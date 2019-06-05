Global Silicones Market, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - Leading Players are Bluestar, Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical, & Wacker Chemie

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicones: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Silicones in US$ Million by the following End-Use Application Markets:



Chemical

Automotive

Construction

Electronic/Electrical

Healthcare

Plastics

Others

The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Arkema S.A. ( France )

) Avantor Performance Materials, LLC ( USA )

) NuSil Technology LLC ( USA )

) China National Chemical Corporation ( China )

) Elkem Silicones ( France )

) Dow Corning Corp. ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Milliken & Company ( USA )

) Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. ( USA )

) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Silicones: An Introductory Prelude

Wide Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities

Select Applications of Silicones by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Versatile Functional Attributes Enhance Appeal & Image of Silicones

Developing Regions to Steer Future Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Drive Market Momentum

Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities

Leading Players in the Global Silicones Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bluestar, Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker Chemie and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Electronic/Electrical: The Key End-Use Sector

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Silicone

Optical Silicones to Transform Electronic LEDs Landscape

Expanding Construction Sector Underpins Demand Growth

Focus on Green Building Materials to Spur Opportunities for Silicone

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments

Positive Outlook for Silicones in Construction Materials

Steadily Increasing Automobile Production Drives Silicones Market Growth

Viability of Silicones in Medical Product Manufacturing

Long-term Safety Data Lacking for Silicones Breast Implants

Silicone as Drug-Eluting Matrix-Pros and Cons

Silicone Offers Relief to Acne Scar Patients

Silicone PSAs in Wound Dressings

Silicones: Key Processing Additives for Plastics

Growing Usage of Silicones in the Food and Beverage Industry

Uses as Adhesives & Sealants

UV-Curable Silicone Extrusion-Future Prospects

Silicone as Treadmill Lubricant

Silicone Pacifiers Safer Compared to Latex Ones

Silicone Fluids Lead the Market

Elastomers Exhibit High Growth Potential

Eco-degradability: Favorable Trait of Silicone

Increased Use of Solventless Silicone

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Favored in Manufacturing Procedures

Release Liner Producers Battle Increasing Raw Material Costs

Limited Chemical Interaction

Key Limitation

Regulatory Scenario



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Silicones

An Introduction

Silicone Forms, Properties & Application

History

Properties of Silicone

Performance Properties

Protective Properties

Key Silicone Features & Main Applications

Silicone Coatings

Most Popular Form of Silicone

Types of Silicone Coatings

Application of Silicone Coatings in Various Industries

Paints and Coatings Industry

Silicon Resins

Silicone Fluids

Plastics Industry

Construction Industry

Sub-sector Use in Construction Industry

Paper Industry

Sub-sector Use in Paper Industry

Silicone Release Coatings in Pressure Sensitive Industry

Use of Silicone Carbinol Fluid in Cosmetics Industry

Electronics Industry

Sub-sector Use in Electronics Industry

Healthcare Industry

Sub-sector Use in Healthcare & Personal Industry

Automotive Industry

Other Industries

Applications in Industry Sub-sectors

Textile Industry

Fiber Production

Fabric Softeners

Process Aids

Fabric Coatings

Hydrophobic Agents

Contribution of Silicone in Preserving Historical Landmarks

Limitations and Requirements of Silicone-Based Formulations



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Dow Corning Introduces Dow Corning CL-1000 Optical Silicone Binder

Shin-Etsu Silicones Premiers Sil-X-Shin Silicone Elastomers

HARTMANN Rolls Out PROXIMEL Silicone Bordered Foam Dressing

Momentive Launches Velvesil E-Gel PMF Silicone-Based Emulsion

Avantor Unveils Newest Line of NuSil Brand Medical-Grade LSRs

Dow Chemical Introduces Dow Corning 210S Silicone Slip

WACKER Unveils ELASTOSIL R Plus 4350/55 Solid Silicone Rubber

WACKER Showcases New Silicone Gel & Fluid Emulsions

WACKER Rolls Out SILRES WH 80 A Silicone Resin Emulsion

Dow Corning Unveils Dow Corning MG 7-1010 Silicone-based SSA

Dow Corning Introduces MG 2107 and MG 2110 Silicone Blends

Momentive Launches Silopren LSR 27x9 Liquid Silicone Rubber

Coloplast Introduces Biatain Silicone Sizes & Shapes Silicone Dressings

Dow Corning Introduces Syl-Off EM 7978 Silicone Emulsion Coating

Fila Industria Chimica Launches FILAZERO SIL

Dow Corning Introduces Silicone Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Dow Corning Launches Silastic Q7-78XX and Dow Corning C6-7XX LSR series

