost photonic components.

Medical & life sciences, military, telecommunication, and data center, among others, are some of the sectors that incorporate applications of silicon photonics, thus driving the demand worldwide. The growing adoption of automated manufacturing practices and novel technological developments is the factor expected to favor the market growth worldwide. The current use of silicon for the development of integrated circuits is encouraging various companies to adopt silicon photonics technology.

Request Sample Copy of Silicon Photonics Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/silicon-photonics-market/request-for-sample

Major chapters covered in Market Research are:

Provide an outline of the global silicon photonics market, containing an investigation of the market by type, application, and district

Focuses on assembling examination, including cost structure investigation and interaction examination

Gives clear knowledge into market elements, the impact of COVID-19 in industry, and customer conduct examination.

Gives a detailed examination of the key parts of the industry and an overall perspective on the silicon photonics market.

Provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the global silicon photonics market growth and market share in the future.

Provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Top Companies in Silicon Photonics Market Are:

AIO Core Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Finisar Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

IBM Corporation

Infinera Corporation.

Intel Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation

Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Sicoya

STMicroelectronics NV

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/silicon-photonics-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Silicon Photonics Market: Growth Drivers

The growing requirement for faster data transfer is enabling various manufacturers to move towards this technology to enhance the computational and processing capabilities of data centers. Therefore, silicon Photonics is experiencing a healthy growth rate. Many manufacturers are taking initiatives in the development of silicon photonics technology and investing in this technology to gain a competitive edge, which is also driving the market growth. The growing need for low power consumption, high bandwidth, and high data transfer capabilities is expected to bolster the silicon photonics market over the forecast period.

The wide range of applications of silicon photonics, including telecom, datacom, data centers, commercial videos, meteorology and sensors, aerospace, as well as other applications such as connecting laptops, PCs, and HDTVs are supporting the growth of the global market. silicon photonics has the ability to enhance the processing need of data centers and computation, which is also a key factor driving the growth of the silicon photonics market.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/12211

Silicon Photonics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 9.14 billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 1.08 billion Expected CAGR Growth 27.4% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players AIO Core Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Finisar Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, IBM Corporation, Infinera Corporation., Intel Corporation, IPG Photonics Corporation, Mellanox Technologies Ltd., Sicoya, STMicroelectronics NV Segments Covered By Product, By Component, By Waveguide, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Also Read, Press Release: Silicon Photonics Market Size Worth $9.14 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 27.4%

Silicon Photonics Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Component

Based on component, the market is segmented into lasers, modulators, photo detectors. The lasers segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This segment growth can be attributed to the rising demand for hybrid silicon lasers used to curb mass production problems in silicon lasers.

The modulators segment is expected to grow at a faster pace in the projected time period. Modulators alter or change the characteristics such as optical power or the phase of light beams. An optical modulator is used to modify various beam parameters and contains types including phase, polarization, and amplitude modulators.

Insight by Product

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into, transceiver, variable optical attenuator, switch, cable, and sensor. The transceiver segment is generated the largest share in the Silicon Photonics Market. These are small in size and are used to provide high-speed performance in an optical communication system.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/silicon-photonics-market/inquire-before-buying

Geographic Overview: Silicon Photonics Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share in the global Silicon Photonics Market. the key factors contributing to this regional growth include rising demand for high-speed internet networks and higher penetration of mobile devices across the region. Increasing developments in the technological sector are supporting the growth of the Silicon Photonics Market in the region. In addition, beneficial government activities and the prevalence of low-cost workforce/labor are expected to boost market growth.

Moreover, North America is expected to favor the silicon photonics market with a progressive CAGR over the projected years owing to the rising use of high-speed broadband networks. Also, the availability of the leading market players such as Intel, IBM, and Cisco, among others in the United States is projected to create huge market growth opportunities in the market.

Browse the Detail Report "Silicon Photonics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Transceivers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Switches, Cables, and Sensors), By Component (Lasers, Modulators, and Photo Detectors), By Waveguide, By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/silicon-photonics-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What is the current global silicon photonics market size?

How will the global silicon photonics market change over the forecast period, and what will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the driver's restraints associated with the market, and how do these factors affect the dynamics over the forecast period?

What growth areas are within the silicon photonics market space?

How is the market sub-categorized, and which are the leading segments?

What strategies are the market players adopting?

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of product, component, waveguide, application, and region.

Silicon Photonics Market: By Product Outlook

Transceivers

Variable Optical Attenuators

Switches

Cables

Sensors

Silicon Photonics Market: By Component Outlook

Lasers

Modulators

Photo Detectors

Silicon Photonics Market: By Waveguide Outlook

400-1,500 NM

1,310-1,550 NM

900-7000 NM

Silicon Photonics Market: By Application Outlook

Data Centers and High-performance computing

Telecommunication

Military

Defense & Aerospace

Medical and Life Science

Other Applications

Read More Related Reports:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research