Global Silver Shortage Triggers Historic $100 Breakout and Major Resource Rotation

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EquityInsider.com News Commentary — Silver's explosive climb past $100 per ounce for the first time in history[1] marks a massive structural shift where real discovery momentum has replaced speculation as the main value driver. With China's new export licensing system now locking down 60% to 70% of the global silver supply for its own domestic needs[2], the 2026 cycle is prioritizing platforms that can rapidly expand resources in safe jurisdictions. This high-signal environment translates directly into massive upside for Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF), Magma Silver (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF), Aya Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF), Guanajuato Silver (TSXV: GSVR) (OTCQX: GSVRF), and Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF).

Fitch Solutions predicts the global silver deficit will persist throughout 2026 as investment demand continues to climb[3]. This creates a perfect window for resource-anchored juniors to command premium valuations. Institutional capital is already rotating aggressively into the materials sector, which has surged 9.05% year-to-date as giants like State Street and BlackRock rebalance toward heavy commodity exposure[4]. This move positions discovery-driven platforms as the primary winners of a historic market realignment.

Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) is a North American exploration company advancing the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, where it recently launched its 2026 field program featuring a comprehensive drone magnetometer survey designed to identify structural controls that could point to additional silver deposits across the property. The Trinity Project sits in Pershing County, Nevada, just 23 miles from the town of Lovelock, in an area with established mining infrastructure and a history of significant silver production.

"Work has progressed on updating the database to include the Seka and HiHo claim information and with the air magnetometer survey it will enhance our understanding of the regional structures and possible satellite deposits," stated Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore.

The company has been aggressively expanding its land position over the past several months, which matters because in mining, controlling more prospective ground means more potential ounces in the ground. Americore now controls approximately 22,700 acres spanning patented ground, leasehold concessions, and newly staked claims. This expansion came through both direct staking and a strategic option agreement with Primus Resources for 42 unpatented claims that returned grab samples as high as 1,690 grams per tonne silver and 4.33 grams per tonne gold.

The expanded footprint is particularly significant because Americore now controls all the ground covered by a 2012 historic resource estimate that tripled the company's historic resource base to 36 million ounces of silver equivalent. For context, 36 million ounces of silver equivalent at today's prices represents substantial potential value, though investors should note these are historic estimates that require verification through modern drilling and technical work.

The property also includes 364 historic drillholes previously held by Newmont, one of the world's largest gold miners. This provides a substantial technical database for the company to reinterpret using modern methods, potentially saving millions in exploration costs compared to drilling from scratch.

The current drone magnetometer survey covers 312 line kilometers and aims to map structural trends along a southwest to northeast corridor roughly six kilometers long, with the historic Trinity pit at its center. Between 1987 and 1988, U.S. Borax mined over one million tons of silver-oxide material from this pit, producing approximately five million ounces of silver through heap-leach operations, proving the district can produce real metal.

Americore is working to advance the project toward a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate targeted for Q2 2026, combining historic data with AI-assisted structural modeling and confirmation drilling to build a modern exploration framework.

Magma Silver (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) acquired 100% control of the Niñobamba silver-gold project in Peru during 2025, positioning the company in the mining-friendly jurisdiction with a primary silver asset. The company completed $6.5 million in financings to fully fund programs through 2026, with its share price increasing 209% during 2025 as the operation advanced through organizational phases and field validation programs.

"2025 was an organizational year, and 2026 will be a year to start delivering on the promise of this project," said Stephen Barley, Chairman & CEO of Magma Silver. "We are taking the correct steps to position our company and shareholders to realize the potential of Niñobamba."

Drilling will commence in Q1 2026 on one segment of the project for the first time since 2010, with the company's 2025 field programs confirming and exceeding historical results including grab samples returning up to 300 g/mt silver and 14.56 g/mt gold at the Joramina zone. Magma Silver maintains over $5 million in treasury to support its 2026 exploration program and continued relationship-building with local communities as the project advances toward resource expansion.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) has delivered a comprehensive year-end 2025 exploration update highlighting over 175,000 metres of drilling at the Zgounder Silver Mine and Boumadine Project in Morocco. The company achieved significant intercepts including 3,794 g/t Ag over 10.0 meters and increased Proven and Probable Reserves by 4% to 73 million ounces of silver net of depletion.

"In 2025, our exploration programs at Zgounder and Boumadine demonstrated our exploration leadership, supported asset growth, produced outstanding intercepts, and underscored the potential to add significant high-grade ounces in the near term," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO of Aya Gold & Silver. "With 16 new permits expanding our Moroccan footprint, we remain focused on creating shareholder value through the drill bit and building on this momentum into 2026."

The company completed 569 drillholes totaling 150,325 meters at Boumadine while extending mineralization and discovering new zones. Aya Gold & Silver expanded its exploration footprint to 378.8 square kilometers at Zgounder and 340.7 square kilometers at Boumadine through strategic permit acquisitions.

Guanajuato Silver (TSXV: GSVR) (OTCQX: GSVRF) closed its acquisition of the Bolanitos gold-silver mine from Endeavour Silver Corp., adding the company's fifth producing precious metals mine in Mexico with a 1,600 tonnes per day flotation plant currently under-utilized with significant capacity for increased throughput. Located adjacent to Guanajuato Silver's San Ignacio mine, the acquisition was completed for total consideration of up to US$50 million consisting of US$40 million upfront and US$10 million in contingent payments upon achieving production milestones.

"With the prompt closing of the acquisition, Guanajuato Silver shareholders can now look forward to almost a full calendar year of precious metals production from the Bolanitos mine," said James Anderson, Chairman and CEO of Guanajuato Silver. "We also look forward to working toward the full integration of Bolanitos into our growing portfolio of producing Mexican mining assets."

Material mined at San Ignacio during the first few days of January was already stockpiled and ready for transport to the Bolanitos plant for blending designed to optimize both throughput and recoveries in the restructured Guanajuato district hub-and-spoke processing model. Guanajuato Silver positions itself as one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico with five operating mines and four processing facilities across the states of Guanajuato and Durango.

Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) commissioned engineering firms Sacré-Davey Engineering Inc. and Canenco Consulting Corp. to conduct a Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Cigarra Silver deposit in the Parral Mining District of Chihuahua with delivery expected in the second quarter of 2026. La Cigarra hosts a pit constrained resource totaling 51.57 million ounces of measured plus indicated silver in 15.73 million tonnes grading 102 grams per tonne silver representing 60.56 million ounces silver equivalent plus 11 million ounces of inferred silver in 3.37 million tonnes grading 102 grams per tonne.

"These three deposits are well positioned to be quickly advanced with silver experiencing a nominal record high of $94.09 per ounce driven by a multi-year supply deficit and intense industrial demand," said James McDonald, President and CEO of Kootenay Silver. "At the same time, we are aggressively drilling Columba to achieve our goal of increasing its maiden resource of 54 million ounces of silver to 100 million ounces followed by a PEA of its own."

The company is executing an aggressive 50,000 metre program at Columba aimed at pushing the resource from its maiden estimate of 54 million ounces to 100 million ounces followed by a separate Preliminary Economic Assessment. Kootenay Silver aims to exit 2026 as a developer with 43-101 estimates on four deposits and active programs advancing La Cigarra and Columba in prolific mining districts of Mexico.

