Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market Report 2018

The SLAM technology market accounted for a market value of $50.0 million in 2017 with robots platform holding the highest share.

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) is a technology that receives input in the form of visual data from physical world and converts the same in a form that can be understood by the machines and suitable output is produced thereafter. Before the invention of SLAM technology, the indoor machines faced the problem of localizing themselves in their surroundings and understanding map of the environment where they are operating. This problem was referred to as chicken and egg problem as for the localization, it was necessary to have the maps of surrounding, and for mapping of the surroundings, localization was needed. This chicken and egg problem is effectively addressed by SLAM technology which simultaneously solves the problem of localization and mapping. This made the technology extremely popular in the indoor platform applications.



The demand for SLAM technology is swiftly increasing among different end-users across the globe. The market is driven by number of factors such as rise in the automation across various industries, growing penetration of mapping technologies in domestic robots, and increasing number of augmented reality applications, among others.



Robots platform in the SLAM technology market accounted for the maximum share in the overall revenue generated in the year 2017. The significant share of the robots platform is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for robots across various industries. The market of SLAM technology across autonomous vehicles segment is expected to grow at a faster pace as compared with other platforms



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, closely followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The United States is the leading country in the SLAM technology market, globally and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The country has the presence of several commercial and non-commercial drone camera manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with China dominating the market in this region.



Some of the key players in the SLAM Technology market include: SLAMcore Limited, NavVis Gmbh, Inc., Wikitude GmbH., Dibotics, GESTALT Robotics GmbH, Parrot SA, Fetch Robotics Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Aethon Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, and KUKA AG.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rise in the Demand for Automation Across Various Industries

1.1.2 Growing Penetration of Mapping Technologies in Domestic (Household) Robots

1.1.3 SLAM Technology is Replacing Conventional Marker-Based Technology for Augmented Reality (AR) Applications

1.2 Restraints

1.2.1 High Initial Investment and Technical Complexities

1.2.2 Growing Safety Concerns Around Human-Robot Interaction in Shared Workplaces

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Emerging Opportunities for SLAM Technology Providers in Drone Industry

1.3.2 Opportunities for SLAM Technology in Autonomous Vehicles

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Competitive Landscape

2.2 Key Strategies and Developments

2.2.1 Product Launches

2.2.2 Partnerships

2.2.3 Acquisitions

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Competitive Benchmarking Map and Key Player Ranking

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Evolution of SLAM Technology

3.1.1 Comparison between SLAM and other Technologies

3.1.1.1 SLAM vs GPS Technology

3.1.1.2 SLAM vs Marker-Based Technology

3.2 Product Mapping: Key Manufacturers, Price & Applications

3.3 Start-Ups and Funding Scenario

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1 Cost of SLAM Technology for Different Platforms

3.6 Industry Attractiveness (Porter's Five Forces Analysis)

4 Global SLAM Technology Market, 2018-2027

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 SLAM as an Emerging Technology: Business Impact for Different Platforms

5.1 Overview

5.2 SLAM Technology for Robots

5.3 SLAM Technology for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5.4 SLAM Technology for Augmented Reality

5.5 SLAM Technology for Autonomous Vehicles

6 Global SLAM Technology Market by Platform

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Robot

6.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

6.4 Augmented Reality

6.5 Autonomous Vehicles

7 Global SLAM Technology Market by End-User

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Global SLAM Technology Market for Robot by End-User

7.2.1 Commercial

7.2.2 Household

7.2.3 Manufacturing and Logistics

7.2.4 Military

7.3 Global SLAM Technology Market for UAVs by End-User

7.4 SLAM Technology for Augmented Reality by End-Users

7.5 SLAM Technology for Autonomous Vehicles by End-Users

7.5.1 Commercial and Passenger Vehicles

8 Global SLAM Technology Market by Region

9 Company Profiles



Aethon Inc.

Amazon Robotics LLC

Apple Inc.

Ascending Technologies GmbH

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

DIBOTICS

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

GESTALT Robotics GmbH

Google LLC

KUKA AG

Locus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

NAVVIS

Omron Adept Technology

Overall Financials

Parrot SA

SLAMcore Limited

SMP Robotics

SWOT Analysis

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Vecna

Vision Robotics Corporation

Wikitude GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmxvpg/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-simultaneous-localization-and-mapping-slam-technology-market-report-2018-300661528.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

