Global Single Cell Multiomics Market Report 2022: Significant Shift Towards Personalized Medicine Driving 18.6% Growth

Nov 01, 2022, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single Cell Multiomics Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Omics Type, Application, Sample Type, Workflow, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global single cell multiomics market will reach $14,369.5 million by 2031, growing by 18.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases along with the aging population, the widespread product adoption for visualization and analysis, technological advancements along with the rising R&D investment, and the significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry especially personalized medication.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global single cell multiomics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Omics Type, Application, Sample Type, Workflow, End User, and Region.
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Software
Based on Omics Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Single Cell Genomics (SCG)
- Single Cell Transcriptomics (SCT)
- Single Cell Proteomics (SCP)
- Single Cell Metabolomics (SCM)
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Clinical Research
- Oncology
- Cell Therapy
- Immunology
- Neurology
- Cell Biology
- Other Types of Clinical Research
- Translation Research
- Synthetic Biology
By Sample Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Human Samples
- Cancer Tissues
- Stem Cells
- Immune Cells
- Brain Cells
- Other Human Samples
- Animal Samples
- Microbial Samples
By Workflow, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing
- Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)
- Microfluidics
- Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)
- Random Seeding
- Manual Cell Picking
- Laser Capture Microdissection
- Other Technologies of Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing
- Single-Cell Analysis
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Mass Cytometry
- Mass Spectrometry
- Other Technologies of Single-Cell Analysis
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Research and Academic Laboratories
- Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
Selected Key Players:
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- 1CellBio, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Berkeley Lights, Inc.
- BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- BioTuring, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)
- Dolomite Bio
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Illimina, Inc
- Mission Bio, Inc.
- Namocell, Inc.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- Parse Biosciences, Inc.
- Proteona
- Qiagen N.V.
- RareCyte, Inc.
- Scipio Biosciences SAS
- Shilps Sciences
- Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holdings)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Omics Type
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Sample Type
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Workflow
8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
