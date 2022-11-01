Global Single Cell Multiomics Market Report 2022: Significant Shift Towards Personalized Medicine Driving 18.6% Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single Cell Multiomics Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Omics Type, Application, Sample Type, Workflow, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global single cell multiomics market will reach $14,369.5 million by 2031, growing by 18.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases along with the aging population, the widespread product adoption for visualization and analysis, technological advancements along with the rising R&D investment, and the significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry especially personalized medication.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global single cell multiomics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Omics Type, Application, Sample Type, Workflow, End User, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Based on Omics Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Single Cell Genomics (SCG)

Single Cell Transcriptomics (SCT)

Single Cell Proteomics (SCP)

Single Cell Metabolomics (SCM)

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Clinical Research

Oncology

Cell Therapy

Immunology

Neurology

Cell Biology

Other Types of Clinical Research

Translation Research

Synthetic Biology

By Sample Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Human Samples

Cancer Tissues

Stem Cells

Immune Cells

Brain Cells

Other Human Samples

Animal Samples

Microbial Samples

By Workflow, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing

Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)

Microfluidics

Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)

Random Seeding

Manual Cell Picking

Laser Capture Microdissection

Other Technologies of Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing

Single-Cell Analysis

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

Mass Cytometry

Mass Spectrometry

Other Technologies of Single-Cell Analysis

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Research and Academic Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Selected Key Players:

10x Genomics, Inc.

1CellBio, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berkeley Lights, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

BioTuring, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)

Dolomite Bio

Fluidigm Corporation

Fluxion Biosciences

Illimina, Inc

Mission Bio, Inc.

Namocell, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Parse Biosciences, Inc.

Proteona

Qiagen N.V.

RareCyte, Inc.

Scipio Biosciences SAS

Shilps Sciences

Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holdings)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Omics Type



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Sample Type



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Workflow



8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3w6s8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets