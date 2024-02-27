Global Silicon Photonics (SiPh) Transceivers Market Report 2023-2029: Rising Data Traffic and Smart Device Adoption Fuel Global

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Feb, 2024, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicon Photonics (SiPh) Transceivers Market (2023 Edition): Analysis by Value and Volume, Transmission Rate (<100G, 100G/200G, 400G/800G), Wavelength, By End-use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global SiPh Transceivers Market is expected to generate USD 1.93 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 1.67 billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global SiPh Transceivers Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.2%.

The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution. 

Growth in manufacturing industries, and the telecommunication sector, have emerged as key drivers for the global SiPh Transceivers market. The market has a promising growth potential due to several driving factors such as increased smart device adoption and rising data traffic; increased demand for compact and energy-efficient transceivers; and increased importance of mega data centers for longer reach and high rates of data transmission with efficient power consumption.

The deployment of 5G technology has ushered in a new era of connectivity characterized by ultra-high data speeds, low latency, and massive device connectivity. To support the demand of 5G networks, SiPh transceivers have emerged as a critical component in enabling the transmission of data at the unprecedented speeds required for applications like augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, and IoT. Silicon photonics technology offers the advantage of high bandwidth and efficient data transfer, making it an ideal choice for the optical interconnects necessary to handle the increased data traffic within 5G infrastructure.

The global growth of the SiPh transceivers market is closely intertwined with the expansion of 5G networks, as SiPh technology is instrumental in ensuring the reliability and performance of these networks. As more countries and regions continue to deploy 5G infrastructure, the demand for SiPh transceivers is expected to soar, offering a global market opportunity for manufacturers.

SiPh transceivers not only enable faster and more efficient data transmission within 5G networks but also contribute to reducing power consumption and improving network scalability. This alignment with the requirements of 5G technology positions SiPh transceivers as a pivotal element in the ongoing digital transformation, making them a key driver of market growth on a global scale.

Strategic Recommendations

  • Diversify Product Portfolio
  • Sustainability Initiatives

Global SiPh Transceivers Market: An Analysis (2019-2029)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on SiPh Transceivers Market

  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Functional Requirements AOC
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Functional Requirements FTTX
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Functional Requirements Pluggable Module Transceiver 5G Front-haul and Back-haul
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Functional Requirements Co-packaged Optics
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Key Trends for Optical Transceiver Technology
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Global Transceiver Suppliers & Import/Export
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Market Shares
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Optical Transceivers Landscape
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Adoption of 400G/800G
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Vendor Revenue Market Shares
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Data Center Application
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Hyperscaler Data Center Fabric
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Data Traffic at Data Center Infrastructure
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Dashboard
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Market Volume Assessment, 2019-2029 (Million Units)
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market: Average Selling Price Analysis of SiPh Transceiver Globally
  • Impact of COVID-19 on SiPh Transceivers Market

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Segmentation: By Transmission Rate

  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market, By Transmission Rate Overview
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By < 100G, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By 100G/200G, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By 400G/800G, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Segmentation: By Wavelength

  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market, By Wavelength Overview
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By 850 nm Band, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By 1310 nm Band, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By 1550 nm Band, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By Other Wavelengths, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global SiPh Transceivers Market Segmentation: By End-use

  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market, By End-use Overview
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By Data Centers & Cloud, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By Telecommunication, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By Enterprise Networking, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global SiPh Transceivers Market Size, By High-performance Computing & AI/ML and Proprietary Systems Interconnect, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of SiPh Transceivers Screening Market

Company Profiles

  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Intel Corporation
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Nvidia Corporation
  • Coherent Corp.
  • Marvell Technology, Inc.
  • Source photonics, Inc.
  • Acacia Communications, Inc.
  • Sicoya GmbH
  • Fast Photonics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tec33

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

South Korea Autonomous Vehicles Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030 Featuring Hyundai, GM Korea, Renault Samsung Motors, and KG Mobility

South Korea Autonomous Vehicles Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030 Featuring Hyundai, GM Korea, Renault Samsung Motors, and KG Mobility

The "South Korea Autonomous Vehicles Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company...
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Report 2024-2028: Switch from Mass Products to Organic Pet Food Ingredients and Acceptance of Insect-Based Protein and Oil by Pet Owners

Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Report 2024-2028: Switch from Mass Products to Organic Pet Food Ingredients and Acceptance of Insect-Based Protein and Oil by Pet Owners

The "Global Pet Food Ingredients Market by Ingredient (Meat & Meat Products Cereals, Vegetables & Fruits Fats, and Additives), Source (Animal-based,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.