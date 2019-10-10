Global Silicones Market 2019 - Silicones Still Deriving Maximum Benefit from the Construction Industry
Oct 10, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicones Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction sector is leading the global volume market for silicones, which is forecast to be 639 thousand metric tons valued at US$3.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach 823 thousand metric tons by 2025 at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2025. Overall the silicones market is estimated to reach 2.4 million metric tons in 2019.
Research Findings &Coverage
- Worldwide market for Silicones is analyzed in this report with respect to product types and applications
- Silicones' market size is reported in this study by silicone product types and applications across all major countries
- Silicones Still Deriving Maximum Benefit from the Construction Industry
- Demand for Liquid Silicone Rubber on the Upswing
- Silicone Biocompatibility a Boon for the Healthcare Industry
- Automotive Applications of Silicones Gain Traction
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 68
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 140 companies
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Silicones:
- Silicone Elastomers
- Silicone Fluids
- Silicone Resins
- Other Silicones
The market for major applications of Silicones explored in this report comprises the following:
- Construction
- Electricals & Electronics
- Energy
- Transportation
- Personal Care & Consumer
- Healthcare
- Chemicals & Plastics
- Oil & Gas
- Industrial Machinery
- Paper & Textiles
- Other Applications
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Silicones market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World (Turkey, UAE and Other Rest of World)
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Introduction
- Key Market Trends
- Key Global Players
- Key Business and Product Trends
- Global Market Overview
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Regional Market Overview
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
Companies Mentioned
- AB Specialty Silicones
- ACC Silicones
- AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Avantor, Inc.
- Azelis Americas, LLC
- Biosil Technologies, Inc.
- BRB International BV
- Caldic B.V.
- Chemfit
- CHT Germany GmbH
- CHT USA
- Comercial Qumica Mass
- CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies, LLC
- CSL Silicones Inc.
- Dongyue Group Limited
- Dow Chemical Company Ltd.
- Dow Silicones
- Dow Toray Co., Ltd.
- DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd
- Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Elkem ASA
- Elkem Brasil Ltda.
- Elkem Silicones USA Corp
- Evonik Industries AG
- Evonik Specialty Chemicals
- Gelest, Inc.
- Guangdong Biomax Si&F New Material Co., Ltd.
- HRS Co., Ltd.
- Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd
- Innospec Inc.
- Jiangxi Elkem Xinghuo Silicones Co., Ltd.
- Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
- JNC Corporation
- KCC Basildon Chemical Co., Ltd.
- KCC Corporation
- Krahn Chemie GmbH
- Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.
- Luxi Group Co., Ltd.
- McCoy Performance Silicones Pvt. Ltd.
- Milliken & Company
- Momentive
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Momentive Performance Materials Industria de Silicones Ltda
- Nanjing SiSiB Silicones
- NuSil Technology LLC
- Pelnox, Ltd.
- Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd
- Provista S.A. De C.V.
- Quantum Silicones
- Ravago Petrokimya Uretim A.S.
- Ricardo Molina
- Rogers Corporation
- Saehan Silichem Co., Ltd.
- Schill + Seilacher "Struktol" GmbH
- Shandong Jinling Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Silicones Europe B.V.
- Shin-Etsu Silicones of America, Inc.
- Silchem Inc.
- Siltech Corporation
- SJL Partners
- Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.
- Stockmeier Chemie
- Tangshan Sanyou Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.
- TERRA Silicone Technologies, LLC
- The Dow Chemical Company
- TUV SUD
- Ultrakim Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
- Univar
- Wacker Asahikasei Silicone Co., Ltd.
- Wacker Chemical Corporation
- Wacker Chemicals Korea Inc.
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Wacker Metroark Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Wacker Quimica do Brasil Ltda.
- Wonik QnC Corp
- Zhejiang Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Xinan Momentive Performance Materials Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3g0vs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article