Gelest Launches Silicone Elastomer with 5000% More Stretchability

WACKER Launches LUMISIL Silicone Elastomers

Dow Corning Launches Dow Corning 2405 Silicone Resin

NuSil Technology Launches High Strength Silicone

WACKER Showcases Silicone Elastomer Gels for Skin Care Products

WACKER Showcases Range of Silicones for Water- Repellant Wood Coatings

WACKER Showcases DEHESIVESFX Silicone Polymers for Coatings

Techsil Launches SnapSil TN8000 Silicone Adhesive in UK Market

Bluestar Silicones to Launch Silbione HC2 2022 Gel for Wound Management

Momentive Performance Materials to Showcase Ultra Clear Silopren* LSR 7000 series

Dow Corning Launches Silicone Liquid Flashing for Building Protection

Gelest Launches Silicon-Based BIOSAFE Antimicrobials

Electrolube to Launch Silicone Resin for LEDs

Shin-Etsu Launches Silicones with Low Volatile Content

WACKER and inpro Launch Silicone Adhesive for Vehicle Oil Pans

Quantum Silicones Launches QM True Skin 50 Silicone Rubber



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont

Momentive Acquires Sea Lion Technology

Firestone Building Products Acquires Gaco Western

Avantor Acquires Puritan Products

Avantor Snaps Up VWR Corporation

Rogers Acquires Diversified Silicone Products

Foster to Distribute WACKER SILPURAN Medical-Grade Silicone Rubbers in North America

Wacker Chemie Inaugurates Silicones R&D Centre in Michigan

Elkem Renames Bluestar Silicones as Elkem Silicones

Momentive Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Facility in Leverkusen

Wacker Chemie Inaugurates New Technical Center in Istanbul

Wacker Chemie to Expand Zhangjiagang Silicone Rubber Facility

Dow Chemical to Develop Performance Silicones Franchise in Saudi Arabia

Control Flo Medical Collaborates with Degania Silicone

WACKER Collaborates with STC Silicones

Wacker Chemie Expands Silicone Production in Brazil

Dow Chemical Acquires Corning's Stake in Dow Corning Joint Venture

Q Holding to Acquire Degania Silicone

Avantor Performance Materials and NuSil Technology Merge

Sientra Bags Exclusive US Rights for Enaltus' bioCorneum Silicone Gel

AB Specialty Silicones Appoints LORD Corporation as European Distributor

Nanjing SiSiB Silicones Collaborates with KRAHN CHEMIE

Wacker Group Expands Burghausen Plant

Dow Corning Expands European Distribution Agreement with Univar

Trelleborg Acquires Specialty Silicone Fabricators

BRB Silicone Signs Distribution Deal with Azelis

WACKER Group Expands Production Capacity for Functional Silicone Fluids

Bluestar Silicones Signs Distribution Agreement with Aditya Birla Chemicals

Elkem and Bluestar Silicones Merge

Bluestar Silicones Signs Distribution Agreement with Bluestar Chengrand Research Institute

SiVance Opens New Silicone Technology R&D Facility

Bluestar Names Freeman & Hisco as US Distributors for its Silicone Product Lines

Arkema Acquires Bostik

Rogers Corporation Acquires Arlon LLC



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Arkema S.A. (France)

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (USA)

NuSil Technology LLC (USA)

China National Chemical Corporation (China)

Elkem Silicones (France)

Dow Corning Corp. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Milliken & Company (USA)

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)

The United States (21)

(21) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (15)

(15) France (2)

(2)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

