Global Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030: Driven by Demand for 300mm Silicon Reclaim Wafers

The global market for Silicon Reclaim Wafers is projected to experience significant growth, with an estimated value of $1.1 billion by 2030.

In 2022, the market was valued at $606.4 million, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

This growth is driven by various factors, including the demand for 300mm silicon reclaim wafers and increasing market opportunities in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Key Market Segments

300mm Silicon Reclaim Wafers : This segment is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, reaching a value of $762.4 million by the end of 2030. The demand for 300mm silicon reclaim wafers is on the rise.

: This segment is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, reaching a value of by the end of 2030. The demand for 300mm silicon reclaim wafers is on the rise. 200mm Silicon Reclaim Wafers: Growth in the 200mm segment is estimated at a CAGR of 6.3% for the next 8 years. This segment continues to offer opportunities in the silicon reclaim wafers market.

Market Competitors

The competitive landscape of the Silicon Reclaim Wafers market includes key players such as:

Entegris, Inc.

Sumco Corporation

Polishing Corporation of America

Siegert Wafer GmbH

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

Shinryo Corporation

Wafer World Inc.

These companies are contributing to the growth and development of the market through their innovative solutions and services.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expectations of growth recovery in the near future. While challenges like the war in Ukraine, inflation concerns, and climate change considerations persist, governments and economies are adapting to these complexities.

United States : Despite slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, the U.S. has managed to overcome the recession threat.

: Despite slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, the U.S. has managed to overcome the recession threat. Euro Area : Easing of headline inflation in the Euro area is supporting real incomes and contributing to economic activity.

: Easing of headline inflation in the Euro area is supporting real incomes and contributing to economic activity. China : China is expected to experience robust GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes and the government adjusts its policies.

Opportunities in Technology

New technologies are expected to play a significant role in driving economic growth. Technologies like generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies beyond electrification and renewables hold the potential to create value and boost global GDP.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

With the Electronics Industry Hurting, Upstream Companies in Semiconductor Manufacturing Feel the Pain: Global Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products in 1Q2020 (In Million Units) Jan Vs Mar 1Q 2020 Estimates

An Introduction to Silicon Reclaim Wafer

Common Reclaim Procedures

Silicon Reclaim Process Flow

Silicon Wafers Market: A Primer

Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market: Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Silicon Reclaim Wafers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Foundry Utilization Levels Influence Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafer

Global Monthly Installed Capacity of IC Wafer (300 mm-equivalent): Breakdown (in %) by Region/Country for 2017-2019

Global Monthly Installed Capacity of IC Wafer (200 mm-equivalent) in K w/m by Region/Country for 2019

Global Annual Installed Manufacturing Capacity of 200 mm Equivalent IC Wafers (in Millions of Wafers per Day) for 2011-2019

Environmental Benefits Support Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafers

Growing Cost Pressures in the Semiconductor Industry

Prices of Reclaimed Wafer Driven by Supply-Demand Balance in Prime Wafers Market

Reclaimed Silicon Wafers Find Use as Test Wafers

Rising Volumes of E-Waste Sharpens the Focus on Silicon Wafer Recycling

Global E-Waste Generated in Million Tons for the Years 2010-2020E

Global E-Waste Generated by Category (in %): 2020E

Solar-Grade Silicon Drives Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafer

Global Cumulative Solar PV Installations in GW (2016-2022)

Impact of COVID-19 on Solar PV Market

Solar PV Installed Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020

for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020 Transition to Large Diameter Silicon Wafers to Benefit Demand for Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers

Rise of Gallium Arsenide Chips to Challenge Silicon & Reclaimed Silicon Chips

Automobile Automation Encourages Demand for Silicon Wafers

Demand for Silicon Wafer in Car Infotainment and Connectivity by Wafer Size (in %)

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Technology Developments Spur Reclamation Yields

ATMI's RegenSiT: The Pioneering Improvement in Reclamation Technology

IBM Pioneers Recycling of Scrap Silicon Wafers for Solar Power

RS Technologies' Metal Film Removal Technology

Micro-Abrasive Blasting Facilitates Reclaiming of Silicon Wafers

Key Market Challenges Impeding Growth

New Wafer Materials and Low Yields

Large Wafer Sizes

Wear and Tear

Disposal of Chemical Waste

Limits Innovation

