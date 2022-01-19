Global Single Cell Genomics Market Report 2022: Immuno-oncology, Research Range, Technology Maturity & Convergence, & Declining Costs Driving Growth - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single Cell Genomics Market Forecasts by End-user & Technology with Executive & Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis with COVID-19 Updates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single Cell Genomics is emerging as a mainstay of scientific research and development. New life forms have already been identified. This means new diseases and new cures.



The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

There are applications in every aspect of healthcare. Just coming out of the lab it is finding its footing in new clinical applications especially related to immune-oncology and microbiology. But the largest market is still in research and the market is booming as understanding the genomics of individual cells opens up a whole new world of biotechnology.



This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.

Single Cell Genomics Recent Developments

Parse Biosciences Lowers Cost Barriers to Single-Cell Transcriptomics

Deepcell Advancing Tech for Single-Cell Genomics

10x Genomics Outlines 2021 Growth Plans

Single-Cell Genomics Firm Analytical Biosciences Inks Deal with BioMap

IsoPlexis Features Cheaper, More Flexible Single-Cell Proteomic Systems

DNTR-Seq Combines WGS, Transcriptomics in Single Cells

BitBiome Builds Single-Cell Bacterial Sequencing Business

S2 Genomics Signs Distribution Agreements for Asia-Pacific

Single-Cell COVID-19 Study Investigates Immune Hyperactivation

Levitas Bio to Launch Magnetic Levitation Cell Separation Platform

Single-Cell and Spatial Genomics

Single-Cell Genomics

Namocell, Takara Bio , HepaTx Partner on Single-Cell Genomics

, HepaTx Partner on Single-Cell Genomics Vizgen Launches With $14M Series A Financing

Series A Financing SeqWell Raises $9M in Series B Round

in Series B Round MGI Tech Introduces Portable Sequencer, Single-Cell Prep Device

Celsius Therapeutics to Use Single-Cell Platform in Immuno-Oncology

10x Genomics Expects $271M In Proceeds

In Proceeds Celsius Therapeutics, Janssen Biotech Form Biomarker Discovery Alliance

Bio-Rad, 10x Genomics Claim Single-Cell Patent Fight Victories on Different Fronts

Bio-Rad Launches its Single Cell scATAC-Seq Solution

10x Genomics Acquires Spatial Transcriptomics

Takara Bio strengthens its IP position on single cell RNA-seq

strengthens its IP position on single cell RNA-seq Mission Bio Launches Tapestri for Targeted Single-Cell DNA Custom Panels

SingulOmics Detects Somatic Single Nucleotide Variations in Single Cells

1CELLBIO and OMI to validate Single Cell Analysis for Personalized Medicine

Sony MA900 Cell Sorter Nominated

UNC Cure Center and Cell Microsystems Receive NIH Contract for Single Cell HIV

Diagnostic Assay

Bio-Rad's dd-PCR tests for leukemia cleared

IncellDx's Single Cell Immuno-Oncology/PD-L1 Technology used in new Cancer Assay

Cytena GmbH land EUR 3M in Series A

in Series A NanoString Announces Launch of CAR-T Panel

Dolomite Bio launches high throughput single nuclei profiling on Nadia platform

Silicon Biosystems Develops New Assay for Circulating Multiple Myeloma Cells

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Immuno-oncology

Research Range

Technology Maturity & Convergence

Declining Costs

Factors Limiting Growth

Competition

Instrument Integration

Technology Shift

Technology Limitations

Technology Development

Spatial Profiling

Integration

Big Data

Kits and Commodities

Industry Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier

Cell Line and Reagent Supplier

Pharmaceutical or Reagent Company

Audit Body

Certification Body

